U.S. markets close in 1 hour 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,123.49
    +14.95 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,922.72
    +23.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,061.67
    +48.94 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,886.99
    +3.94 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.34
    -0.53 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.70
    -6.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    +0.18 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0694
    -0.0026 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0360
    +0.0790 (+2.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2535
    +0.0042 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9580
    +1.0980 (+0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,350.49
    +1,350.35 (+4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.16
    -0.40 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Taser company nixes idea of using drones as flying stun guns to respond to mass shootings. Controversy caused some ethics-board members to quit.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Áine Cain
·3 min read
Taser company nixes idea of using drones as flying stun guns to respond to mass shootings. Controversy caused some ethics-board members to quit.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NIX-USD
Axon Enterprise
The outside of Taser company Axon Enterprise.Courtesy of Axon Enterprise

  • Axon Enterprise attracted controversy when its CEO proposed drones as a method for stopping mass shooters.

  • The company's CEO backed down from the plan in a blog post Sunday.

  • Members of Axon's ethics board resigned over the drone controversy.

Law-enforcement technology company Axon Enterprise revealed that it was dropping its idea for a program to develop stun gun-armed drones to combat mass shooters. This announcement dropped on Sunday, after several members of the company's ethics board resigned over the controversy that followed.

On June 2, Axon CEO and founder Rick Smith published a post on the company's website, speculating that drones and non-lethal energy weapons "could offer hope" to bring an end to mass shootings.

"Put together, these two technologies may effectively combat mass shootings," Smith wrote. "In brief, non-lethal drones can be installed in schools and other venues and play the same role that sprinklers and other fire suppression tools do for firefighters: Preventing a catastrophic event, or at least mitigating its worst effects."

Smith acknowledged that his proposal could sound "faintly ludicrous to some" and noted that, "We cannot introduce anything like non-lethal drones into schools without rigorous debate and laws that govern their use."

The post elicited widespread controversy, including condemnation from the ACLU. And some of the criticism appears to have stemmed from the company's own AI ethics board. Ethics-board member and University of Southern California professor Wael Abd-Almageed told Reuters: "What we have right now is just dangerous and irresponsible, and it's not very well thought of and it will have negative societal consequences." The news service reported that several members of the company's ethics board had resigned over concerns about public safety and privacy.

In a follow-up statement posted on the company's website on Sunday, Smith wrote that, "... in light of feedback, we are pausing work on this project and refocusing to further engage with key constituencies to fully explore the best path forward."

"I want to be explicit: I announced a potential delivery date a few years out as an expression of what could be possible; it is not an actual launch timeline, especially as we are pausing that program," Smith wrote. "A remotely operated non-lethal TASER-enabled drone in schools is an idea, not a product, and it's a long way off. We have a lot of work and exploring to see if this technology is even viable and to understand if the public concerns can be adequately addressed before moving forward."

Smith said that the announcement about the prospective drone program "was intended to initiate a conversation on this as a potential solution." The CEO also addressed the resignations of members of the company's ethics board.

"It is unfortunate that some members of Axon's ethics advisory panel have chosen to withdraw from directly engaging on these issues before we heard or had a chance to address their technical questions," Smith wrote. "We respect their choice and will continue to seek diverse perspectives to challenge our thinking and help guide other technology options that we should be considering."

Axon Enterprise did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. Founded in 1993, Axon Enterprise was previously named TASER International after its premiere electroshock weapon product. Axon is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

In the business world, drones have long been touted as a fulfillment solution — prompting both Amazon and Walmart to look into the technology. It's slated to become a $63.6 billion industry by 2025.

Drones have also been touted as a solution for mass shootings. Pan America Drone has developed a drone that's intended to disrupt and prevent shootings. Still, as demonstrated by the Axon controversy, ethical questions remain about how far the technology should be taken in order to prevent such slayings.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Most Americans Prefer Boiled Eggs Over Any Other Egg Preparation, New Study Finds

    Over 15 states across the United States enjoy eating this protein a specific way.

  • Army verifies info-sharing abilities with forces joining Project Convergence 22

    The U.S. Army said a communications test known as COMMEX 1B was a success, replicating and informing the scale and scenarios of Project Convergence in far-flung laboratory and field settings.

  • ‘Archaic tools that just don’t help us get the job done’: Doctors warn a lack of reporting infrastructure makes the U.S. vulnerable to the next outbreak

    Some reports of dangerous pathogens are still sent via fax—when they're sent at all.

