U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,965.25
    -38.25 (-0.96%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,048.00
    -271.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,400.25
    -134.00 (-1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,868.70
    -17.10 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.83
    +0.44 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,903.10
    +4.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.79
    -0.21 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0800
    -0.0055 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4780
    +0.0290 (+0.84%)
     

  • Vix

    19.33
    -1.76 (-8.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2171
    -0.0044 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1270
    -1.1860 (-0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,863.23
    +547.06 (+2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.63
    +9.51 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,832.47
    +38.43 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

TASEKO MINES RECEIVES COMMITMENT FOR ADDITIONAL FINANCING FOR FLORENCE COPPER

·7 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has obtained an underwritten commitment for US$25 million from Banc of America Leasing & Capital, LLC.  Proceeds from this financing will be available to Taseko to fund costs associated with the Solvent Extraction and Electrowinning ("SX/EW") plant for the Florence Copper commercial production facility.

"Following the recently announced strategic partnership with Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.) Inc. for our Florence Copper project, this additional source of funds will further strengthen our balance sheet and provide financing flexibility as we prepare for construction of the project in 2023. We have a long-standing relationship with Bank of America, a North American leader in equipment financing for mines and projects directly supporting low-carbon initiatives in the United States," stated Stuart McDonald, President and CEO of Taseko.

"In addition to Florence Copper's strong economics, the project has many environmental attributes, including low carbon emissions and a low footprint operation, which are attractive to financial partners. The financing commitment from Bank of America is a customized solution developed for Taseko, leveraging the equipment security of our SX/EW plant, since conventional mining equipment like shovels and haul trucks will not be used at Florence Copper," added Mr. McDonald.

Financing Details

The US$25 million of funding will be available for drawdown upon Florence Copper receiving the final Underground Injection Control permit from the EPA.  The loan will be secured by specific treatment and processing equipment in the SX/EW plant with an initial term of five years. The facility can be repaid at any time and carries no financial covenants.

Stuart McDonald
President and CEO

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This document contains "forward-looking statements" that were based on Taseko's expectations, estimates and projections as of the dates as of which those statements were made. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "anticipate", "project", "target", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "should" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These included but are not limited to:

  • uncertainties about the future market price of copper and the other metals that we produce or may seek to produce;

  • changes in general economic conditions, the financial markets, inflation and interest rates and in the demand and market price for our input costs, such as diesel fuel, reagents, steel, concrete, electricity and other forms of energy, mining equipment, and fluctuations in exchange rates, particularly with respect to the value of the U.S. dollar and Canadian dollar, and the continued availability of capital and financing;

  • uncertainties resulting from the war in Ukraine, and the accompanying international response including economic sanctions levied against Russia, which has disrupted the global economy, created increased volatility in commodity markets (including oil and gas prices), and disrupted international trade and financial markets, all of which have an ongoing and uncertain effect on global economics, supply chains, availability of materials and equipment and execution timelines for project development;

  • uncertainties about the continuing impact of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") and the response of local, provincial, state, federal and international governments to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, on our operations (including our suppliers, customers, supply chains, employees and contractors) and economic conditions generally including rising inflation levels and in particular with respect to the demand for copper and other metals we produce;

  • inherent risks associated with mining operations, including our current mining operations at Gibraltar, and their potential impact on our ability to achieve our production estimates;

  • uncertainties as to our ability to control our operating costs, including inflationary cost pressures at Gibraltar without impacting our planned copper production;

  • the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover material mining or operational risks;

  • uncertainties related to the feasibility study for Florence copper project (the "Florence Copper Project" or "Florence Copper") that provides estimates of expected or anticipated capital and operating costs, expenditures and economic returns from this mining project, including the impact of inflation on the estimated costs related to the construction of the Florence Copper Project and our other development projects;

  • the risk that the results from our operations of the Florence Copper production test facility ("PTF") and ongoing engineering work including updated capital and operating costs will negatively impact our estimates for current projected economics for commercial operations at Florence Copper;

  • uncertainties related to the accuracy of our estimates of Mineral Reserves (as defined below), Mineral Resources (as defined below), production rates and timing of production, future production and future cash and total costs of production and milling;

  • the risk that we may not be able to expand or replace reserves as our existing mineral reserves are mined;

