Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Stuart McDonald: Okay. Thank you, Brian, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking the time to join our call this morning. Operationally, it was a decent quarter at Gibraltar. We had copper production of 28 million pounds, which is up 12% from Q1, and unit costs also declined. As we've spoken about previously, the lower benches of the Gibraltar pit are producing higher grade, more continuous ore zones, and the pit is set up very well for ore release over the balance of this year. Head grade in the quarter averaged 0.24%, and we should see similar levels for the rest of the year. Mill availability was the main operational challenge that we faced in the quarter. We had several maintenance downs in April and May. As a result, mill throughput for the quarter was just below 80,000 tons per day, which is below target.

However, since early July – or since early June, the situation has much improved. And we've been operating at closer to 90,000 tons a day. And the softer ore in the Gibraltar pit is being processed very well. Improved mill performance allowed us to produce 11 million pounds in June and again in July. We're expecting second half copper production to be roughly 15% higher than the first half of this year, and we remain confident in our original production guidance of 115 million pounds of copper. Turning to our financial results now. Sales volumes in Q2 were lower than production as we had a small inventory build. And the average realized price also dipped to $3.78 per pound from $4.02 in the prior quarter. It also averaged about $4 last year.

These changes have a meaningful impact on Gibraltar earnings and cash flow, and we have a lot of leverage to the copper price. The price trend in recent weeks has been positive, and it's currently hanging in the $3.90 per pound range. That's up about $0.20 per pound since quarter end. It's also notable this quarter that copper and moly price changes led to an $8 million write-down of our ore stockpile inventory. That's $0.03 per share impact on GAAP earnings, adjusted earnings and EBITDA. With that, we still reported $22 million of adjusted EBITDA and earnings from mine operations of $28 million. Our unit operating costs declined quarter-over-quarter down to $2.66 per pound. That's a 10% reduction over Q1, partly due to lower diesel prices and cost reductions in a few other areas, but the higher production level was the biggest factor.

An offset was the lower moly byproduct credit as average molybdenum prices dropped from $33 per pound in Q1 to $21 per pound in the second quarter. Overall, we expect our C1 unit cost to continue to decline in the second half of this year as copper production increases. Capital spending remained at elevated levels again in the second quarter, both at Gibraltar and Florence. Work continued on construction of the new site for the in-pit crusher at Gibraltar. And as we noted in the past, the actual crusher move has been deferred until Q2 next year. But this has been a significant capital project for us, about C$50 million in total on a 100% basis. But most of that spending has already been done, with about $10 million left to go next year for the physical move.

After that move, we'll be able to continue advancing into new ore zones in the connector pit. And of course, spending has continued at Florence as well as we continue to receive long-lead items on site in preparation for construction. Bryce can add some more details on CapEx in a minute, but certainly, the capital projects this year have impacted our cash flow, especially in light of a lower copper price in the second quarter. But with Gibraltar CapEx mostly behind us, we expect solid free cash flow generation from the mine over the remainder of this year. As far as permitting process at Florence, the message remains the same. We're in regular contact with the EPA, and we continue to see them taking the final steps towards issuance of the final UIC permit, and we don't see any significant issues or concerns emerging.

In fact, in June, the EPA circulated the final programmatic agreement for signature, which we see as another positive sign that they're readying to issue the UIC permit. It's been a lengthy and tedious process, and we need to keep patient and allow the agency to finish the final steps of their work. But we do remain confident it will be a positive result very soon. We're using the additional time to deliver the right financing package for the project. The remaining CapEx that we disclosed a few months ago was about US$230 million. And with our existing liquidity and the funding commitments received from Mitsui and Bank of America, we already have a large portion of that financing in place. We continue to advance discussions on project-level financings, which could include a copper royalty or a small project loan.

Progress is being made on both fronts and tracking with the expected permitting timeline. Two last topics to touch on and both have been in the news recently in BC. Firstly, the port strike, that occurred in the first half of July, and it delayed copper concentrate shipments to be in our third quarter. It was a two-week strike or a two-week labor disruption at least and created quite a backlog of cargo for Taseko and all the other shippers that operate on the West Coast ports. We're now supplementing our regular rail service with trucking to try to reduce the site inventory levels in the coming months. Secondly, the wildfire situation. It's been a very active fire season here in BC and in other parts of Canada as well. To-date, there's been no impact to Gibraltar operations, although in July, we did have a fire break out just a few miles from the mine site.

