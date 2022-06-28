Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Makes Official Their Decision to Implement eSOPH Background Investigation Software

U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,821.55
    -78.56 (-2.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,946.99
    -491.31 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,181.54
    -343.06 (-2.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,738.84
    -32.90 (-1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.90
    +0.14 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.80
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.05 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0529
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2060
    +0.0120 (+0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2188
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1120
    -0.0160 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,296.08
    -522.27 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.05
    -9.01 (-2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.41
    +65.09 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.17 (+0.66%)
     

·2 min read
FORT WORTH, Texas, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has made official their decision to move to the eSOPH background investigation system by Miller Mendel, Inc. Before making their move, the TCSO reviewed several background investigation software systems through a competitive proposal process. eSOPH was selected because its system features and data security far exceeded any other system in the market.

The department expects to process approximately 750 applicants per year using eSOPH. In addition to taking advantage of eSOPH’s industry-leading standard functionality and one-click access to the National Decertification Index, the department will utilize eSOPH’s optional Smart Fax feature, which with one click, will send agency configured packets to police agencies and courts for “local” record checks.

eSOPH, which stands for electronic Statement of Personal History, has been used by city, county, and state police agencies across the nation to conduct over 100,000 pre-employment public safety background investigations. Agencies using eSOPH report saving up to 50 percent of their time per background investigation. By implementing eSOPH, the TCSO is now connected to all other agencies on the network in Texas and throughout the nation.

ABOUT TARRANT COUNTY AND THEIR SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Home to more than two-million people, Tarrant County is the third-most populous county in the state of Texas and fifteenth in the United States. Led by Sheriff Bill E. Waybourn, TCSO’s mission is to protect by courageously standing between evil and good with honor, while striving to serve with respect, always putting others before self. Sheriff Waybourn and TCSO strongly believe in servant leadership and always aims to put others before self.

ABOUT MILLER MENDEL, INC.

Miller Mendel, Inc. (“MMI”) creates, sells, and supports its software technology solutions for local, state, and federal public safety agencies and is the holder of two patents (U.S. Patent No. 9070098 and U.S. Patent No. 10043188) related to the features of its flagship product, eSOPH. Our primary focus is to turn past practices used by city, county, and state governments into efficient and cost-effective electronic solutions. MMI is known for creating category-leading systems and providing responsive, exceptional support to all our clients. We place great pride in straightforward and transparent operational practices that foster a high level of respect and praise from our government clients.

