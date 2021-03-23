U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,910.52
    -30.07 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,423.15
    -308.05 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,227.70
    -149.84 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,185.69
    -81.16 (-3.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    57.55
    -0.21 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.70
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.13
    -0.10 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1841
    -0.0098 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6380
    -0.0460 (-2.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3725
    -0.0138 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.5100
    -0.3100 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,870.71
    +205.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.83
    +0.02 (+0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,699.19
    -26.91 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,995.92
    -178.23 (-0.61%)
     

Taseko Mines: Court of Appeal Decides in Favor of Florence Copper

VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a decision released today by the Arizona Court of Appeals has confirmed all aspects of the Superior Court of Arizona's (lower court) 2019 decision in favor of Florence Copper, rejected every argument made by the Town of Florence's lawyers in their appeal of the lower court's ruling, upheld Florence Copper's right to mine its private property within the Town, and confirmed the awarding of $1.7 million in legal fees and costs to Florence Copper.

"We are certainly happy with the appellate court decision which draws to a close all outstanding litigation brought by the Town," said Stuart McDonald, President of Taseko. "While it is the outcome we expected, the closure this decision brings is important for not only for the Company, but for all those who benefit from the social and economic contribution we are making to the region."

Today's decision marks the latest in a series of important milestones:

  • The legal challenges initiated by previous Town Councils have run their course with every decision in Florence Copper's favor.

  • One of the two key permits necessary for commercial operations has been granted by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, and the federal Environmental Protection Agency is taking the final steps required to issue the second key operating permit.

  • The success of the recent bond offering means capital requirements for commercial production are in hand.

  • Final design and engineering of the commercial in-situ production facility as well as procurement of certain critical components is underway.

Russell Hallbauer
Chief Executive Officer and Director

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.

The Notes have not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. The Notes have not and will not be qualified by a prospectus in Canada. Unless registered or qualified by a prospectus, the Notes may be offered and sold, only in transactions that are exempt from registration requirements and from prospectus qualification under Canadian securities laws. In the United States, the Notes were offered and sold, only to persons reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers" (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act) and outside the United States, to non-U.S. persons in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, the Existing Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, the Notes, the Existing Notes or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the Existing Notes.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This document contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act and 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which may not be based on historical fact, including without limitation statements regarding Taseko's expectations in respect of future financial position, business strategy, future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities, events or developments that Taseko expects to take place in the future, projected costs and plans and objectives. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "anticipate", "project", "target", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "should" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These included but are not limited to:

  • uncertainties about the effect of COVID-19 and the response of local, provincial, federal and international governments to the threat of COVID-19 on our operations (including our suppliers, customers, supply chain, employees and contractors) and economic conditions generally and in particular with respect to the demand for copper and other metals we produce;

  • uncertainties and costs related to the Company's exploration and development activities, such as those associated with continuity of mineralization or determining whether mineral resources or reserves exist on a property;

  • uncertainties related to the accuracy of our estimates of mineral reserves, mineral resources, production rates and timing of production, future production and future cash and total costs of production and milling;

  • uncertainties related to feasibility studies that provide estimates of expected or anticipated costs, expenditures and economic returns from a mining project;

  • uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary licenses permits for development projects and project delays due to third party opposition;

  • uncertainties related to unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings;

  • changes in, and the effects of, the laws, regulations and government policies affecting our exploration and development activities and mining operations, particularly laws, regulations and policies;

  • changes in general economic conditions, the financial markets and in the demand and market price for copper, gold and other minerals and commodities, such as diesel fuel, steel, concrete, electricity and other forms of energy, mining equipment, and fluctuations in exchange rates, particularly with respect to the value of the U.S. dollar and Canadian dollar, and the continued availability of capital and financing;

  • the effects of forward selling instruments to protect against fluctuations in copper prices and exchange rate movements and the risks of counterparty defaults, and mark to market risk;

  • the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover mining risks;

  • the risk of loss of key employees; the risk of changes in accounting policies and methods we use to report our financial condition, including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates;

  • environmental issues and liabilities associated with mining including processing and stock piling ore; and

  • labour strikes, work stoppages, or other interruptions to, or difficulties in, the employment of labour in markets in which we operate mines, or environmental hazards, industrial accidents or other events or occurrences, including third party interference that interrupt the production of minerals in our mines.

For further information on Taseko, investors should review the Company's annual Form 40-F filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission www.sec.gov and home jurisdiction filings that are available at www.sedar.com, including the "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Information Form.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taseko-mines-court-of-appeal-decides-in-favor-of-florence-copper-301254412.html

SOURCE Taseko Mines Limited

  • Bitcoin ‘Far Too Costly’ in Norway Where Cashlessness Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Norway recently emerged as the world’s most cashless society, but its central bank governor says people shouldn’t start turning to Bitcoin as an alternative.Oystein Olsen, the governor of Norges Bank in Oslo, says it’s inconceivable that Bitcoin -- the most popular cryptocurrency -- will replace the money that’s currently controlled by central banks.Bitcoin is “far too resource-intensive, far too costly and most importantly, it doesn’t preserve stability,” Olsen said in a phone interview. “I mean, the basic property and task for a central bank and central-bank currency is to provide stability in the value of money and in the system, and that is not done by Bitcoin.”GLOBAL INSIGHT: Carpe Diem - Central Banks in Digital Future Olsen’s dismissal of Bitcoin comes not long after one of Norway’s most prominent businessmen, Kjell Inge Rokke, endorsed the cryptocurrency, arguing it will ultimately be on the right side of monetary history. He even suggested a single Bitcoin might one day “be worth millions of dollars.”On Monday, one Bitcoin traded at around $57,000, almost 900% up from its value roughly a year ago. Elon Musk is a fan, as is Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management. Matt McDermott, global head of digital assets for Goldman Sachs Global Markets Division, recently said there’s now “huge” institutional demand across different industry types and from private banking clients for Bitcoin.Meanwhile, central banks are racing to respond to widespread cashlessness by developing their own digital currencies before cryptocurrencies take over. Norges Bank Deputy Governor Ida Wolden Bache said last November that Norway has become the world’s most cashless country, with only 4% of all payments conducted with bank notes and coins. That’s raised questions about how payments should be conducted in the future.But Norway isn’t one of the front-runners when it comes to developing central bank digital currencies (CBDC). Instead, Sweden and China are the world leaders among major economies, as policy makers team up with technology experts to figure out how best to design something that central banks can control.Cecilia Skingsley, a deputy governor at Sweden’s Riksbank, says that “sometimes in history -- and Sweden is a good example of it -- the public sector has to take the torch and run with it.”Speaking during a panel discussion on central bank digital currencies at a virtual conference held by the Bank for International Settlements on Tuesday, Skingsley said, “We need to realize that money transfers and payments serving the general public are not as good as they should be.”Central Banks Are Getting Serious About Digital Money: ChartNorges Bank is due to publish a report on its CBDC project in April. Wolden Bache said earlier this month the goal is that users “must be able to pay efficiently and securely in” Norwegian kroner. According to her slide presentation, a Norwegian CBDC “will not change private sector credit intermediation.”As for Bitcoin, which some central bankers have compared to the tulip bubble of the 17th century, Olsen said, “I don’t think at the end of the day it will be a threat to central banks. Although some people talk about that.”“Digital currencies more generally are the new wine, in many respects,” he said. But now, “central banks are entering the scene.”(Adds comment for Swedish central banker in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New Zealand Takes Aim at Speculators to Prevent Housing Bubble