But it was contained and no longer present any risks to the site. We're grateful for the work of the BC wildfire service and the many others that are working hard to keep communities around our province safe. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Bryce for some more details on the second quarter financials and an outlook. Over to you, Bryce.

Bryce Hamming: Thank you, Stuart, and welcome, everyone. As Stuart mentioned, it was a fairly straightforward quarter, but I'll provide some additional details. Sales in the quarter were 26 million pounds of copper, generating $120 million – sorry, $112 million of revenue, both of which are in line with the first quarter. Taseko realized a price drop from $4 to – in Q1 to $3.78 per pound in the second quarter. Despite the drop in copper price, revenue remains strong as we now consolidate the 12.5% of Gibraltar that we acquired from Sojitz, and this was the first full quarter of that additional ownership interest in our financial results. In the second quarter, total site costs were $105 million. This is $7 million lower than the first quarter.

We saw lower diesel costs as well as lower purchase electricity, natural gas, explosives, and contractor services in the quarter. Another significant impact on our C1 costs in the second quarter was the moly byproduct credit. As Stuart has already mentioned steep drop in moly price from the low $30 range in Q1 not only affected our revenue, but also resulted in negative price adjustments in the quarter for prior sales. So our byproduct credit dropped from $0.37 a pound to $0.13 a pound in the second quarter. Going forward, we should see this increase. The lower site cost combined with higher production in the quarter drove our C1 costs from $2.94 per pound in Q1 down to $2.66. In spite of the lower byproduct, we expect this to decrease further in the second half as production increases.

For the quarter we had $22 million of adjusted EBITDA. Earnings were negatively impacted by notable write-down of our lower grade ore stockpiles due to the decline in copper, moly prices and foreign exchange. This resulted in the charge to the P&L of $8 million, which has also reduced adjusted earnings by $0.03 per share as we don’t normalize for this non-cash charge. GAAP earnings in Q2 was $10 million or $0.03 per share and adjusted net loss of $4 million or $0.02 per share loss. Most significant difference between GAAP earnings and adjusted net loss was the unrealized foreign exchange gain related to the weakening U.S. dollar, which reduces the value of our debt in Canadian dollar terms. Based on our average realized price of $3.78 per pound in Q2, we continue to have a healthy operating margin of over $1 per pound.

With ongoing volatility, it’s worth highlighting to you that we still have our price protection in place for the next five months, which secures a minimum copper price of $3.75 per pound for 35 million pounds or 7 million pounds a month. Copper price showing signs of recovering, we could look to add to this hedge position to cover 2024 in the coming months ahead if the markets allow and as we prepare for Florence construction. Capital spending in the second quarter was notably higher. We spent $31 million at Gibraltar in sustaining and capital project expenditures with notable spend on the in-pit crusher relocation project, as well as major maintenance on one of our large mining shovels, which was a $10 million program in our sustaining capital costs.

Most of that spending for the crusher is now complete until the equipment is physically moved next year in Q2. We also purchased new equipment for the mill and did component replacements on our fleet in the quarter. So sustaining capital and spend on capital projects at Gibraltar will be much lower in the second half of this year. At Florence, we capitalized $13 million in the second quarter for the total year to date spend of CAD27 million. We’ll see the Florence burn rate reduced in Q3 until the final permit is received and we begin construction. We ended the second quarter with approximately $180 million of available liquidity with CAD86 million in cash. Just to wrap up, I’ll touch on some of our financing transactions that we announced and closed in the quarter.

The first was the increase to our corporate credit facility from $50 million to $80 million. We had announced in February of this year that this facility had been extended but also increased subject to credit approval. In June ING Capital was officially added to the syndicate and the amendment to $80 million was fully credit approved. We continued to see commercial banks supporting us in our copper business and our growth ambitions. The other significant transaction was an amendment to our Gibraltar silver stream with the Osisko Gold Royalties, a long standing partner of the company, we increased the payable silver from 75% to 87.5% to coincide with our purchase of our 12.5% interest in Gibraltar from Sojitz in Q1. We received just shy of CAD14 million for that increase in silver deliveries.

And finally, we also put in place an ATM during the quarter as a standby option to support our Florence construction needs if needed over the coming years. We see this as just another tool in the toolbox that the company preparing for construction should have. We did not issue any shares under the ATM in the quarter. With that, we are ready to take questions now operator.

