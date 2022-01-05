U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,791.01
    -2.53 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,898.77
    +99.12 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,517.52
    -105.20 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,270.15
    +1.27 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.36
    +1.37 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.60
    +10.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.12 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1340
    +0.0051 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6540
    -0.0140 (-0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3554
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8200
    -0.3060 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,694.39
    -646.18 (-1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,189.55
    +6.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.14
    +22.99 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Tarsier™ Pharma is launching a dedicated website about uveitic glaucoma

·2 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarsier Pharma, an advanced clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for blinding ocular diseases, announced that it has launched an education website about the disease uveitic glaucoma at www.uveiticglaucoma.com, as a service to the public.

Dr. Stephen Foster, Key Opinion Leader in uveitis and a Principal Investigator in Tarsier Pharma&#39;s phase-3 clinical trial TRS4VISION.
Dr. Stephen Foster, Key Opinion Leader in uveitis and a Principal Investigator in Tarsier Pharma's phase-3 clinical trial TRS4VISION.

Uveitic glaucoma is considered an end-stage condition, comprised of two distinct eye diseases, each of them serious and complex by itself: non infectious uveitis, an inflammatory ocular disease, and glaucoma, a group of eye diseases which damage the optic nerve. The month of January is announced as the glaucoma awareness month.

"Uveitic glaucoma is a severe and blinding disease, yet still under-researched and despite the devastating outcome of this condition, it is not well appreciated outside the specialized community of uveitis specialists and the struggling patients. With this in mind, we are happy to take the lead in increasing awareness to the condition by launching this dedicated website for the benefit of the general public," said Tarsier Pharma's BD and Community Manager Ms. Ruti Friedel.

Dr. Stephen Foster, Key Opinion Leader in uveitis and a Principal Investigator in Tarsier's phase-3 clinical trial TRS4VISION in uveitis and uveitic glaucoma subjects, added: "As a result of uveitis alone being a rare ocular disease, the familiarity with one of its main and most devastating complications, uveitic glaucoma, is low; even among the general Ophthalmology community and stakeholders. Consequently, it is important to shed some light about its unique complexity, worse prognosis, and great challenges in treatment. We hope that Tarsier's development efforts will contribute eventually to introduce optimal therapies for this patient population."

About Tarsier Pharma

Tarsier Pharma is phase-3 pharmaceutical company, focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular blinding diseases. TRS is a bio-inspired breakthrough proprietary technology platform, based on a new chemical entity with novel mechanism of action, that demonstrated safety and efficacy in a rare debilitating and blinding indication.

Lead product candidate for uveitic glaucoma

Non-infectious uveitis is an autoimmune blinding ocular inflammation, considered the third leading cause of blindness in the developed world. Tarsier's TRS01 is a potent fast-acting immunomodulator, delivered as eye drops, for the treatment of non-infectious anterior uveitis in patients with uveitic glaucoma – that is considered an end-stage condition of uveitis. Once a uveitis patient has also developed glaucoma (uveitic glaucoma), the only available treatments for active inflammation, which are steroids, should be avoided due to their side effects of expediting glaucoma and vision loss. Thus, TRS01 has the potential to become the standard of care for uveitic glaucoma.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1720440/Dr_Stephen_Foster.jpg

Contact:
Investor Relations Tarsier Pharma
ir@Tarsierpharma.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tarsier-pharma-is-launching-a-dedicated-website-about-uveitic-glaucoma-301454470.html

SOURCE Tarsier Pharma

Recommended Stories

  • Annexon's Interim Mid-Stage Results On Huntington's Disease Candidate Fails To Cheer

    Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) posted interim data from its ongoing Phase 2 trial of ANX005 in patients with Huntington's disease (HD) who completed the 24-week treatment period. Annexon is developing ANX005, its lead monoclonal antibody candidate, for a range of complement-mediated disorders, including HD. Results showed that relative to baseline after six months of treatment, improvement in mean Composite Unified Huntington's Disease Rating Scale (cUHDRS) was observed in more than half of all eval

  • Moderna begins Phase 1 study of its Epstein-Barr virus vaccine candidate

    Shares of Moderna Inc. were down 0.5% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said it began dosing participants in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the company's experimental Epstein-Barr virus vaccine. The virus causes mononucleosis, also called mono, and is associated with a higher risk of multiple sclerosis and some lymphoproliferative disorders. The study is expected to troll 270 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 30 years old. Moderna's stock is down 8.2% so far this y

  • New COVID variant ‘IHU’ with 46 mutations detected in France

    Experts are keeping a wary eye on yet another COVID-19 variant, this one with 46 mutations. It was detected in France and showed up in a traveler who recently arrived from a three-day stay in Cameroon, French researchers said in a pre-print study published on medRxiv, which means it has not yet been peer-reviewed. While researchers were monitoring the strain to ascertain how infectious it is ...

