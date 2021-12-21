U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,605.25
    +46.75 (+1.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,134.00
    +321.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,815.00
    +193.75 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,163.60
    +27.70 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.63
    +1.02 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.60
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    +0.47 (+2.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1305
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.71
    +0.14 (+0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3250
    +0.0041 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6750
    +0.0420 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,768.85
    +3,078.85 (+6.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,237.65
    +34.82 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,272.01
    +73.98 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,517.59
    +579.78 (+2.08%)
     

How Tarryn Goldman Used a Fish Tank to Make Beautiful Photos

Chris Gampat
·3 min read

Fact: art inspires art. It’s true! When we featured photographer Tarryn Goldman a while back, you folks adored her work. And today, she’s back with something else. She’s done a series called “Submerged” where she drew inspiration from things that are, well, submerged! Playing with water in photos is always fun. But when you add things like ink, creative freedom, and light to them, they become something different. We asked Tarryn to be part of our Creating the Photograph series to show you how she did it!

Creating the Photograph is an original series where photographers share how they created an image with lighting and minimal post-production use. The series has a heavy emphasis on teaching how to light. Want to be featured? Here’s how to submit.

The Concept

Ever since I started photography I have always loved those images of submerged things like fruit or hands, punching through the water. They always look so crisp! I recently found an old fish tank at a second-hand store and I figured this would be the perfect opportunity to give it a try. My idea was to have paint or ink floating through the water but I also wanted to have something to let the paint swirl around, that’s where the flowers come in. Once I had figured out the right consistency for the paint through trial and error, the games began.

The Gear

The Shoot

During the shoot, it was just basically trial and error. I was trying a whole bunch of different things submerged underwater and different colors of paint. Once I felt like I had the lighting right, I was just having fun. There are a few tips I can pass on if you are interested in recreating this image.

1. Try to find the smallest fish tank you can. It takes a lot of water to fill it up and then every time you take one shot with the paint, you have to empty it and refill it again. I ended up having a big bucket next to me where I could pour out the dirty water and I used that as secondary water for my garden. You just have to let the paint settle on the bottom before you use it.

2. Rather than having a gazillion different colors of paint concentrate on the tones of paint. I really found that the greatest impact for contrast tended to be the paints with a very different tone to my flower.

3. If the glare on the side of the tank is throwing you, just move your light around a little. It’s also pretty straightforward to take care of in post.

4. Lay a towel down when you work. No matter how hard you try, you WILL land up with water on the floor.

Post-Production

There really isn’t much to do in post. I generally clean up the image, so any little specs on the glass that the camera picks up, or any little air bubbles that look out of place. Then because of the glare from the light on the glass, I like to darken the image using curves. And then I crop the image to a square because I think it makes the most sense aesthetically. And that’s it. It’s pretty straightforward.

Final Photos

Before Editing

After Editing

All images by Tarryn Goldman. Used with permission. Be sure to check out her website and her Instagram.

Photos from Submerged by Tarryn Goldman

Recommended Stories

  • Sanofi in $1 billion deal to buy U.S.-based Amunix Pharma

    Drugmaker Sanofi SA will buy Amunix Pharmaceuticals Inc for an upfront payment of about $1 billion, marking the latest acquisition by the French drugmaker in the U.S. biotech sphere as Sanofi aims to offset COVID-19 vaccine setbacks. Sanofi, under pressure to revive its drug pipeline and eager to overcome setbacks in the COVID-19 vaccine race, added on Tuesday that it will also pay Amunix up to $225 million based on certain future development milestones. "We are excited to rapidly advance Amunix's promising pipeline and to combine their innovative candidate medicines with complementary molecules in Sanofi's immuno-oncology portfolio," said John Reed, global head of research and development at Sanofi.

  • Biogen Slashes Alzheimer's Treatment Price Amid Launch 'Gone Awry'

    Biogen slashed the price of its controversial Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, on Monday amid a lukewarm launch — but Biogen stock sank.

  • Novavax’s Covid-19 Vaccine Approved by EU

    Novavax’s vaccine has been recommended for use by the European Medicines Agency, marking the first endorsement by a major regulator of a shot that uses an established vaccine technology.

  • Nike’s Supply Crunch Stunts Growth Again

    The sneaker giant’s quarterly revenue edged higher but declined in China, Asia Pacific and Latin America as factory closures cut into inventory.

  • Here's how RI expands rapid COVID testing, access to vaccines as holidays approach

    Facing increasing COVID-19 cases and the potential for even more spread over the holidays, the state is expanding rapid testing.

  • 3 Things About Novavax That Smart Investors Know

    Between pandemic-driven price movements, a vaccine reaching widespread approval, and the standard slate of biotech risks and pitfalls, investors are bound to have dramatically varying outcomes with their Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares depending on when they bought in. Novavax is no stranger to manufacturing issues, and they've been a consistent challenge for the stock. In August, it decided to delay the U.S. regulatory submission for its jab until October to address concerns with manufacturing.

