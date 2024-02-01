When Will Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TARS) future prospects. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$62m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$108m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 7 of the American Pharmaceuticals analysts is that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$81m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 49% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals' upcoming projects, however, take into account that by and large a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 14% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

