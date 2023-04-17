TasFoods Limited (ASX:TFL) Screens Well But There Might Be A Catch

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.2x TasFoods Limited (ASX:TFL) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Food companies in Australia have P/S ratios greater than 1x and even P/S higher than 3x are not unusual. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has TasFoods Performed Recently?

TasFoods could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. It seems that many are expecting the uninspiring revenue performance to persist, which has repressed the growth of the P/S ratio. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping revenue doesn't get any worse and that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Keen to find out how analysts think TasFoods' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as TasFoods' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's top line as the year before. Although pleasingly revenue has lifted 38% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Accordingly, shareholders will be pleased, but also have some questions to ponder about the last 12 months.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 8.5% per year during the coming three years according to the lone analyst following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 5.9% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's peculiar that TasFoods' P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From TasFoods' P/S?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

To us, it seems TasFoods currently trades on a significantly depressed P/S given its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the rest of its industry. There could be some major risk factors that are placing downward pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears the market could be anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 4 warning signs for TasFoods (3 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