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s government took aim at property speculators with a suite of new measures to tackle runaway house prices and prevent the formation of a “dangerous” bubble.The government will remove tax incentives for investors to make speculation less lucrative and unlock more land to increase housing supply, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday in Wellington. The moves come as surging house prices keep first-time buyers and people on lower incomes out of the market, raising concerns about growing societal inequality.“The last thing home owners need right now is a dangerous housing bubble, but a number of indicators point towards that risk,” Ardern told a news conference. “Property investors are now the biggest share of buyers, with the highest amount of purchases on record. Last year, 15,000 people bought homes who already owned five or more.”New Zealand’s success in battling Covid-19 has seen its economy recover sooner than many others, putting it at the forefront of a global property boom as ultra-loose monetary policies encourage investment in higher-yielding assets. House prices surged 21.5% in the year through February and investors accounted for more than 40% of purchases that month, a record high.To dissuade speculation, the government will phase out the ability of investors to claim mortgage interest as a tax-deductible expense. It will extend of the period in which profits on the sale of investment property are taxed to 10 years from five.‘Chilling Effect’The changes “will significantly reduce the financial incentives to invest in housing” and have “a chilling effect on investor demand,” said Satish Ranchhod, senior economist at Westpac Banking Corp. in Auckland. “Today’s announcements indicate significant downside risk for house prices and economic activity more generally.”The New Zealand dollar fell on the news and bought 71.20 U.S. cents at 1.26 p.m. in Wellington, down from 71.70 cents beforehand. Swap rates and bond yields also declined as traders speculated the central bank will be able to keep interest rates at a record low for longer.The package is the latest salvo in Ardern’s assault on the booming property market, which is undermining her efforts to reduce inequality. Prices are soaring at double-digit rates around the country, taking the national median to NZ$780,000 ($556,000). In Auckland, the median price has reached NZ$1.1 million, making it the fourth least affordable city in the world, according to Demographia. Last month, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced changes that he said will require the Reserve Bank to pay more attention to the property market when setting monetary and financial policy. He also asked the RBNZ to consider restrictions on interest-only mortgages and the introduction of debt-to-income ratios for investors. The bank is due to report back in May.Robertson said today that New Zealand’s housing market has become the least affordable in the OECD and it was “essential the government takes steps to curb rampant speculation.”Bright LineHe said extending to 10 years the so-called “bright-line” test -- effectively a capital gains tax on investment property sales -- and removing interest deductibility for investors “will dampen speculative demand and tilt the balance towards first home buyers.”The new bright-line test will apply to properties bought from March 27. The time horizon for new builds will remain at five years to encourage supply.From Oct. 1, investors won’t be able to deduct mortgage interest as an expense on properties acquired from March 27. For existing property owners, mortgage interest deductibility will be phased out over the coming four years so that it can’t be claimed at all by the 2025-26 tax year. New builds are expected to be exempted from this change.The government is trying to curb housing demand while also increasing supply, which has been constrained by a raft of factors including planning rules and high construction costs. It said today it will establish a NZ$3.8 billion fund to unlock more land for housing development, and also make first home grants available to more people.“The housing crisis is a problem decades in the making that will take time to turn around, but these measures will make a difference,” Ardern said. “There is no silver bullet, but combined all of these measures will start to make a difference.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K.’s Sunak Declares Global Deal on Corporate Taxation Is Within Reach

    (Bloomberg) -- An international deal to agree new rules on corporate taxation is within reach, U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said, offering the prospect of fresh clarity for businesses operating digitally across borders.“Digitalization has brought enormous benefits to consumers and businesses, but it’s also highlighted that the current international tax framework just isn’t fit for purpose,” Sunak told a Bloomberg event on Tuesday alongside his Italian counterpart, Daniele Franco, as he detailed his ambition for a ground-breaking accord. “That solution is within our grasp and I think that is positive.”With the U.K. and Italy hosting the Group of Seven and Group of 20 respectively, such comments show the renewed vigor being injected into those forums on the matter in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.An accord could bring a more comprehensive and even approach to global taxation in the post-Covid 19 era after years of frustration by governments struggling to reap revenue from large businesses able to transcend national borders. Aside from the public-finance imperative created by the crisis amid ballooning national debts, the change of presidency in the U.S. offers an opportunity to reach agreement.“The new U.S. administration has a different approach and is very much cooperative,” Franco, Italy’s finance minister, told the online audience numbering as many as 1,000 people. He added that countries are working to a deadline of the middle of the year to find a solution, and that there’s “broad consensus” among the G-20.Until now, the U.K. and other advanced economies have been thrashing out how to tax global companies such as Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google through talks hosted by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. In the absence of a deal, Britain and other countries have imposed their own digital taxes, leading to a patchwork of approaches.Digital TaxesThe U.K. introduced a 2% tax on the revenues of search engines, social media services and online marketplaces which tap British consumers, while Italy has imposed a 3% digital tax on companies with overall revenues above 750 million euros ($894 million) and revenues from digital services in Italy above 5.5 million euros. Other countries bringing with their own domestic regimes include Austria and France.“It’s in everyone’s interest from a corporate perspective to have a multilateral solution,” said Sunak. “What it will do is provide consistency and certainty, rather than what the current situation is, where you’ve got lots of bespoke regimes that individual countries are having to implement because we can’t find a multilateral solution.”The U.K. chancellor said that current rules have their origins in 1920s tax treaties, adding: “we’ve come a long way since then, and those tax treaties weren’t really designed for the digital economy that we increasingly find ourselves operating in.”This is the first time the two ministers have spoken publicly together about their priorities as the respective leads of the G-7 and G-20 finance tracks. Their dialog followed introductory address by Michael Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent company Bloomberg LP.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Stocks slide as stimulus, infrastructure costs spook investors