  • Cathie Wood Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Innovation Stocks

    Stock picker and hedge manager Cathie Wood made some serious waves last year, when her ARK Innovation ETF outperformed the S&P 500 by an order of magnitude. From the pandemic trough in March to the end of 2020, the S&P gained 68%, while Wood’s flagship fund surged ahead by 153%. It was an astounding performance. Wood made smart choices last year, targeting tech companies, remote connections, and telehealth for investment. All of those segments saw big gains in business during the lockdown phases

  • Will Nvidia Stock Fly or Fall in 2022?

    The graphics specialist has been losing ground lately, but that doesn't mean it'll continue to fall in the new year.

  • Bank Of America Names Top 11 Stock Picks For 2022

    Bank of America unveiled its top stocks for next year among the 11 S&P 500 sectors. But its track record isn't great.

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under a Decade

    Older investors are starved for income these days. To help raise income, investors can pivot to stocks with high dividend yields. Extra risk comes with high dividend-payers, as they can cut their dividends at any time if the business goes south.

  • Micron stock is up following a solid Q1 earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the numbers from Micron Technology's Q1 earnings release.

  • Germany Is Closing Half of Its Reactors at Worst Possible Time

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is set to close almost half of its nuclear power capacity before the end of the year, putting further strain on European grids already coping with one of the worst energy crunches in the region’s history.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronS&P 500 Has Biggest Three-Day Drop Since September: Markets WrapOmicron Becomes Dominant U.S. Strain With 73% of Covid CasesBilly Joel NYC Show Going Ahead; Quebec Closures: Virus UpdateTurkish L

  • Super-Rich Americans Feel Relief as Tax Hikes Are Canceled for Now

    (Bloomberg) -- An exceptional year for wealthy Americans, at least in terms of their financial health, just got better.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronS&P 500 Has Biggest Three-Day Drop Since September: Markets WrapBilly Joel NYC Show Going Ahead; Quebec Closures: Virus UpdateOmicron Becomes Dominant U.S. Strain With 73% of Covid CasesTurkish Lira Extends Gains After Surging Over 20% on MondayIf West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin votes against Preside

  • Why Block Stock Dropped Again Today

    Shares of fintech leader Block (NYSE: SQ) -- the artist formerly known as Square -- dropped in Monday morning trading. You can blame investment bank Wedbush for that. Coronavirus worries are tanking the stock market this morning, and coronavirus worries make up a big part of why Wedbush just cut its price target on Block stock by 24%, to $190 a share.

  • Nio Is Now Down 58% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) set their all-time high back on Jan. 11, when they traded at $66.99 at some point during the day. Clearly it has been a rough year for Nio, which has been hit by COVID-19 shutdowns, supply chain challenges, and a lull in its new-product cycle that allowed competitors to gain ground. Nio will begin shipping its long-awaited ET7 sedan in March, followed in September by the one-size-down ET5, which was revealed on Saturday. Meanwhile, its order books remain strong, its customer satisfaction is high, and there are signs that it may have put the worst of the supply chain woes in the rearview mirror.

  • Battery Storage Soars on U.S. Electric Grid

    Falling costs and green mandates are boosting demand for batteries capable of storing large amounts of wind and solar power for later use.

  • Monday was an ugly one for the stock market headed to Christmas. Here’s what history says about returns on the following Tuesday.

    The folks at Bespoke say the day after an ugly Monday selloff, with drops of at least 1%, tend to be followed by a comparatively strong Tuesday performance.

  • The Biggest Reason Apple Stock Is a Screaming Buy for 2022

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock has stepped on the gas in the second half of 2021, driven by impressive sales and earnings growth. Let's see what this new iPhone could be all about and how it could supercharge Apple's growth. Investment bank J.P. Morgan believes that Apple could be working on a 5G-enabled version of its entry-level iPhone SE device.

  • AT&T's (NYSE:T) Risk/Reward Outlook is Starting to Look Attractive

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was a rare outperformer last week after Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery upgraded his rating on the stock from ‘equal-weight’ to overweight. The stock gained 6.95% on Thursday, its biggest one day gain in months - although the stock price is still down nearly 20% for the year. Flannery said price weakness had created an opportunity and upgraded his rating, though he lowered the price target from $32 to $28.

  • China Hits Top Influencer With $210 Million Fine Over Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- China slapped an unprecedented $210 million fine on a top livestreamer for tax evasion, stepping up President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on online influencers who have grown wildly popular in recent years.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronS&P 500 Has Biggest Three-Day Drop Since September: Markets WrapOmicron Becomes Dominant U.S. Strain With 73% of Covid CasesBilly Joel NYC Show Going Ahead; Quebec Closures: Virus UpdateTurkish Lira Swings