  • Deshaun Watson's attorney addresses non-disclosure agreements, $5,000 payment to spa

    Deshaun Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin gives interview about lawsuits, NFL investigation and the $5,000 payment to spa owner.

  • These Must-Have Kitchen Appliance Are On Sale Right Now

    From air fryers to blenders to microwaves, here are all the best appliance sales happening on Amazon Prime Day coming soon.

  • Buttigieg tests positive for COVID

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday said he had tested positive for COVID-19. “I have tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms. I plan to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines, and look forward to when I can safely return to the office and the road,” he tweeted. The Transportation secretary…

  • A fix for McDonald's soft-serve machines?

    As the fast-food chain's non-functioning ice-cream machines became a national punchline, tech startup Kytch developed a device that helped franchisees get their machines back online – and that's when the fight over soft-serve began to really heat up.

  • Autonomous Mayflower reaches American shores -- in Canada

    A crewless robotic boat that had tried to retrace the 1620 sea voyage of the Mayflower has finally reached the shores of North America — this time in Canada instead of the Massachusetts coast where its namesake landed more than 400 years ago. The sleek autonomous trimaran docked in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Sunday, after more than five weeks crossing the Atlantic Ocean from England, according to tech company IBM, which helped build it. Piloted by artificial intelligence technology, the 50-foot (15-meter) Mayflower Autonomous Ship didn't have a captain, navigator or any humans on board — though it might have helped to have a mechanic.

  • Why Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS Stocks Rise as Tech Rebounds; Treasuries Fall: Markets WrapRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundJohnson Faces UK Tory Leadership Vote as Party Anger Boils Over‘Team Transitory’ hasn’t given up hope of

  • Is BYND Stock A Buy Or Sell After Q1 Earnings?

    Beyond Meat announced a slew of partnerships in 2021, but growth is slowing and losses mounting. Is BYND stock a buy?

  • Hard-Landing Dread Eclipses Brief Rally in Emerging Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- The nascent rebound from a two-year low in emerging-market stocks is faltering on concern the Federal Reserve and other global policy makers will fail to orchestrate a soft landing for the world economy. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesStocks Hold Gains as Treasury Yield Ascent Stalls: Markets WrapElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Mer

  • Tech and Crypto in Peril as Fed Ends Liquidity Binge, Survey Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- The speculative darlings of the easy-money era -- technology stocks and cryptocurrencies -- are acutely vulnerable now that the Federal Reserve is shrinking its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesStocks Hold Gains as Treasury Yield Ascent Stalls: Markets WrapElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealR

  • China May services activity contracts for third straight month - Caixin

    China's services activity contracted for a third straight month in May, pointing to a slow recovery ahead despite the easing of some COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and neighbouring cities, a private business survey showed on Monday. The Caixin services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 41.4 in May from 36.2 in April, edging up slightly as authorities began to roll back some of the strict restrictions that have paralysed the financial city of Shanghai and roiled global supply chains. Analysts say weakness in the services sector, which accounts for about 60% of China's economy and half of urban jobs, is likely to persist under the government's zero-COVID policy, with contact-intensive sectors such as hotels and restaurants bearing the brunt of the fallout.

  • Tough Road Ahead For Rivian: Analyst; Is RIVN Stock A Buy?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Is Salesforce A Buy Or Sell As Software Growth Stocks Struggle

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Investors Get Back Into Corporate Bonds

    While bonds were out of favor for several months, many are now seeing better value in debt markets.

  • Becton Dickinson Buying Parata Systems - Read Why

    Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) will acquire Parata Systems from Frazier Healthcare Partners for $1.525 billion. Parata offers a portfolio of pharmacy automation solutions to reduce costs, enhance patient safety and improve the patient experience. Significant macro trends such as clinician shortages, wage inflation, centralization of pharmacy services, and increased clinical demands on pharmacists are driving the demand for intelligent workflow solutions. The transaction will mark BD's entry

  • 60-40 investors 'punched in the gut' so far in 2022, but strategist sees hope

    The 60-40 stock-bond portfolio has been a bedrock of traditional investing, but it's also been a loser thus far in 2022.

  • 10 Ways to Reduce Your 401(k) Taxes This Year

    How you take a 401(k) distribution can greatly impact your taxes. Read about 10 ways to help reduce the taxes you pay on 401(k) withdrawals.

  • US Recession Is Avoidable If Fed Can ‘Thread the Needle’

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolTo hear some of the chatter in financial