    U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday as concerns about the cost of infrastructure spending and potential tax hikes to pay for President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill weighed on investors who also fear further downside in the market. Remarks by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the U.S. economy remains in crisis from the pandemic as she defended developing plans for future tax increases to pay for the new public investments put investors on alert. Yellen spoke at a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also addressed the committee.

  • Pensions Giant Says Treasury Yields at 3% Will Change Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one core view at the heart of the investment strategy at Australia’s biggest pension fund, it’s that yields still have a long way to rise.The exodus from Treasuries will continue until 10-year yields top out at 3% or so, which would be high enough to imperil economic growth and force the Federal Reserve to respond, according to Carl Astorri, head of asset allocation at AustralianSuper Pty., which manages A$210 billion ($161 billion). He has been further trimming government bonds and shifting equities toward so-called value stocks.“Bond yields rise until they break something, until they cause pain for borrowers,” he said. “At the moment, we’re assuming that we’re entering, at the very least, a standard expansion phase of the cycle and quite possibly a kind of overheat or a boom.”Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged more than 100 basis points in six months to hit 1.75% in the current rout, a level last seen more than a year ago, on fears a stronger recovery could fuel inflation and a pullback in central bank support. With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, one of the biggest questions for markets is when do yields climb to levels too tempting for investors to resist switching back toward bonds.Astorri, who worked at the Bank of England early in his career before joining the financial-services industry, reckons another 100 basis points or so may be needed before that tipping point is reached.He shifted AustralianSuper’s bond portfolio to an underweight position in late 2020, almost a year after he had boosted his holdings in a successful bet that the Reserve Bank of Australia would cut rates and buy bonds. The fund sold more bonds earlier this year, and they won’t look attractive again until 10-year Treasuries are above 2.5%, he said.Until then, the fund’s A$120 billion strong equities portfolio has been shifted toward value plays such as banks which are seen benefiting from reopening economies and booming housing markets. Astorri is riding the global rotation out of frothy tech names like Netflix Inc. that had surged as economies shuttered to control the pandemic.“It’s not the sweet spot of the cycle for equities, that’s earlier on and we’ve gone through that,” he said. “They can make further but volatile progress through earnings delivery.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canada’s Billionaire Westons Reshuffle Empire, Tighten Control

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s billionaire Weston family is shaking up its empire, selling a historic bakery division it failed to scale up and bringing heir Galen G. Weston back at the helm of the country’s largest grocery chain.George Weston Ltd. is selling Weston Foods, cutting off a business that’d been in the family since the 1880s to focus on its supermarket and drugstore chains at Loblaw Cos., as well as its vast real estate holdings. A separate statement named Weston, Loblaw’s executive chairman, as chairman and president of the grocery chain when President Sarah Davis retires on May 6.“The sale of Weston Foods will allow me to dedicate renewed time and energy at Loblaw as we increase our momentum in both our bricks-and-mortar network, and our leadership in digital and data,” Weston, who’s also chairman and chief executive officer of George Weston, said Tuesday in the statement.The reshuffle cements his power by returning him to the dual role he previously held at Loblaw while bringing along two seasoned executives in the process. That follows another significant power gain that got little notice when announced on Christmas Eve, when he succeeded his father W. Galen Weston as the controlling shareholder of Wittington Investments Ltd., the closely held company that controls George Weston.The elder Weston’s wealth is estimated at about $10 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The younger Weston had previously described his father’s health as “not good” in a blog post last year. That post also announced the end of a temporary pandemic pay bump to employees at its supermarkets and pharmacies -- a move that triggered immediate backlash.Shares of Toronto-based George Weston surged 5.3% to C$107.86 at 2:31 p.m. trading in Toronto, its biggest jump since April. Loblaw shares also rose 3.5% to C$69.32, its highest since October. Loblaw’s stock has lagged Canada’s S&P/TSX consumer staples index in the past year, despite a revenue jump during the pandemic.George Weston’s most valuable asset is its 54% stake in Loblaw. It also owns 17% of Choice Properties REIT, the country’s biggest real estate trust by market value, which owns retail properties and residential developments.Loblaw’s management changes see former Metro Inc. executive Robert Sawyer joining as chief operating officer and Chief Financial Officer Darren Myers departing, with his role taken on by George Weston’s President and CFO Richard Dufresne.The changes “signal what is likely to be a heightened focus on operational efficiency and productivity, which has been somewhat lacking,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Irene Nattel said in a note to investors.Unlocking PotentialGeorge Weston hired Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Houlihan Lokey Inc. to sell Weston Foods, which makes bread, doughnuts and other baked goods under a variety of brands including Wonder Bread. Proceeds will likely be returned to shareholders through stock buybacks over time, according to the company statement.George Weston had sought ways to make the food division larger and was said last July to be exploring an acquisition of ailing Swiss baking company Aryzta AG.“We spent last year exploring opportunities to create a step change in Weston Foods’ scale that would allow it to become a truly meaningful part of GWL value,” Weston said Tuesday on a conference call with analysts. “But in the end we did not find the right opportunity. Instead, it’s now clear that pursuing a sale represents the best way to unlock Weston Foods’ potential.”Weston Foods had revenue of C$2.1 billion ($1.7 billion) last year, the company said. It contributes about 4% of George Weston’s revenue, a Scotia Capital analyst estimated in December. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were C$200 million last year.“It really hasn’t been growing and is not a overwhelming strategic fit,” said Chris Kerlow, a portfolio manager at Richardson Wealth in Toronto who owns George Weston and Loblaw shares on behalf of clients. “Narrowing their focus and adding cash to balance sheet improves my outlook.”(Adds analyst comment, details on management shuffle and stock performance.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise to recover some earlier losses

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening to recover some losses from earlier in the day.

