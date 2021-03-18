U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,926.50
    +10.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,947.00
    +67.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,829.50
    +34.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,271.50
    +9.60 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.85
    -0.15 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.50
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    26.08
    -0.27 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1910
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    +0.0890 (+5.42%)
     

  • Vix

    21.58
    +2.35 (+12.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3906
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0920
    +0.1550 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,240.55
    -2,142.69 (-3.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,138.68
    -35.53 (-3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,779.68
    +17.01 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,019.03
    -197.72 (-0.65%)
     

Sun Valley Gold LLC: Control and Direction Over Securities of Battle North Gold Corporation

·1 min read

SUN VALLEY, Idaho, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Sun Valley Gold LLC ("Sun Valley") announced today that it has disposed of an aggregate of 4,465,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Battle North Gold Corporation ("Battle North") for and on behalf of client accounts over which it has discretionary trading authority. The Common Shares were sold over the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange for an average purchase price of approximately CDN$1.25 per share.

Following the acquisition, Sun Valley exercises control and direction over an aggregate of 10,875,591 Common Shares for and on behalf of client accounts. The 10,875,591 Common Shares over which Sun Valley exercises control and direction represent approximately 8.42% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Because Sun Valley now exercises control and direction over less than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, it is no longer subject to ongoing early warning or insider reporting requirements in respect of its ownership of Common Shares.

Sun Valley sold the Common Shares as part of its overall investment strategy for and on behalf of client accounts over which it has discretionary trading authority. Sun Valley may increase or decrease its ownership of securities of Battle North depending upon future market conditions.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED BY SUN VALLEY UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION, PLEASE SEE THE CONTACT INFORMATION BELOW:

