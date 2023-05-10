TASCO Berhad's (KLSE:TASCO) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

TASCO Berhad (KLSE:TASCO) has had a rough three months with its share price down 9.5%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on TASCO Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for TASCO Berhad is:

14% = RM92m ÷ RM664m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.14.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

TASCO Berhad's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, TASCO Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 4.8% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, TASCO Berhad was able to see an impressive net income growth of 41% over the last five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared TASCO Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 28% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is TASCO Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is TASCO Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

TASCO Berhad's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 31%, meaning the company retains 69% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and TASCO Berhad is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, TASCO Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 6.7% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with TASCO Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

