Tarragon Market Size to Grow by USD 142.52 million with 53% of the Contribution from Europe - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report titled Tarragon Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 9.31%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global tarragon market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the tarragon market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Tarragon Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Tarragon Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the scope and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

The tarragon market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising health benefits of Tarragon. Fresh tarragon leaves are used for making salads, and dried tarragon leaves are used as a flavoring base in several cuisines to marinate fish, lamb, and poultry. Tarragon leaves are rich in antioxidants and help fight free radicals in the human body. Thus, they help in preventing the growth of cancer cells. The health benefits associated with the consumption of tarragon will induce consumers to buy tarragon-infused products, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, one of the key challenges to the global tarragon market growth is the lack of awareness and scarcity of suppliers. The lack of awareness among consumers about tarragon has directly translated into the moderate growth in the sales of tarragon products, while the market for its substitutes like anise seeds and fennel seeds has surged significantly in terms of both volume and revenue. The lack of awareness about the benefits of tarragon will impede the growth of the global tarragon market during the forecast period.

Request a FREE Sample Report to get additional market dynamics insights and their impact analysis

The Tarragon Market is segmented by Product (tarragon seasoning and paste and tarragon oil) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The tarragon market share growth in the tarragon seasoning segment will be significant during the forecast period. Tarragon seasoning and paste are widely consumed in countries such as France, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Iran, Russia, Hungary, and Italy. The significant increase in the demand for tarragon products from these countries will drive segment growth.

Regional Opportunities: 53% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. France, Germany, and the UK are the key markets for tarragon in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and APAC. The rising number of organized retailing outlets offering tarragon products and the increasing number of new product launches in the region featuring tarragon will facilitate the tarragon market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Download Sample PDF for Segment-wise Contribution and Regional Opportunities

The tarragon market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Tarragon Market Sizing
Tarragon Market Forecast
Tarragon Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

The tarragon market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the tarragon market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The tarragon market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

  • Absolute Essential

  • Alabama Essential Oil Co.

  • Badia Spices Inc.

  • Berje Inc.

  • Deepthi Foods and Formulations

  • DF World of Spices GmbH

  • Ernesto Ventos SA

  • Frontier Co-op

  • HillTop Foods Inc.

  • India Aroma Oils and Co.

  • India Essential Oils

  • McCormick and Co. Inc

  • Nature In Bottle

  • Perfect Flavours

  • Ravago Group

  • Sauer Brands Inc.

  • The Good Scents Co.

  • The MANE Group

  • Young Living Essential Oils

Grab your sample PDF Copy to Know more about the vendors and their strategic initiatives

Related Reports:

Food Flavor and Enhancer Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Soy Beverages Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Packaged Edible Flower Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vegan Cheese Market by Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Tarragon Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.31%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 142.52 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.7

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 53%

Key consumer countries

US, France, Germany, UK, and Russia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Absolute Essential, Alabama Essential Oil Co., Badia Spices Inc., Berje Inc., Deepthi Foods and Formulations, DF World of Spices GmbH, Ernesto Ventos SA, Frontier Co-op, HillTop Foods Inc., India Aroma Oils and Co., India Essential Oils, McCormick and Co. Inc, Nature In Bottle, Perfect Flavours, Ravago Group, Sauer Brands Inc., The Good Scents Co., The MANE Group, and Young Living Essential Oils

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Tarragon seasoning and paste - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Tarragon oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alabama Essential Oil Co.

  • 10.4 Badia Spices Inc.

  • 10.5 Berje Inc.

  • 10.6 DF World of Spices GmbH

  • 10.7 Frontier Co op

  • 10.8 McCormick and Co. Inc

  • 10.9 Ravago Group

  • 10.10 Sauer Brands Inc.

  • 10.11 The MANE Group

  • 10.12 Young Living Essential Oils

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tarragon-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-142-52-million-with-53-of-the-contribution-from-europe---technavio-301617847.html

SOURCE Technavio

