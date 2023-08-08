TASCO Berhad (KLSE:TASCO) Analysts Just Trimmed Their Revenue Forecasts By 15%

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for TASCO Berhad (KLSE:TASCO), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the four analysts covering TASCO Berhad, is for revenues of RM1.3b in 2024, which would reflect a definite 9.8% reduction in TASCO Berhad's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to increase 3.3% to RM0.10. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM1.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.11 in 2024. It looks like analyst sentiment has fallen somewhat in this update, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a minor downgrade to earnings per share numbers as well.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the RM1.47 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 9.8% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 21% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 2.5% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - TASCO Berhad is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for TASCO Berhad. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that TASCO Berhad's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of TASCO Berhad going forwards.

In light of the downgrade, our automated discounted cash flow valuation tool suggests that TASCO Berhad could now be moderately overvalued. Learn why, and examine the assumptions that underpin our valuation by visiting our free platform here to learn more about our valuation approach.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