  • the availability of, and uncertainties relating to the development of, additional financing and infrastructure necessary for the advancement of our development projects, including with respect to our ability to obtain any remaining construction financing potentially needed to move forward with commercial operations at Florence Copper;

  • our ability to comply with the extensive governmental regulation to which our business is subject;

  • uncertainties related to our ability to obtain necessary title, licenses and permits for our development projects and project delays due to third party opposition, particularly in respect to Florence Copper that requires one key regulatory permit from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") in order to advance to commercial operations;

  • our ability to deploy strategic capital and award key contracts to assist with protecting the Florence Copper project execution plan, mitigating inflation risk and the potential impact of supply chain disruptions on our construction schedule and ensuring a smooth transition into construction once the final permit is received from the EPA;

  • uncertainties related to First Nations claims and consultation issues;

  • our reliance on rail transportation and port terminals for shipping our copper concentrate production from Gibraltar;

  • uncertainties related to unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings;

  • changes in, and the effects of, the laws, regulations and government policies affecting our exploration and development activities and mining operations and mine closure and bonding requirements;

  • our dependence solely on our 75% interest in Gibraltar (as defined below) for revenues and operating cashflows;

  • our ability to collect payments from customers, extend existing concentrate off-take agreements or enter into new agreements;

  • environmental issues and liabilities associated with mining including processing and stock piling ore;

  • labour strikes, work stoppages, or other interruptions to, or difficulties in, the employment of labour in markets in which we operate our mine, industrial accidents, equipment failure or other events or occurrences, including third party interference that interrupt the production of minerals in our mine;

  • environmental hazards and risks associated with climate change, including the potential for damage to infrastructure and stoppages of operations due to forest fires, flooding, drought, or other natural events in the vicinity of our operations;

  • litigation risks and the inherent uncertainty of litigation, including litigation to which Florence Copper could be subject to;

  • our actual costs of reclamation and mine closure may exceed our current estimates of these liabilities;

  • our ability to meet the financial reclamation security requirements for the Gibraltar mine and Florence Project;

  • the capital intensive nature of our business both to sustain current mining operations and to develop any new projects, including Florence Copper;

  • our reliance upon key management and operating personnel;

  • the competitive environment in which we operate;

  • the effects of forward selling instruments to protect against fluctuations in copper prices, foreign exchange, interest rates or input costs such as fuel;

  • the risk of changes in accounting policies and methods we use to report our financial condition, including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates; and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), quarterly reports and material change reports filed with and furnished to securities regulators, and those risks which are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors".

For further information on Taseko, investors should review the Company's annual Form 40-F filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission www.sec.gov and home jurisdiction filings that are available at www.sedar.com, including the "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Information Form.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taseko-mines-receives-commitment-for-additional-financing-for-florence-copper-301721104.html

SOURCE Taseko Mines Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/13/c7471.html

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

    Pretty much all Warren Buffett has done is win since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. Including the 4% gain for Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) in 2022, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen a greater than 3,700,000% aggregate return for his shareholders since taking the reins. With approximately four dozen securities in Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio, some are bound to underperform.

  • Tesla stock sinks on fresh Model 3 and Model Y price cuts

    So much for that Tesla stock (TSLA) bounce.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $10

    Expensive stocks can have low share prices. Cheap stocks can have high share prices. It might seem counterintuitive, but it's true. Of course, there are also attractively valued stocks that have low share prices.

  • Home Depot soon changing how it pays hourly employees

    Home improvement retailer Home Depot is making a nationwide change to how it pays hourly employees next week. The move was first reported by Business Insider.

  • Own GE HealthCare Stock? Here's What You Need to Know About the Spin-Off

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) has completed the first part of its breakup, and GE shareholders are now owners of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC). But what should you make of the change, and are the shares worth selling, adding to, or initiating a new position in? Here's the lowdown.

  • Nvidia, Amazon: Stock Splits, Reverse Splits Can Have Consequences

    Stock Splits make a stock more liquid and cheaper but they can also invite sell-offs if done too frequently. Reverse splits are fewer.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $17.14, moving -1.61% from the previous trading session.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Novavax In 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has gone from being a relatively unknown healthcare company to being one of the most popular vaccine makers in the world today. On Jan. 2, 2020, shares of Novavax closed at $4.49.