  • Oil extends losses in post-settlement trade on oversupply worries

    Oil prices plunged about 6% on Tuesday, falling even lower in post-settlement trade, as concerns over new pandemic curbs and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe added to oversupply uneasiness. Brent crude futures settled down $3.83, or 5.9%, at $60.79 a barrel, after hitting a session low of $60.50. The shift lower came after U.S. crude oil stocks rose and gasoline inventories fell in the most recent week, according to trading sources citing data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip as traders eye Powell, Yellen testimony

    Traders closely monitored remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

  • China’s Crusade Against Risk Is Tormenting Financial Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Divining the targets of Beijing’s latest de-risking campaign is becoming an essential trading strategy.Those who failed to take heed of warnings about asset bubbles by officials were steamrolled by a $1.3 trillion rout in Chinese equities, with the most popular stocks bearing the brunt of the selloff. That came shortly after Beijing stunned millions of would-be investors by canning Ant Group Co.’s $35 billion listing at the 11th hour, despite evidence that regulators had growing concerns over its business model. In another sign of complacency, Tencent Holdings Ltd. neared $1 trillion in value even as the fintech industry came under attack, only for the stock to then suffer its worst week since 2011.Quick reversals in asset prices show how the Communist Party remains an outsized influence on China’s financial markets, despite the increasing presence of foreign investors. While regulators are more vocal about their intentions than in the past, Party policy remains opaque to outsiders. What’s clear is Beijing’s determination to tackle risk after last year’s stimulus pushed leverage to almost 280% of economic output.“China is facing an increasingly complex environment,” said Gen Li, chief executive officer of Beijing BG Capital Management Ltd. “Officials have repeatedly expressed their concern about asset prices deviating from economic fundamentals, and there’s also the risk of financial turmoil abroad.”This month alone, the nation’s banking watchdog warned about leverage in the industry, a deputy governor of the central bank proposed creating a new “Financial Stability Law,” and Premier Li Keqiang spoke of the “formidable tasks” China faces in reducing risks in the financial system. The securities regulator chief said Saturday that large flows of “hot money” must be strictly controlled.While the new fronts in the battle against destabilizing elements are disturbing -- and penalizing -- investors, officials have so far succeeded in deflating bubbles without creating panic. The CSI 300 Index of stocks is more than 40% above last year’s March low and has steadied around 5,000 points since state-backed funds entered the market. A year-to-date record $10 billion worth of corporate bond defaults hasn’t undermined confidence in higher-rated debt. China’s government bonds are among the world’s least volatile.Xi Jinping’s government is taking advantage of an economic recovery to deleverage, a longstanding goal shelved during the trade war with the U.S. and further delayed by the pandemic. China accumulated much of its record debt pile after the global financial crisis, when it binged on credit to avoid the economic slumps ravaging the West. Efforts in 2017 to restrain debt growth, especially in the shadow-banking industry, led to higher money-market rates and a slump in government bonds.“Markets are in danger of experiencing a replay of 2017 and 2018,” said Shi Min, director of credit investment at Beijing Lakefront Asset Management Co. “In 2018, private enterprises and real estate suffered the most. This year, local state-owned enterprises with excess capacity and high leverage are the targets.”Beijing’s caution stands out as money gushes from the world’s major central banks and the Biden administration prepares to unleash its $1.9 trillion spending package. The divergence is the major reason why the CSI 300 Index of stocks is headed for its worst month since 2016 relative to MSCI Inc.’s global benchmark.The focus on deleveraging will likely continue to affect the most vulnerable parts of financial markets. Along with expensive stocks, the housing market and its indebted developers, local government financing vehicles and energy producers are at risk.“Financial stability will face more complex and severe challenges. We need to attach great importance to it and deal with it steadily, actively and effectively curb the spread of financial risk contagion, and resolutely maintain the bottom line of avoiding systemic financial risks.”Liu Guiping, a deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, wrote in a March 16 article.The campaign against risk has accelerated since November as it became clearer that stimulus was working and Donald Trump would no longer be a threat to China. The week after Ant’s share sale was spiked on Nov. 3, Beijing proposed new rules to curb monopolistic practices in the internet industry -- which became law after just three months. Financial regulators are now targeting Tencent for increased supervision.President Xi last week warned against excess in the nation’s tech firms. Years of loose regulatory oversight had allowed the likes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent to grow into sprawling empires, with businesses essential to the lives of millions of Chinese.With Xi seeking to consolidate power as Communist Party chief after his second term expires next year, ensuring stability is maintained will be key to the success of the de-risking push. PBOC Governor Yi Gang said Sunday that China still has room to pump liquidity into the economy while keeping its leverage ratio stable.“We remain optimistic that China can manage the deleveraging process without a credit crisis or a hard landing,” wrote UBS Global Wealth Management’s chief investment office in a March 3 report, led by Mark Haefele and Min Lan Tan.(Updates with weekend comments from securities regulator in fifth paragraph, central bank governor in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold falls as strong U.S. yields, dollar sap safe-haven appeal

    Gold prices slipped on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar strengthened along with Treasury yields, while markets awaited comments on economic health from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen later in the day. Safe-haven gold is highly sensitive to rising bond yields as they raise the opportunity cost of holding the bullion.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street subdued ahead of Powell, Yellen testimonies

    Wall Street was muted on Tuesday as energy stocks slipped, while investors marked time ahead of remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for clues about their tolerance for higher bond yields. The U.S. equity market rallied on Monday as investors rotated out of undervalued economy-linked banks and energy stocks and moved into tech-focused shares in a slight reversal of this year's trend. The benchmark S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow have rallied about 79% from their pandemic lows hit exactly a year ago, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has doubled in value.