SOURCE Sun Valley Gold LLC

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/18/c9167.html

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Falls By Most in 6 Months as Recovery Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil plunged by 7%, the most since September, as vaccination efforts in some parts of the world stalled, casting uncertainty over the speed of an economic recovery and a full rebound in global oil demand.West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined for a fifth session, the longest stretch of daily losses in more than a year. China lifting less crude and U.S. Gulf Coast refineries still recovering from a cold blast last month have put short-term pressure on physical oil demand. Meanwhile, some efforts to distribute Covid-19 vaccines have faltered and a stronger dollar is reducing the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.The collapse in prices has wiped out more than two weeks of gains for the U.S. benchmark crude and represents a setback for a market that has otherwise staged a remarkable recovery since the depths of the pandemic. Oil futures are still up well over 20% since the start of the year with the world’s largest oil producers reining in supply and travel around the world recovering post-lockdowns.“Short-term supply and demand considerations are temporarily casting a shadow over the bright future that is likely to arrive in the third quarter of the year,” said Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates Ltd.Global benchmark Brent also notched considerable losses, falling by the most since June on Thursday. Oil’s move lower may also be linked to some unwinding of long positions by commodity trading advisors as daily price gains or losses of more than 3% can often trigger funds to quickly unload. “This is a risk-off moment with some of the cyclical trades,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.Beyond headline prices, crude’s closest timespreads are signaling that, despite the outlook for a longer-term recovery, near-term demand remains fragile. WTI’s front-month contract is trading at a discount again to the following month, while Brent’s backwardation -- a bullish structure signaling tighter supplies -- is weakening.“The plunge is all about the demand outlook,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “This will be a temporary retreat, but the concern is that we don’t have any strong signs that Europe is about to turn the corner here.”The global recovery from the pandemic remains uneven. In Brazil, Covid-19 cases are expanding by record numbers and crimping activity, while in the U.K., delayed shipments of AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine will cut supply this month.“Demand hasn’t gotten as far back to normal as we expected, with the vaccine news out of Europe definitely concerning in terms of short-term demand,” said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. “That’s making people think that the time for $70 Brent has not yet come.”(An earlier version corrected the lead to say oil’s decline was the biggest since September.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkey’s Central Bank Rewards Lira Traders With Rate-Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- The lira surged after Turkey’s central bank hiked interest rates more than forecast, driving home Governor Naci Agbal’s pledge to tame inflation and defend the currency.The Monetary Policy Committee lifted the one-week repo rate to 19%, double the 100-basis-points hike predicted in a Bloomberg survey of 24 analysts. That sparked the biggest intraday advance in more than a week for the lira, making it the best performer in emerging markets on Thursday.Despite “political pressure” against further increases, Agbal “delivered a resounding home run,” said Phoenix Kalen, London-based director of emerging-market strategy at Societe Generale.The increase “will go a long way toward bolstering both retail and foreign-investor confidence that the central bank under Governor Agbal will stay engaged in addressing deterioration in inflation expectations,” she said.The pace of price growth in Turkey accelerated for a fifth month in February as oil rallied and the impact of last year’s lira weakness lingered. The currency has taken one of the worst hit among peers from climbing U.S. Treasury yields, and its 7.6% drop since mid-February added to calls for Agbal to backstop the market with higher rates.Inflationary risks prompted a “front-loaded and strong additional monetary tightening,” the central bank said in a statement accompanying its decision.Market Snapshot:The lira traded 2.4% higher at 7.3212 per dollar at 3.17 p.m. in New York The yield on 10-year dollar-denominated government bonds fell by ~7 basis points to 5.95%, while the Borsa Istanbul Banks Index rose 2.2%Credit default swaps dropped 17bps to 308, the biggest decline since November on a closing basisOil prices skyrocketed from below $20 a barrel at the height of global coronavirus lockdowns last year to nearly $70, adding to a range of inflationary pressures building in the economy.After taking over in November, Agbal ended a complicated funding structure and hiked the one-week repo rate by 675 basis points, boosting the bank’s credibility among investors.Despite the recent decline, the lira has strengthened around 14% under his watch, as expectations grow that Turkey’s returning to more orthodox monetary policy. He stood pat in the first two meetings of this year, opting for hawkish messages.The governor has pledged to maintain a tight monetary policy stance until he meets his 5% inflation target, no earlier than 2023. The Turkish statistics agency will publish March inflation data on April 5.Thursday’s hike removes “any doubts on credibility,” said Onur Ilgen, the head of treasury at MUFG Bank Turkey in Istanbul. “This strong action will definitely help lira to gain in coming weeks.”(Updates lira prices)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Australian Dollar Edging Higher Ahead of Jobs Data

    The Aussie Employment Change is expected to show the economy added 30.5K jobs in February. The Unemployment Rate is expected to dip to 6.3%.

  • Making Sense of India’s Markets

    Mar.17 -- Neelkanth Mishra, India equity strategist, securities research and co-head of equity strategy at Credit Suisse, discusses India’s economy, the country’s unicorn companies and his outlook for markets. He speaks during the “India Focus” segment on “Bloomberg Markets: Asia.”