  • NRx Pharmaceuticals takes second shot a getting emergency use approval for Covid-19 treatment

    A Main Line pharmaceutical company has, for the second time, submitted an application seeking emergency use authorization for its experimental Covid-19 therapy from the Food and Drug Administration NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) of Radnor is seeking the authorization for the use of its new drug candidate, Zyesami, in critical patients with Covid-19 who are at immediate risk of death from respiratory failure despite treatment with approved therapy including Remdesivir. The company initially sought emergency use approval for Zyesami in a broader group of Covid patients last year, but that application was rejected by the FDA.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks With Major Catalysts in January

    Binary events on the way could send these drugmaker stocks through the roof, or push them down in the dirt.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for January 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for January 2022.

  • Healthcare worker shames Covid-positive patient she tested – then saw out shopping

    TikTok user expressed disbelief that she ran into a patient who tested positive later that day at a clothing store

  • Zynerba Discontinues Development Of Cannabidiol Gel In Epileptic Disorders

    Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) has decided not to advance Zygel against developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE). The decision was in line with the feedback from the FDA, which indicated that the selection of a specific DEE syndrome would be required to support its clinical trials for a pediatric indication, the company said. Instead, Zynerba now plans to move the investigational cannabidiol gel against Fragile X syndrome (FXS), autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and 22q11.2 d

  • Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. buys rights to oncology-related drug for $13.5 million

    In addition to the $13.5 million payment due at closing, Cumberland will pay Kyowa up to $3.5 million in milestones and tiered royalties of up to 10% on U.S. net sales.

  • Why Applied Therapeutics Stock Is Sliding Today

    The company's lead candidate, AT-007, is going to take a lot longer to reach patients than expected.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As FDA Authorizes Covid Pill Amid Omicron Dominance?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the FDA authorized its Covid pill regimen for emergency use? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Why rare disease drug pioneer Emil Kakkis rode on a float in the Rose Parade

    Emil Kakkis' book documenting the development of the rare disease drug Aldurazyme went on sale Jan. 1. It was published by the media company he set up with his brother to tell "impossible, positive" stories.

  • Most COVID hospitalizations in Lexington are unvaccinated patients, experts say

    Lexington doctors continued to press people to get vaccinated in order to slow down the spread as omicron surged in the city.

  • Salma Hayek Celebrates The New Year In A Plunging Leopard Print Bathing Suit

    Salma Hayek, 55, celebrates the new year in a leopard print bathing suit, and her legs look so toned in new Instagram photos. The actress loves 30 min workouts.

  • UAB researchers target potential treatment for sickle cell disease

    UAB researchers have reported they may have identified a new therapy to cure sickle cell disease. The research, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggests a gene therapy called LentiGlobin could provide a permanent cure for sickle cell disease. Julie Kanter, director of the UAB Adult Sickle Cell Clinic, said patients treated with this therapy are beginning to show signs of producing stable amounts of red blood cells containing hemoglobin.

  • China reports major drop in virus cases in locked-down Xi'an

    China on Wednesday reported a major drop in COVID-19 infections in the northern city of Xi’an, which has been under a tight lockdown for the past two weeks that has sharply disrupted the lives of its 13 million residents. The National Health Commission announced just 35 new cases in Xi’an, home to the famed Terracotta Warriors statues along with major industries, down from 95 the day before. Health officials said they have basically achieved the goal of halting community transmission because the new cases were among people already quarantined.

  • If You Shop at Kroger, the FDA Has a New Warning for You

    If you consider yourself a regular Kroger shopper, you're not alone. With close to 2,800 stores operating across 35 states, it's the largest supermarket chain in the U.S. But it also means there's a new warning from the Food&Drug Administration (FDA) you should be aware of after it was found that one item sold at Kroger could pose a threat to your health. Read on to see which product is affected and what you should do if you purchased it.RELATED: Costco Just Gave This Major Warning to All Custom

  • 'We're living in wild times': NJ businesses throttled by omicron as workers catch COVID

    The rapid spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant has made it harder for New Jersey employers to find enough workers to open their doors each day.

  • These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

    The new year has begun with a set of COVID-19 records as the pandemic continues to reach new heights. On Jan. 3, the U.S. reported 1,082,549 new coronavirus cases, marking the first time more than a million have been recorded in a single day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by CNBC. Now, many states are struggling to control unprecedented COVID surges as the Omicron variant continues to spread.By nearly every metric, the earliest data of 2022 paints a grim picture of the

  • Pfizer Boosters For Kids 12-15: What CO Parents Need To Know

    The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorize booster shots for children ages 12-15.