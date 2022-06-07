U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,160.68
    +39.25 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,180.14
    +264.36 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,175.23
    +113.86 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,919.56
    +29.68 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.49
    +0.08 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.60
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.26
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0708
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.0660 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2594
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7730
    +0.1570 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,181.83
    -181.51 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.69
    +38.05 (+5.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

TASCAM Debuts the Mixcast 4 Podcast Station

·2 min read

The one-stop easy solution for podcast creation, streaming, conferencing, voice over production, and more

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TASCAM announces the Mixcast 4 Podcast Station. With the easy-to-use interface and layout, it is ideal for podcast creation, live streaming, conferencing, and more, the Mixcast 4 mixes and records mic inputs, internal sounds, and music via the system's trigger pads, plus external audio input from a phone or PC. With its internal 14-track recorder that records to SD card, a rich feature set, and the included TASCAM Podcast Editor software, the Mixcast 4 offers a simple but powerful audio production environment.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9055051-tascam-debuts-the-mixcast-4-podcast-station/

The Mixcast 4 interface incorporates 4 TRS/XLR combo jack mic inputs and 4 individual headphone outputs—and using USB, Bluetooth, and other inputs up to 8 sources can be mixed and recorded. Its auto-mixing function automatically adjusts optimal levels, resulting in professional results with minimal audio experience. With its 5-inch color touch screen, the Mixcast 4 enables podcasters to focus on their content without being distracted.

The Mixcast 4 includes the TASCAM Podcast Editor software—providing straightforward audio editing, track import from Mixcast 4, plus configuration and assignment of sound effects and background music to the unit's sound pads. The software supports Windows, Mac OS, iOS, and Android OS.

The Mixcast 4 has 8 customizable sound pads that are 8 banks deep—providing a wealth of creative opportunity. There are global voice effects for multiple mic inputs that can be applied to all four mic inputs. For example, the pitch transformer is useful for raising or lowering the timbre of one's voice for dramatic effect or to create character voices.

The Mixcast 4 provides input gain control for all input sources. This enables the USB Skype/Zoom input audio level to be governed by the host controlling the Mixcast 4. Similarly, the input level of a caller connected via Bluetooth or the 3.5mm input can also be controlled. This is ideal for those who use the Mixcast 4 with nearfield monitors, as live microphones will not be routed to the monitor outputs—risking feedback, for example, during video conferencing. There is also support for a Bluetooth connection that allows recording phone calls or playing background music from paired smartphones.

The TASCAM Mixcast 4 Podcast Station is available now through authorized TASCAM dealers.

About TASCAM

For decades, TASCAM has been the choice of musicians, engineers, and broadcast professionals worldwide by combining industry leading fidelity with legendary reliability. With solutions designed for a stunning array of audio applications and catering to today's top professionals, TASCAM continues to define the sound of modern recording. www.tascam.com.

 

With four microphone channels, the Mixcast 4 can feature a microphone plugged into the front or back for the first input, plus three additional channels for guests or co-hosts.
With four microphone channels, the Mixcast 4 can feature a microphone plugged into the front or back for the first input, plus three additional channels for guests or co-hosts.

 

Controlling your production has never been easier! With The Mixcast 4’s large 5-inch full color touch screen, intuitively change any parameter with your fingertips.
Controlling your production has never been easier! With The Mixcast 4’s large 5-inch full color touch screen, intuitively change any parameter with your fingertips.

 

The Mixcast 4 allows users to feature remote guests. Connect your device to the Bluetooth or Smartphone channel to record phone calls, Zoom or Skype conversations, or any other connected audio source.
The Mixcast 4 allows users to feature remote guests. Connect your device to the Bluetooth or Smartphone channel to record phone calls, Zoom or Skype conversations, or any other connected audio source.

 

The Mixcast 4 is an all-in-one podcasting station. Everything you need including four mic channels, dedicated Bluetooth, Smartphone, and USB channels; even add excitement with customizable sound pads!
The Mixcast 4 is an all-in-one podcasting station. Everything you need including four mic channels, dedicated Bluetooth, Smartphone, and USB channels; even add excitement with customizable sound pads!

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tascam-debuts-the-mixcast-4-podcast-station-301563484.html

SOURCE TASCAM

Recommended Stories

  • Why MongoDB's Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    MongoDB, Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) declared multiple updates to its database at its annual MongoDB World conference. MongoDB disclosed the addition of querying encrypted data without having to decrypt it first, columnstore indexing, and a new SQL interface. MongoDB exploited the event to discuss its 'developer data platform,' the TechCrunch reports. Also Read: Read How Analysts Reacted To MongoDB Post Q1 Earnings Beat CTO Mark Porter saw the announcements as realizing the last four or five years of work

  • Apple's WWDC 2022: Everything Apple announced

    Here's everything Apple announced during its huge WWDC event on Monday.