  • India to launch supercharged push for global electric vehicle players

    India plans to offer fresh incentives to companies making electric vehicles (EVs) as part of a broad auto sector scheme it expects to attract $14 billion of investment over five years, according to industry sources and a document seen by Reuters. The country's efforts to promote EVs to reduce its oil dependence and cut pollution have been stymied so far by a lack of investment and weak demand, as well as the patchwork nature of existing incentives that vary from state to state. The new automotive sector scheme, however, has been under discussion since mid-2020 to provide a more focused approach, industry sources close to the matter told Reuters.

  • Worst Bond Losses in Decades Show Volatility Starts to Sting

    (Bloomberg) -- Government and corporate bonds around the world have tumbled in their worst start to a year this century, as markets spooked by the prospect of resurgent inflation turn increasingly volatile.The notes have lost over 3.7% so far in 2021, according a Bloomberg Barclays index of investment-grade securities across currencies going back to 1999. That’s worse than for similar periods in previous years, even after dip-buying in recent days.An unprecedented confluence of events has triggered concerns that faster inflation will increasingly eat into fixed-income returns. The $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed earlier this month in the U.S. came as many central banks have also vowed to keep rates near historic lows. At the same time, progress with vaccines has helped authorities lift lockdowns, spurring signs of a global economic rebound.The Federal Reserve said last week that it expects a bump in consumer prices this year to be short-lived. Markets are worried all the same. A market proxy for inflation over the coming decade rose to about 2.3% last week, the highest since 2013.Investors longing for a sign it’s safe to pile back into their favorite risky bets for the year are becoming fixated with measures of bond volatility. As they wait for the extreme moves to subside, they’re cutting duration in fixed-income portfolios.The ICE BofA MOVE index, a gauge which uses one-month implied price swings across different bond maturities in the U.S. Treasury market, has averaged the highest this month since April last year“In order to calm down markets and improve sentiment, we need to find a plateau where rates could stay for several days,” said Sergey Dergachev, senior portfolio manager for emerging-market debt at German money manager Union Investment.Long-dated Treasuries have been leading yields higher, with the pain spreading in recent weeks also to the belly of the curve. U.S. government debt of 25 years or longer have lost about 14% so far in 2021. Some investors such as Ray Dalio and Bill Gross are predicting more losses in Treasuries.As a result, strategists are predicting large quarter-end rebalancing flows out of equities and into Treasuries. Bank of America strategists estimated that $88.5 billion could shift into U.S. fixed income, including $41 billion into Treasuries.Read more: Dalio wants you to swap Treasuries for Chinese debtThe selloff put an end to the bull market in long-term U.S. Treasuries that began in the early 1980s. The Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Long Treasury Total Return Index, which tracks bonds maturing in 10 years or longer, has plunged more than 20% since its peak in March 2020, putting the market in bear territory.The jump in borrowing costs is spurring corporates globally into action. They’ve sold more than $740 billion of notes across currencies so far this year, the most ever for such a period. Shorter debt is hot, with over half of last week’s U.S. high-grade deals featuring two- or three-year tenors, offering investors a greater degree of protection from rising bond yields.High-yield corporate bonds have also done far better than U.S. government debt or investment-grade notes from companies because of their larger spreads, which give them a buffer against rising yields. Asia high-yield dollar notes, which have even bigger yield premiums, have bucked the broader trend to make money.Some non-U.S. dollar fixed income, such as European high-yield bonds, Chinese yuan debt, and a Japanese currency-based basket of investment-grade securities, are also still in the black. That compares with a loss of about 5% so far this year for U.S. investment-grade credit.(Adds quarter-end rebalancing forecast in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 slips in choppy trade as energy, financials tumble

    The S&P 500 edged lower on Tuesday in seesaw trade on sliding financial and energy stocks that have benefitted recently from a sharp rise in market interest rates, while beaten-down tech stocks rebounded in a reversal of trends the past few days. Rates edged lower as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told U.S. lawmakers that a coming round of post-pandemic price hikes will not fuel a destructive breakout of persistent inflation - fears that had driven a recent spike in yields.

  • What rising mortgage rates really mean for the housing market

    Mortgage rates may be on the rise, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the housing boom is about to go bust.

