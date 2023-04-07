What is the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures? Why does its draft framework matter to businesses in Hong Kong?

The final draft of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) framework is a "much-needed" tool to help companies address the challenge of global biodiversity loss and the impact of ecological risks on their business, according to Hong Kong firms.

Over half the world's gross domestic product, or US$44 trillion of economic value, is "moderately or highly dependent" on nature, and thus exposed to risk as a result of nature loss, according to the World Economic Forum.

"The reality is that we are 100 per cent dependent on nature at some level," Tony Goldner, executive director of TNFD, said in an interview.

"Without functioning ecosystems, our prosperity would collapse, and business would face extreme risk. We need to think about nature as a source of mainstream risk to the future of businesses. That's why TNFD is so important."

Attendees visit the 'Biosphere Experience' at the Interactive Pavilion in the Green Zone during the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on November 9, 2022. Photo: dpa alt=Attendees visit the 'Biosphere Experience' at the Interactive Pavilion in the Green Zone during the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on November 9, 2022. Photo: dpa>

What is the TNFD framework, and why does it matter to businesses?

The TNFD global initiative, announced in July 2020 to enable organisations to report and act on evolving ecological risks, released the final draft of its nature-related risk management and disclosure framework on March 28.

The framework will be launched for market adoption in September after a two-month consultation process ending on June 1.

The founding partners of the TNFD include environmental organisation Global Canopy, the United Nations Development Programme, the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative and WWF, while members of the task force comprise 40 senior executives from financial institutions, companies and market service providers with combined assets of more than US$20 trillion.

The initiative aims to support businesses and help them identify and assess their nature-related dependencies and impacts, according to Patrick Ho, deputy head of sustainable development at Swire Properties, the only TNFD task force member from Hong Kong.

"The TNFD framework is a much-needed and pioneering tool to address the challenge of global biodiversity loss," said Ho in an interview.

"The TNFD will support our efforts to examine our core metrics through the lenses of risk assessment and management, and in turn devise strategies and action plans for any potential risks."

Hong Kong and China Gas (Towngas) also welcomed the publication of the final draft framework, which "outlines a clear approach for companies to embrace nature-related opportunities and risks and to tackle the potential risks", said Isaac Yeung, head of corporate ESG at the gas distributor.

Towngas published a disclosure in response to the TNFD framework in November, which found that 11 of its 117 projects assessed were in proximity to key biodiversity areas.

Why should companies disclose biodiversity issues and nature-related risks?

Biodiversity has assumed great importance of late. At the 15th United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in Montreal in December, a historic agreement was reached by more than 190 countries to protect 30 per cent of land and water considered important for biodiversity by 2030. Around 17 per cent of terrestrial and 10 per cent of marine areas are currently protected.

The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework agreed upon at COP15 also encouraged large transnational companies and financial institutions to assess, monitor and disclose biodiversity risks, impacts and dependencies.

"In the next few years, we're going to start to see investors asking questions about how [businesses] are going to help achieve the Montreal global biodiversity framework targets and [their] transition plan to contribute to nature positive outcomes," said TNFD's Goldner.

The TNFD disclosure framework will help to enhance an organisation's visibility and transparency in terms of risk management and corporate governance for nature-related risks, according to Swire Properties' Ho.

"This will increase investors and stakeholders' confidence in organisations which choose to disclose the relevant information," said Ho.

What is included in the final draft framework, and how does it complement the existing climate disclosure frameworks?

The draft revealed the framework's proposed disclosure metrics for the first time, which are separated into three tiers based on their relevance to global policy priorities, different sectors and specific business models.

"The first tier helps to provide comparability across sectors. The second provides comparability within sectors. And the third provides flexibility for report preparers to reflect the nature of their business in ways that might be different from other businesses in the same sector," said TNFD's Goldner.

The TNFD has also adapted the notion of "scopes", commonly used in climate reporting to refer to greenhouse gas emissions directly or indirectly linked to business activities. In the nature context, the TNFD used "direct operations", "upstream", "downstream" and "financed" activities for financial institutions.

The TNFD framework is also aligned with guidance by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), set up by the Basel-based Financial Stability Board in 2015 to develop guidelines for voluntary climate-related financial disclosures across industries.

