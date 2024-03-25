Is TASCO Berhad's (KLSE:TASCO) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already know that TASCO Berhad's (KLSE:TASCO) stock increased by 6.5% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on TASCO Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for TASCO Berhad is:

10% = RM68m ÷ RM681m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.10 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of TASCO Berhad's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

When you first look at it, TASCO Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Although a closer study shows that the company's ROE is higher than the industry average of 7.6% which we definitely can't overlook. Particularly, the substantial 40% net income growth seen by TASCO Berhad over the past five years is impressive . Bear in mind, the company does have a moderately low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. So, there might well be other reasons for the earnings to grow. Such as- high earnings retention or the company belonging to a high growth industry.

As a next step, we compared TASCO Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 33%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for TASCO? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is TASCO Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

TASCO Berhad's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 31%, meaning the company retains 69% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and TASCO Berhad is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, TASCO Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 24% over the next three years.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with TASCO Berhad's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business at a moderate rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