  • What Drives Interest Rates? Old Question Is Key to New Economics

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripped down to basics, the new consensus in economics goes like this: It’s fine for governments to borrow and spend more money -- so long as they can get hold of it cheaply.But as a guide to policy, the doctrine has a blind spot. Because even after arguing the point for a couple of centuries, economists find it hard to pin down what drives long-run interest rates -- or predict where they’re headed.“The greatest area of uncertainty in any forecast is really the forecast of interest rates,” Laura Tyson, a senior economic adviser to the Clinton and Obama administrations, told Bloomberg TV . “The profession has not been great at timing either the direction or the amount.”Those are crucial questions right now, for governments trying to figure out how much it’s safe to spend on pandemic recovery, and for investors wondering if this year’s surge in sovereign-bond yields is a blip or the start of a new era.‘More Power’For years, estimates of future borrowing costs have tended to be too high –- leading to projections of bigger debts, and helping deter public spending. Some worry the opposite could happen now: politicians will grow complacent about low interest rates, borrow and spend too much, then get a nasty surprise when they spike.But there’s a school of economic thought says that governments and central banks play a bigger role in shaping interest rates than the mainstream acknowledges. Translated into practical terms, that means countries can turn their own borrowing costs into a policy choice, instead of a price that gets discovered in the marketplace.It’s not a new idea, says Paul McCulley, the former chief economist at Pimco. “The central bank has always had more power over long rates than the consensus had thought,” he says. “They just weren’t exercising it.”Now, they are -– one way and another.The Bank of Japan has been explicitly targeting government borrowing costs for years, under a policy known as yield-curve control. Australia followed suit during the pandemic.But central bankers, often the main buyers of sovereign debt nowadays, have other ways to steer the yields without officially making them a policy tool. European Central Bank officials, for example, acknowledge off the record that they manage the cost of borrowing for euro-area governments via bond purchases.The Federal Reserve, which is buying about $80 billion of Treasuries every month, practiced overt yield-curve control during World War II. In the past year, Fed officials have referenced the policy without suggesting it’ll be implemented anytime soon.‘Self-Fulfilling’Sometimes the idea on its own is enough, says McCulley, who now teaches at Georgetown University. Once central banks acknowledge they have that power, “and the market agrees with that, then it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.”The concern about such policies has been that politicians will spend their countries into bankruptcy or hyperinflation without some kind of external discipline.Once, financial markets were thought to provide it. More recently the task has been assigned to central banks, which were supposed to be walled off from the rest of government so they can focus on nipping any signs of inflation in the bud.Key parts of that intellectual edifice have crumbled, especially since the financial crisis. Bigger budget deficits and debts, one of the things that were supposed to push interest rates higher, didn’t do so.Politicians pivoted to austerity anyway, without much of a push from the markets -- and economies suffered a lackluster recovery as a result.Covid-19 brought a different approach. Spending by governments has been the key to recovery -- and the frameworks for assessing how far they could safely go didn’t seem much use.New RulesTypically based around budget deficits or national debts as a share of the economy, traditional fiscal guidelines didn’t have a role for interest rates. They made no provision for the way debts have become cheaper to service even as they grew bigger -- because of the plunge in borrowing costs. Even the Euro area, which enforces a strict version of the old-school rulebook, threw it out in the pandemic.Economists are working on new rules for a low-rates era.In a November paper, Jason Furman and Larry Summers -– Harvard economists and senior officials in the Obama administration -- argued that the interest payments a government has to make every year are a better benchmark than its total debt or annual deficit.The idea carries weight in the Biden administration. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says she agrees with it.Furman says that the rule of thumb advocated in his paper –- keeping real debt-service costs below 2% of GDP –- is applicable regardless of who’s right in the debate about what drives interest rates. He says there’s not much to be gained from using monetary policy to impose a cap on government borrowing costs.“Can central banks decide one variable? Yes. Can they simultaneously decide three variables? No,” he says. “You can do financial repression for a while,” but that just makes it harder to meet other targets like keeping inflation under control.‘Always This Danger’Modern Monetary Theory, an emerging school of economics, agrees that inflation is the ultimate yardstick for policy. But it has different ideas about how governments pay for their spending -- and what determines long-term interest rates.While Furman and Summers favor explanations such as ageing populations, rising inequality and capital-saving technology, the MMTers follow a line of thought that has roots in the work of John Maynard Keynes. It emphasizes the role of monetary policy. The long run is just lots of short runs piled together, the reasoning goes. So when central banks persist in keeping short-term borrowing costs low, they shape long rates too.After decades on the fringes, MMT economists see the debate shifting in their favor. Some of their positions are now widely held: Countries that borrow in their own currencies can’t go broke, and the real risk of overspending is inflation not bankruptcy.The MMTers would like the profession to take another step in their direction by acknowledging that governments can manage their own borrowing costs.In the mainstream models, even when governments are paying low interest rates and have room to spend, “there’s always this danger” that debt costs could spike and derail their plans, says Scott Fullwiler, an MMT economist and professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. “They haven’t put into this framework that the interest rates are a policy variable.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Odey Was Cleared of Sexual Assault. Now Other Accusations Emerge