  • Samsung Warns of Severe Chip Crunch While Delaying Key Phone

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. warned it’s grappling with the fallout from a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors globally, becoming the largest tech giant to voice concerns about chip shortages spreading beyond the automaking industry.Samsung, one of the world’s largest makers of chips and consumer electronics, expects the crunch to pose a problem to its business next quarter, co-Chief Executive Officer Koh Dong-jin said during an annual shareholders meeting in Seoul. The company is also considering skipping the introduction of a new Galaxy Note -- one of its best-selling models -- this year, though Koh said that was geared toward streamlining its lineup.Industry giants from Continental AG to Renesas Electronics Corp. and Innolux Corp. have in recent weeks warned of longer-than-anticipated deficits thanks to unprecedented Covid-era demand for everything from cars to game consoles and mobile devices. Volkswagen AG said this week it’s lost production of about 100,000 cars worldwide. In North America, the silicon shortage and extreme weather have combined to snarl more production at Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. The fear is the crunch, which first hit automakers hard, may now disrupt the much larger electronics industry.“There’s a serious imbalance in supply and demand of chips in the IT sector globally,” said Koh, who oversees the company’s IT and mobile divisions. “Despite the difficult environment, our business leaders are meeting partners overseas to solve these problems. It’s hard to say the shortage issue has been solved 100%.”Read more: Chip Shortage Spirals Beyond Cars to Phones and ConsolesSamsung, the world’s largest smartphone maker, is working with overseas partners to resolve the imbalance and avert potential setbacks to its business, its co-CEO said. Its shares slid 0.6% in Seoul on Wednesday, while suppliers and Asian chipmakers including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and SK Hynix Inc. also fell.Chipmakers like Samsung and TSMC are at the forefront of a global effort to plug a shortfall in supply of semiconductors, the building blocks of a plethora of consumer gadgets. The deficit has closed auto plants around the world and now threatens supply of other products. While the Korean company is the leading maker of made-to-order silicon after TSMC, it relies on external suppliers and manufacturers for certain parts like power management and radio chips.Larger-than-anticipated Covid-era demand for smartphones has also stretched stores of Qualcomm Inc.’s Snapdragon chips, the go-to processors for mobile devices. Qualcomm designs the chips, known as app processors, but relies on Samsung and TSMC to produce them and the Taiwanese chipmaker’s capacity has been strained.“The tightened supply of Qualcomm AP chips produced by TSMC is affecting everybody except Apple,” said MS Hwang, analyst at Samsung Securities. “PCs will soon be hit due to the short supply of display driver ICs, and the profitability of TV will be affected by soaring LCD panel prices.”The World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTakeCompounding matters, Samsung’s own production got sideswiped last month. Its fab in Austin, Texas -- which makes chips both for internal and external consumption -- was sidelined in February by statewide power outages and hasn’t resumed full production. The resulting shortfall in production of Qualcomm 5G radio frequency chips could reduce global smartphone output by 5% in the second quarter, research firm Trendforce estimates. But the outage there is likely to affect Samsung’s mid-tier phones and laptops more than its top-of-the-range models or server chips, said Greg Roh, a senior vice president at HMC Securities.“If Samsung is publicly talking about future products, you know that the silicon crunch is serious,” said Avi Greengart, analyst and founder of consultancy Techsponential.Carmakers got hit first by the chip crunch in part because of poor inventory planning and are expected to miss out on $61 billion of sales this year alone. Honda Motor Co. on Wednesday said it will temporarily suspend some production next week at a majority of U.S. and Canada plants, underscoring the deepening crisis.Some analysts say shortages could get mostly ironed out in coming months. But the concern is that tight supply in certain segments -- such as in more mature semiconductors where it takes time to build capacity -- could eventually throttle the broader consumer electronics industry and jack up prices if it persists. Semiconductors are now near the top of official agendas from Washington to Brussels.At the same time, China’s insatiable appetite for chips -- fueled in part by its rapid recovery from the pandemic -- and inventory stockpiling by local companies is fueling demand. Sales for the country’s chip industry climbed 18% to 891.1 billion yuan ($137 billion) in 2020, China Semiconductor Industry Association Chairman Zhou Zixue told a conference in Shanghai Wednesday.“The IC shortage will be a problem to frustrate the supply chain in next six months,” said Charles Shum, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.See, Carmakers, the Chip Shortage Isn’t Personal: Tim CulpanOn Tuesday, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. -- the assembler of most of the world’s iPhones -- joined a chorus of industry executives stressing it’ll take time to resolve imbalances in demand and supply.“We see a shortage, we feel it. But the impact for most of our customers is not that big,” Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu told reporters in Taipei. “For certain customers that have better than expected orders, then there’s some impact. For major customers that plan well, where there’s no big surge on orders, those customers are doing fine.”Koh said Samsung may decide not to introduce its Galaxy Note during 2021’s second half, breaking a years-long streak of annual launches for the marquee line. The Note series contributed roughly 5% of Samsung’s smartphone shipments over the past two years, IDC estimates, but accounts for a more significant chunk of revenue because it’s one of the priciest in the lineup.“Note series is positioned as a high-end model in our business portfolio,” he said. “It could be a burden to unveil two flagship models in a year so it might be difficult to release Note model in 2H. The timing of Note model launch can be changed but we seek to release a Note model next year.”(Updates with analysts’ comments and details on cutbacks from the third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nebraska grandmother sees all of her nearly $90,000 in student loans discharged

    A grandmother who had nearly $90,000 in student debt had her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in Nebraska, adding to an emerging trend of student loan borrowers successfully finding relief through personal bankruptcy.

