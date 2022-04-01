Tarrytown Honda Honored with 2021 Honda President's Award

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarrytown Honda has earned the 2021 President's Award from American Honda Motor Co., Inc. for the first time, a prestigious honor that recognizes Honda dealerships that deliver an outstanding customer experience while achieving operational excellence. Tarrytown Honda is one of the top-performing Honda dealerships in America to receive the Honda President's Award for 2021.

The President's Award is the highest accolade that Honda bestows on its dealerships and was established in 1995 to recognize Honda dealerships that excel across all dealership functions. Each year, the lofty requirements to achieve President's Award are modified to stay ahead of current market trends and reflect changes in customers' expectations for buying and owning a vehicle. A major component of the program focuses on the customer experience and, in 2021, Honda dealerships like Tarrytown Honda quickly adjusted their operations in response to industry-wide challenges to continue to ensure a best-in-class experience for Honda customers.

"The President's Award recognizes dealerships that exemplify Honda's commitment to the highest level of customer satisfaction," said Michael Kistemaker, assistant vice president of Honda National Sales at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "I am incredibly proud of the team at Tarrytown Honda for their dedication in 2021 to providing our customers an outstanding experience."

"Our goal is to always go above and beyond in providing exceptional customer satisfaction in all areas of our dealership while also being a good community partner," said Dwight Dachnowicz, Dealer Principal. "This is a true accomplishment for all of our employees at Tarrytown Honda and we are incredibly honored to receive the President's Award as one of the top Honda dealers in the country."

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Plug-In Hybrid, Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid and Insight hybrid-electric sedan – to be joined in 2024 by the Honda Prologue, Honda's first volume battery-electric vehicle.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 40 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2021, more than 95% of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital Fact Book.