  • ‘The Only Way Is Up’: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks HSBC Predicts Will Surge Over 70%

    Overall, the December CPI report roughly met Street expectations, but there is still a lot of bearish commentary going around right now. Many financial prognosticators are forecasting another tough year for the stock market as the prospect of a recession looms large. However, that is certainly not the view of HSBC's Max Kettner. The strategist points out that the harbingers of doom are unlikely to be surprised by more negative developments with the markets already accounting for the fatalistic o

  • Why Lucid, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Are All Jumping Over 20% This Week

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are soaring this week. EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was up by 30%, charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) was 24.1% above last Friday's closing price, and solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) was rising by 32.1% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Many growth stocks were rising this week as investors anticipated -- and received -- tamer inflation data that spurred hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow, or pause, interest rate hikes.

  • JPMorgan upgrades Caterpillar stock, adding it to the ‘Analyst Focus List’

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at Caterpillar shares after receiving an upgrade from J.P. Morgan analysts.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Let's discuss the prospects of three high-yield stocks, which are offering dividend yields above 5% and are attractively valued right now. Thanks to the high dividends of these stocks, their shareholders are adequately compensated while waiting for the stock prices to appreciate. Verizon Communications , which was created by the merger between Bell Atlantic and GTE in 2000, is one of the largest wireless carriers in the U.S. The company generates approximately 75% of its revenue from its wireless business and the remaining 25% from broadband and cable services.

  • As Ford Motor (NYSE:F) rallies 6.8% this past week, investors may now be noticing the company's one-year earnings growth

    Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 15% in the last quarter. But that...

  • Will Rivian Automotive Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    When Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock closed at its all-time high of $172.01 in November 2021, the electric vehicle (EV) maker was worth $153 billion -- making it more valuable than Ford and General Motors. Today, Rivian trades at about $16 per share with a market cap of $14.5 billion -- which is less than 3 times its projected revenue for 2023.

  • Citigroup’s Results Top Forecasts Even as It Sees Higher Credit Costs

    Citigroup is in the midst of a yearslong turnaround. Citigroup’s (ticker: C) results came in mostly in line with analysts’ expectations as profits fell, due in part to higher credit costs. The bank posted net income of $2.5 billion, or $1.16 per diluted share, which slightly topped expectations for $2.3 billion, or $1.14 per share.

  • JPMorgan Profit Jumps, But Bank Now Predicting Mild Recession

    Bank earnings are on tap and the nation’s biggest bank, JPMorgan Chase Co., says its profits on lending soared. But it is now officially expecting a mild recession. + Revenue rose 18% to $34.55 billion. Wall Street was looking for $34.35 billion, according to FactSet. + Profit rose 6% to $11 billion, or $3.57 per share. Analysts expected $3.08 per share. + The bank set aside $1.4 billion for potential loan-losses, as the bank said it is now anticipating a mild recession. A year ago, $1.8 billion

  • Inflation at 6.5%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Stocks were up this week, ahead of today’s inflation data. The gains reflected investor optimism that inflation will continue to scale back – a sentiment that was backed up by the actual numbers. The rate of price increases for December came in at a 0.1% decrease month-over-month, and at an increase of 6.5% annualized. These were exactly in-line with the forecasts, and mark a slowing down of inflation going forward. The slower pace is good news. With this scale-back – inflation’s annualized incr

  • 5 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in 2023

    Sometimes, small, under-the-radar stocks are the ones to deliver explosive gains. That's because they often have a very low market value -- and a bit of good news easily sends them soaring. But these days, even some top stocks hold potential to skyrocket.

  • 3 Quantum Computing Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Quantum computing involves using the power of quantum mechanics to increase computing power. The faster processing power of quantum computing can bring benefits across numerous industries. For example, some of the possible applications include the development of battery technology for electric vehicles, loan portfolio optimization, and acceleration of the research and development of new pharmaceuticals.

  • BofA Reaps Benefits of Volatility as Lending Income Misses

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. traders beat analysts’ estimates as they reaped the benefits of dramatic market swings, and lending income rose along with interest rates while falling short of expectations.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpGoogle, Nvidia Express Concerns to FTC About Micros