  • This man became financially independent at 36 and says the key to happiness is ‘owning your own time’

    Chad Dowshenko grew up watching his father flip properties. Dowshenko, who was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, reached $1 million Canadian dollars, or approximately $791,000 USD, in 2019, though he felt he had reached financial independence even sooner. The former network administrator and his partner, Catherine, who is a Ph.D. student and research coordinator, save between 50% and 80% of their income every year and live off of $27,000 in annual expenses.

  • Treasuries Are Selling Off Again, Sending 10-Year Yield Above 1.7%. Here’s Why.

    With the Federal Reserve showing little concern over rising yields, traders are trying to gauge when the Treasury market will offer enough yield to attract investors.

  • IRS: We’ll delay April 15 tax-filing deadline by one month — but there’s one caveat

    The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday it’s pushing the tax-filing deadline from April 15 to May 17. After a later-than-usual Feb. 12 start to the income tax filing season, the April 15 deadline was arriving too soon, according to accountants, certain lawmakers and advocates for elderly taxpayers. On Tuesday, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter asking the IRS to postpone the deadline.

  • My parents want to use $300,000 in retirement savings to pay off $160,000 left on their home. Is that a good idea?

    ‘I would like to be able to help them financially and be their safety net, but my means are limited.’

  • Stimulus checks sent to 90 million Americans in the initial round of COVID-relief payments, the IRS says

    Did you get your stimulus check? The IRS said the first direct payments under American Rescue Plan were distributed primarily via direct deposit.

  • Attention: Here’s one important tax deadline that has NOT been delayed

    May 17 is the new date to file 2020 income taxes and pay any amount due, but some workers may have to send the IRS money before then.