    (Bloomberg) -- For years, Crispin Odey has been tabloid fodder for everything from his support of Brexit to his conspicuous lifestyle. He’s sparked outrage shorting the pound. He’s been mocked for his predictions of doom in the midst of the longest bull market in history.Yet even for Britain’s most visible hedge fund manager, the recent public scrutiny has been blistering. The 62-year-old has been battling accusations that he sexually assaulted a young banker more than two decades ago after inviting her back to his apartment. Odey said in a U.K. court that the claims were a “horrible slur,” and maintained his innocence -- while accepting that he told her he hoped the evening may end up with them in bed together.Odey this month was acquitted of the assault charges, a verdict that offers him some relief as he turns to rehabilitating a reputation that has been marred by the allegations as well as his worst investment streak. But new accusations against him are now surfacing, threatening a reckoning for the $3.3 billion investment empire that he started more than three decades ago.Two other women have come forward to Bloomberg News with claims about Odey’s behavior: one is a former receptionist at his firm, who says Odey ran his hand down her back when she was at work, and the other a client who was asked by Odey to be his mistress during the course of a business dinner more than a decade ago, according to people familiar with the matter. That’s in addition to a separate assault allegation reported on March 14 by the Sunday Times, which cited an interview with an unidentified woman who said Odey groped her when they dined together in 2008.A law firm representing Odey and his firm said in a written statement that the allegations are “strenuously denied.” A spokesman for Odey also denied the accusations made in the Sunday Times.Interviews with more than a dozen people who’ve had dealings with Odey or worked at his firm offer a window into how the money manager has consistently pushed the boundaries of traditional norms – a trait that powered his ascent to the top ranks of hedge funds. But now the firm he founded is on the cusp of lasting change: Odey Asset Management is taking steps to cease being as synonymous with the man, including carving out a separate unit that’s being re-branded with a new name.“Downside Risk”“This case may have found Mr. Odey not guilty of a crime under law, but his own testimony does highlight perhaps a blind spot in his judgment,”said Bev Shah, founder of City Hive, an advocacy group in London that promotes diversity in the investment management industry. “Where previously ‘star’ fund managers with their name above the door would enhance a brand to pull in assets, it now seems to pose a bigger downside risk.”Odey came of age in an era that saw numerous hedge fund managers become inextricably linked with the businesses they founded. That era is rapidly drawing to a close as many firms have discovered firsthand the perils of being too closely tied to one person. Firms started by Dan Och and Steve Cohen are among those that have reinvented themselves after missteps and scandals that threatened to erode their standing with investors. In some cases, such decisions have been purely pragmatic: hedge funds need to outlive their greying founders.In Odey’s case, his legal travails coincided with his worst slump on record. During the longest bull market run in history, he stuck to a bearish stance that contributed to an almost 70% loss over the past six years through December. Even with a 51% gain in the first two months of the the year, he still needs to generate 100% return for investors from there just to recoup losses since the start of 2015.Many investors fled as his fund seesawed between sharp declines and short-lived gains. His firm’s assets are down by more than three-fourths from the $13 billion he managed in his heyday.“Reputation and brand are extremely important in the hedge fund industry,” said Don Steinbrugge, head of Agecroft Partners that helps hedge funds raise money. “Going through a period of significant decline in assets and a negative return over five years significantly hurts their perception in the marketplace.”Odey is part of an elite coterie with links to some of the oldest and most powerful dynasties in the U.K. His grandfather was a Tory MP; his mother hailed from a storied mercantile family; his wife Nichola Pease is a member of one of the founding families behind Barclays Bank. Odey was also briefly married in the 1980s to Prudence Murdoch, Rupert Murdoch’s eldest daughter. He is well known as a top fundraiser for Nigel Farage, the global face of the U.K. campaign to exit the European Union.He cemented his reputation as one of the earliest investors to spot the last financial crisis, profiting from shorting stocks in the run-up to the sell-off in 2008. Along the way, he became known for his distinctive investment style, loading up on contrarian bets that can leave investors with asymmetric gains or losses and openly scoffing at the notion that money managers should hedge their risks.Critics say he loads up on directional bets with little or no regard for diversification or risk controls, tenets that define modern day investing. He can be dismissive of dissenting views. In one previously reported incident during 2008, when a representative of a family office questioned his risk management, Odey told him he was just another “crappy” investor and later called him a “jerk.”All-Male GatheringsIn many ways, the firm that Odey built is a relic from another time, standing out in an industry that’s been slower than most to adapt to changing workplace norms.The firm, whose investing operations are run out of a Georgian town house in London’s Mayfair district, is dominated by men, especially at the top ranks. The 18 or so senior portfolio managers and research analysts at the firm are all male, according to the firm’s website. That makes it an outlier even in an investment industry with a poor track record of diversity: women managed just £44 billion ($61 billion), or around 9.3%, of roughly £475 billion of U.K. funds analyzed by Morningstar Inc.The 11-person management team at Odey includes just one woman, who is the firm’s general counsel. Mostly, the women at Odey’s firm have jobs in office support, administration and marketing.At times, Odey himself displays an outdated view of the world. In a July commentary sent to investors, the University of Oxford alumnus bemoaned the unwillingness of governments to allow recessions to happen and pointed to a “feeling that coloured people are victimized,” using a term for non-White people that’s widely considered derogatory and offensive. Odey didn’t respond to requests for comment on his use of the term.Office IncidentAt a dinner more than a decade ago in London, Odey offered his client the use of his flat, all expenses paid, if she agreed to be his mistress, according to people familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter. The investor turned down Odey’s proposal, but he continued to call her office for days after to try and change her mind, the people said.A woman who worked as a receptionist at Odey’s firm, who asked not to be identified because she fears retaliation, said Odey on one occasion inappropriately touched her when she was alone at her desk in the office, running his hand down her back and expressing his surprise that she was wearing a bra.On a separate occasion, after Odey made a crude sexual remark about her relationship with her boyfriend, she reported the incidents to the human resources department, she said in an interview with Bloomberg News. She was thanked for coming forward, but she never heard from HR again. The woman left the firm soon after, she said.In the incidents involving both the client and the receptionist, Odey has not been accused of using any force nor committing any crime and both individuals didn’t pursue the matter. Both shared the incidents in real time with co-workers and partners, who separately corroborated the accounts when reached by Bloomberg News.Odey’s representatives emphatically denied the allegations.In an interview with the Sunday Times, another woman said that Odey groped her while the two were dining in a London restaurant in 2008, trying to touch her even after she pushed him away.The woman had contacted the police about the incident last summer and offered to make a statement so her accusations could be linked to Odey’s court case. She was told her evidence would only be accepted if she were willing to bring her own case, she said. She was eventually interviewed by three different police officers, but she said she received conflicting advice and that the police were “geared towards putting the victim off,” she told the newspaper. Odey has denied the allegations.In the court case where Odey was acquitted, the money manager was alleged to have invited a woman, who was in her 20s at the time and worked at an investment bank that counted Odey’s fund as a client, to his Chelsea home. He changed into a dressing gown, then proceeded to “launch himself” at her, a lawyer for the prosecution said at Westminster Magistrates Court in September.While Odey acknowledged that his intentions weren’t entirely honorable, he said he never assaulted the woman. “I’m embarrassed to say that if she’d gone along with it, I’d have gone further,” he said in court. “The only thing I was sorry about was how uncomfortable she felt,” Odey said in his testimony.After hearing inconsistent testimony about the summer evening more than 20 years ago, the judge said he couldn’t be sure of the woman’s account.“Despite the strength of her emotion and tears, her credibility has been thrown into question and her evidence is riddled with inconsistency,” the judge said of his decision to acquit Odey. Odey, he said, would leave the courtroom with his “good character intact.”Reshaped FirmAs Odey tries to move on from the trial, one of his biggest challenges is holding on to his remaining investors. Many large institutions have exited Odey’s funds after bouts of volatility have been too wrenching for them to stomach.The pool of money Odey personally manages has shrunk over time, to roughly $777 million at the end of last year, according to an investor letter seen by Bloomberg. The bulk of the firm’s funds are now run by other portfolio managers, and at least seven pools have already dropped Odey’s name and housed within a new entity called Brook Asset Management. Among them are funds managed by James Hanbury, Oliver Kelton and Tim Bond, who run portfolios that invest in Europe and other global markets.Odey is counting on a base of loyal backers to stick with him. The investors left in Odey’s pool are mostly individuals and friends with long time horizons to wait out the current slump. To an extent, a more resilient base of investors insulates Odey from another round of client withdrawals.Among Odey’s investors is Adrian Flook, a former member of Parliament in the U.K. Flook, whose investments have suffered of late, doesn’t want to get out now because doing so would lock in his losses with no chance of a potential turnaround.Flook, a fellow Conservative Party supporter, said his decision to stay invested with Odey is as simple as this: losing money “once is unfortunate, twice would be foolish.”Still, one thing is clear. Odey’s firm has been irrevocably reshaped as he cedes more control to a new generation of managers who’ve made money as their boss has seen his fortunes slump. Odey has taken a step back from running the firm, relinquishing his role as co-chief executive office so he can focus solely on managing client funds.By Odey’s own admission, he can withstand long periods of pain. In one interview in 2018, Odey likened his staying power to George Soros, the famed money manager who decades ago was credited with breaking the Bank of England with a short bet on the pound.“I quite like that,” Odey said at the time. “I think I can remain at an uncomfortable place for a very long time and ultimately that is quite valuable.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkish lira plunges after Erdogan sacks hawkish cenbank chief