  • 3 Software Stocks for a Potential Recession, According to an Analyst

    Bernstein software analyst Mark Moerdler says "quality is going to shine through," and expects Microsoft, Oracle, and Adobe to fare best in a downturn.

  • Apple debuts new M2 chip, redesigned MacBook Air

    Apple on Monday unveiled its latest M2 chip along with a fully redesigned MacBook Air and more powerful MacBook Pro.

  • Why CrowdStrike Holdings Stock Tumbled Nearly 20% in May

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) slumped 19.5% in May, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Weighing on the cloud-based cybersecurity stock were a slew of analyst price target reductions. Several analysts slashed their price targets on CrowdStrike last month due to the sell-off in the software space and over concerns of a potential slowdown in the economy.

  • Apple rolls out iOS 16 changes, new MacBooks, and more

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to detail how Apple is approaching product innovation at the WWDC 2022 event.

  • MacBook Air M2 hands-on: Bye-bye wedge

    The new MacBook Air with M2 is a welcome change from a four-year-old design.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Surefire Growth Stocks to Buy in June

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 21.4% last year, but the index has since given up those gains and more, falling 25% from its November high. High-quality businesses like Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) and Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) are well-positioned to benefit from powerful secular tailwinds, but the stocks have fallen 30% and 52%, respectively, from their all-time highs. Cloud computing makes it possible to provision hardware and software through the internet.

  • Apple Overhauls CarPlay With Major New Features

    The tech giant's car software will now be able to integrate more deeply with new vehicles, powering multiple screens of various shapes and sizes.

  • Apple Unveils New iPhone Software, Next-Generation Mac Computer Processor

    Apple on Monday touted its iOS 16 smartphone software and second-generation Mac processor in two new laptops.

  • Why AMD Stock Could Rise as PS5 and Xbox Supply Stabilizes

    AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) is one of the world's leading semiconductor companies, providing computing hardware such as processors, motherboards, graphics cards, and more for some of today's most sought-after technology. The company's stock is down more than 20% in the last six months  but that could all change thanks to AMD's key position in the production of Sony's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox Series X/S.

  • TikTok Avatars Lets You Post a Virtual Animated Version of Yourself, Akin to Snap’s Bitmoji and Apple’s Memoji

    TikTok is making its metaverse play — taking a page from rivals like Apple and Snap with the launch of TikTok Avatars. TikTok Avatars is “yet another way for people to showcase their individuality” on the popular short-form video app, the company said in announcing the new feature. Users can customize their avatar from an […]

  • China's Game Approval List Continues To Miss Leading Names Like Tencent, NetEase

    China's gaming regulator granted publishing licenses to 60 games, Reuters reports. However, the list missed titles belonging to leading players, like Tencent Holding Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) and NetEase, Inc (NASDAQ: NTES). The list also missed foreign titles, extending the dry spell for imported video games. Also Read: Here's Why DiDi, And These Two Chinese Stocks Are Trading Higher Today China bypassed the list for May for reasons undisclosed. The April list also missed titles belonging to Tencent and

  • USB-C devices will have to ask for permission to send data in macOS Ventura

    When macOS Ventura arrives, USB-C and Thunderbolt devices will have to ask your permission to transfer data.

  • Apple debuts iOS 16 with Apple Pay Later, new lock screen, and ability to delete sent texts

    Apple debuted the latest version of the software that powers millions of iPhones on Monday: iOS 16.

  • Apple wants to take over every last screen with CarPlay

    A next-gen version of Apple CarPlay is making waves in the automotive space at Apple’s WWDC 2022 event today.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As July Quarter Guidance Disappoints?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • EU agrees standard phone chargers, irking Apple

    STORY: Europeans will soon be able to forget about packing a jumble of different chargers for their gadgets. The EU on Tuesday (June 7) agreed rules that will require a standard charging port for phones, tablets and other devices. It’s a world-first move which Brussels says will save consumers around $267 million per year. Euro-MP Alex Saliba set out the change: "Today we have made the common charger a reality in Europe. European consumers were frustrated with multiple chargers piling up within their homes. Now they will be able to use a single charger for all portable electronics, which is an important step to increase consumer convenience and as I said reducing waste.”The move follows complaints from iPhone and Android users about having to use different chargers. Most Android phones use some type of USB port, while Apple favors Lightning cables. Now the U.S. tech giant won’t be pleased by the EU ruling. It has long argued that such a move will stifle innovation. But internal market commissioner Thierry Breton says there are big benefits, which go beyond consumer convenience: "These new rules will save more than 1,000 tones of electronic waste per year - Do you imagine? Just for one regulation - and also an additional reduction of almost 200 kilos of CO2, which is an equivalent of 10 million smartphones and 2,600 tons of raw materials.”By the autumn of 2024, USB-C connectors will be the standard. Since the rules will also cover cameras, e-readers and other gadgets, they will also affect makers like Samsung and Huawei, not just Apple. The EU will also have the power to harmonize wireless chargers, which are fast catching on in popularity.