  • Hong Kong Bankers Work Around the Clock as IPOs, SPACs Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s bankers are working around the clock as the region’s companies rush to go public.Initial public offerings in the city have already hit almost $11 billion, a close to 500% jump from a year earlier, with video streaming platform Bilibili Inc. and search giant Baidu Inc. among companies preparing multi-billion dollar deals. Digital roadshows and clients eager to move faster to capture abundant liquidity -- especially as market sentiment has begun to sour -- means bankers are keeping dawn-to-midnight schedules, say some, even turning down deals where they’re relegated to junior roles.Companies are trying to “get the deal done as soon as they can,” said Stephanie Tang, head of private equity for greater China at Hogan Lovells. “Many of them see this as an opportunity and if they are not catching the train quickly, they might lose the opportunity.”A pandemic-induced hunger for technology stocks and the threat of U.S. delistings have been a boon for the financial hub during a difficult political stretch, driving a surge in initial and secondary share sales. A new push by Shanghai’s Nasdaq-like STAR board to more closely scrutinize IPOs along with a pile-up of applications there may drive more of China’s unicorns to Hong Kong, taking listings to a record, Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.Unsurprisingly, the health sector is the busiest, with deals poised for both Hong Kong and the U.S. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s health-care team is working on at least 20 IPOs in the $300 million to $1 billion range. Citigroup Inc. has won eight Chinese health-care mandates in the three weeks just before Lunar New Year, expecting to raise $300 million to $400 million for each in July through September. Citi has also nabbed the WeDoctor IPO, which is seeking to raise as much as $3 billion at a pre-IPO valuation of $12 billion. The details were shared by bankers and executives familiar with the deals, who asked not to be named discussing private matters.Representatives for Goldman Sachs and Citi declined to comment on the deals. WeDoctor also declined to comment.“It’s busier than ever,” said Udhay Furtado, Citi’s co-head of Asia Equity Capital Markets. “This is an attractive window for issuers and liquidity is available across financing products.”But the bustle comes loaded with execution risk as Chinese markets in early February started to stumble after a two-year rally and what’s looking like the biggest-ever quarter for initial public offerings fueled by a U.S.-led boom in blank-check listings.In one recent deal, Autohome Inc., a Chinese online car-sales website, sold shares in the city at about a 5.5% discount to its last price in New York. Given the current volatility in the markets, only the most straightforward deals are also being pushed ahead right now, according to a banker in Hong Kong.Rushing OutMany companies pushing to sell shares have yet to establish a sustainable way to make profits, including Chinese grocery delivery apps such as Meicai and Dingdong Maicai, who are facing heavy cash burn to win market share.Liao Ming, the founder of Prospect Avenue Capital, which oversees $500 million in private equity assets, said he expects at least five of his portfolio companies to list this year, out of a total 12.“A lot of these companies including the grocery space, wouldn’t be able to find investors in a normal year,” said the Beijing-based former Morgan Stanley banker. “But because of the bullish sentiment this year, a lot of companies that aren’t ready yet are rushing to get out the door.”Charles Chau, Hong Kong-based partner at law firm Jones Day, said most clients are trying to submit IPO applications by March and supply additional financial statements by June to get a listing done by September.The rush back home by Chinese stalwarts has been going since last year, when firms such as Netease Inc. and JD.com Inc. listed in Hong Kong. And now with Chinese regulators looking at tightening rules in Shanghai, it could impact a heavy backlog of deals and bring more to the financial hub.If a slowdown in listings on the mainland pushes even more firms to Hong Kong, the hub could see a record year, wrote Sharnie Wong, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. There were 735 IPO applications in mainland China in early March, compared with 500 last year, she said.Last year, Hong Kong saw $52 billion in listings, just below the $58 billion that was raised in 2010, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Accelerated PlansThe migration to virtual roadshows means bankers are able to pack more meetings into their schedules. “IPO professional intermediaries have transformed themselves,” said Edward Au, southern region managing partner at Deloitte China.In the U.S., markets have boomed with the listings of SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies. That’s also now reshaping Asian banking. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Credit Suisse Group AG have pulled people from corporate finance and equity capital markets to focus on those types of deals in Asia, according to people with knowledge of the moves.Credit Suisse declined to comment.Francesco Lavatelli, head of equity capital markets for Asia Pacific at JPMorgan, said the U.S. bank has a “healthy pipeline” of deals, including SPAC IPOs and mandates from companies looking to combine with an already listed SPAC, known as a deSPAC.He said the recent stock turmoil is unlikely to derail the deals on tap. “If anything, it will accelerate plans, which might mean in some cases a deSPAC process,” the Hong Kong-based banker said.(Updates with comments from Deliotte managing partner)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The IRS is in a mess — can you avoid a major delay with your refund?

    The tax agency is facing growing pressure to extend the filing deadline.

  • Lordstown Motors CEO: 'I Don't Think Anybody Thought We Had Actual Orders'

    Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) CEO Steve Burns was on CNBC Thursday morning to address recent short-seller allegations of fraud. What Happened: Commenting on Hindenburg Research's report against Lordstown, CNBC's Phil Lebeau told the electric automaker CEO Steve Burns he came on the network in the past and made references to "serious orders", or reservations. Burns said the company has always made it clear it has collected "non-binding letters of intents" but referred to them as "pre-orders in the real world." As such, the company "always classified them for that" and the company has "a lot of those pre-orders." "We have pre-orders directly from fleets, we have pre-orders from people that sell to fleets," the CEO said Thursday. Gauging demand is very important for a company like Lordstown that starts to manufacture a new vehicle every six minutes, Burns said. As such, management needs to know one-year in advance how many vehicles will be required to address future demand. "We never said we had orders. We don't have a product yet so by definition you can't have orders," @LordstownMotors CEO Steve Burns tells @lebeaucarnews. "I don't think anybody thought we had actual orders. That's just not the nature of this business."$RIDE pic.twitter.com/64G9gvBsQS — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) March 18, 2021 Why It's Important: Burns on Wednesday told investors during a post-earnings call the company is cooperating with an information request from the SEC related to accusations of misleading claims by Hindenburg. Pre-orders are "by definition non-binding" with no deposit required and can be canceled, the CEO told CNBC. Such is the "nature of EV startups." "We don't have a product yet, by definition we can't have orders," he said. What's Next: The pre-order data did "exactly what it was supposed to do" and give the company insight into what was previously "completely unknown science." "I don't think anybody thought we had actual orders," he said. "That's just not the nature of this business." During Wednesday's call, Burns said the company is cooperating with the SEC inquiry and "the board of directors has formed a special committee to review these matters." Lordstown's stock was down 9.2% to $13.69 at publication time. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAnheuser Busch's CEO On Hard Seltzer: 'Gift For The Beer Industry'Exclusive: Evolv's CEO On Why Its Technology Is 'Critical' To Travel, Events Comeback© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cathie Wood’s Funds Buy Teladoc’s Dip in Face of Amazon Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood appears undaunted that Amazon.com Inc. is eyeing a business staked out by her biggest bet in telemedicine, Teladoc Health Inc.Three funds at Wood’s Ark Investment Management expanded their stakes in Teladoc, seizing on the dip Wednesday caused by Amazon’s move to offer its virtual-doctor-visit system to other companies, according to trading disclosures. Teladoc shares slipped 4.4% Wednesday on the heels of Amazon’s announcement and continued to drift lower Thursday.“The pandemic has materially accelerated the adoption of virtual care,” Simon Barnett, an investment research analyst with ARK, said in an interview Thursday. “It’s like trying to put toothpaste back in the tube. It’s not something that’s going to go back to brick and mortar as the pandemic abates.”“We don’t really think that Amazon, despite its balance sheet and brand name, is necessarily going to do something that will help it get inroads very quickly in the healthcare ecosystem,” he said. “There’s a lot of difficult to crack components that are really key, like relationships with insurers health systems that are not necessarily something that you can just buy.”Barnett predicts that the global telehealth market could reach around $150 billion over the next five years -- the typical time horizon for the funds’ investments -- though advances in preventative testing in areas like cancer detection could expand it even more.Teladoc is the largest holding in the ARK Genomic Revolution fund and the third largest in the ARK Innovation ETF.The stock has dropped about 37% from February’s record highs after a conservative membership forecast spooked investors and sentiment on tech stocks soured.Sellside analysts have stuck by Teladoc and peer American Well Corp. after Amazon’s latest venture. The specter of Amazon has long loomed large over the sector, despite the goliath’s limited success so far in health care.“The threat is overstated, because Teladoc and American Well have contracts with many of the large health plans,” BTIG’s David Larsen said in an interview. “Amazon has been very successful taking share from your traditional retail store fronts in many areas. But health care is different.”He expects Amazon may be able to make inroads with the uninsured instead of employer health plans, a segment where Teladoc and American Well have a head start.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s a ray of hope for people worried they missed a valuable tax break on jobless benefits by filing too soon

    Though jobless benefits count as taxable income, one part of the sprawling law says the first $10,200 of those benefits are exempt from federal income taxes for households making under $150,000.

  • No stimulus check yet? 7 possible reasons for your wait

    Check this list to see why you're still waiting for the cash to show up.

  • When will you get your $1,400 stimulus check? 90 million already arrive, more hitting ‘in the coming weeks’

    Now that the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill has been signed into law, the wait is on for the sweeping package's $1,400 stimulus checks.

  • Plug Power receives 'expected' Nasdaq non-compliance notice

    Plug Power Inc. said late Thursday it was working "diligently" to file its form 10-K, which got delayed after the fuel-cell companydetected accounting errors in recent financial statements and said earlier this week it would have to restate them. The company also said it received an "expected" notice from Nasdaq related to the filing delay. The goal is to file the form "as soon as possible," Plug Power said. The company has until May 17 to do so. Shares of Plug Power rose 0.2% in the extended session Thursday after ending the regular trading day down 7.6%.