    Turkey's lira plunged 15% to near its all-time low after markets opened following President Tayyip Erdogan's shock weekend decision to oust a hawkish central bank governor and install a like-minded critic of high interest rates. The appointment of Sahap Kavcioglu, a former banker and ruling party lawmaker, in the early hours on Saturday marked the third time since mid-2019 that Erdogan has abruptly fired a central bank chief. Kavcioglu had sought to ease concerns over a sharp selloff in Turkish assets and a pivot from rate hikes to cuts in a 90-minute call on Sunday, in which he told bank CEOs he planned no immediate policy change, a source told Reuters.

  • Central Bank of Erdogan Has Foreign Cash Exiting Turkey

    (Bloomberg) -- With President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s sacking of his third central bank governor in less than two years, Turkey’s dominant political leader of the past century has demonstrated yet again his determination to fight the conventions of modern economics.Markets are again unpersuaded.Investor flight drove the lira down as much as 15% on Monday, adding to losses that have kept inflation in double digits for the past 16 months. The currency was little changed in early Tuesday trading. The yield on 10-year lira bonds rose by the most on record and stocks extended losses after their steepest slide since 2013.“This is a sudden stop in capital flows,” similar to the currency meltdown in 2018, said Robin Brooks, chief economist of the Institute of International Finance in Washington. “The result back then was a deep recession due to tighter financial conditions. It’ll be the same now.”Erdogan’s decision to fire Naci Agbal as central bank governor in the early morning hours Saturday followed a stunning 200 basis point interest-rate increase last week that drove the benchmark rate to 19%. In his four months in the office, Agbal had lifted the gauge by a cumulative 875 basis points -- a direct contrast to the president’s unusual belief that higher borrowing costs fuel inflation. His moves helped stabilize the currency and attract investment.What’s at StakeWhile the Turkish president was looking at a year of strong growth and a stable lira as recently as last Thursday, his actions over the weekend have made Turkey a tougher sell to foreign investors. They’re critical to helping finance the country’s current-account deficit, which exceeded $36 billion in 2020.The abrupt move at the central bank wrongfooted lira bulls who had come to believe in Erdogan’s apparent switch to mainstream economic policies in November, when he installed Agbal and appeared to cede to economic choices needed to contain spiraling prices that were eating into his popularity.Erdogan hasn’t addressed the matter since naming a new chief of monetary policy, Sahap Kavcioglu, a Marmara University economics professor. Kavcioglu has occasionally written in support of Erdogan’s unorthodox ideas on interest rates in his column in the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper.In comments on AHaber TV Tuesday, senior presidential adviser Yigit Bulut said he’d “just” spoken with Kavcioglu and that borrowing costs should remain as low as possible.“Rates should be as low as economic realities allow,” Bulut said.RerunThe appointment stoked fears of a rerun of monetary policies of the past two years, pushing the lira 7.5% lower to 7.8016 per dollar on Monday’s close in Istanbul. The currency did pare losses from as low as 8.35, with both state and private banks selling dollars from local investors, who saw the weak lira as an opportunity to take profit on dollar holdings, according to traders familiar with the flows.State lenders didn’t appear to be defending a specific lira level as they did for much of the past two years when they were selling Turkey’s foreign FX reserves, the traders said, asking not to be identified, in line with their companies’ regulations.The yield on Turkey’s 10-year lira bonds rose 21 basis points to 19.1% at 10:46 a.m. on Tuesday after jumping 484 basis points the previous day, the most in the 11 years since Turkey started selling those securities. Stocks slumped 7%, triggering circuit breakers that halted trading twice at the Borsa Istanbul within the first hour of trading.The cost of borrowing the local currency for one week surged to as high as 2,067% on Monday as traders scrambled to get their hands on lira liquidity needed to unwind their long bets.The approach under Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Erdogan’s son-in-law who resigned from that position in November, was to use foreign reserves to prop up the lira. Goldman Sachs estimated that policy cost Turkey more than $100 billion in lost assets -- leaving little ammunition to defend the currency now.“We will never turn bullish on the lira as long as Erdogan is effectively running the central bank,” Nordea Bank currencies and rates strategist Andreas Steno Larsen said on Twitter.Turkey’s total gross reserves, including gold and reserves held by the central bank on behalf of commercial lenders, dropped 20% last year until Agbal’s appointment to $85.2 billion, while net foreign-exchange reserves fell by more than half to $19.6 billion.Foreign CashTurkish growth and portfolio inflows are closely correlated as strong domestic demand -- traditionally the main driver of activity -- usually results in a wide deficit in the country’s current-account balance.Weakening inflows and intermittent bouts of currency weakness resulted in boom-and-bust cycles that saw gross domestic product get stuck at under $800 billion for much of the past decade. While Erdogan continued to win most elections in that period, his approval rating failed to recover from the 46% level seen in 2019, according to a February survey by Ankara-based pollster MetroPOLL. That’s when he suffered the most stinging electoral defeat ever, losing the mayor’s post in Istanbul to the opposition.“Not many are surprised that Erdogan is snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. But to do it so quickly is remarkable even by his standards,” Renaissance Capital Chief Economist Charles Robertson wrote in a note to clients. “In the long-term, Erdogan may have lost himself the 2023 election – but by then Turkey might be a Frontier market or Frontier Emerging Market.”(Adds comments from Erdogan aide. An earlier version corrected spelling of the governor’s last name.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.