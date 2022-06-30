U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,765.50
    -53.33 (-1.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,642.17
    -387.14 (-1.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,955.27
    -222.63 (-1.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,689.66
    -29.71 (-1.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.62
    -4.16 (-3.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.10
    -6.40 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    20.24
    -0.50 (-2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0446
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0040
    -0.0890 (-2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2146
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8740
    -0.6710 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,053.69
    -1,103.96 (-5.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.78
    -23.69 (-5.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,136.66
    -175.66 (-2.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

TaskHuman lands $20M to expand its virtual coaching platform

Kyle Wiggers
·4 min read

TaskHuman, a professional development platform focused on coaching, today announced that it raised $20 million in Series B funding led by Madrona with participation from Impact Venture Capital, RingCentral Ventures, Sure Ventures, USVP, Gaingels, PeopleTech Angels, Propel(x) and Zoom Ventures. The latest infusion brings the company's total raised to $35 million, which CEO Ravi Swaminathan said is being put toward product development, marketing and sales efforts.

Swaminathan and Daniel Mazzella co-founded TaskHuman in 2017, with the goal of connecting users with specialists on topics related to their personal and professional lives. Swaminathan was previously a program and logistics manager at Dell and VP of software solutions at SanDisk, while Mazzella was a system admin at Stamps.com. The two met at Wizr, a startup developing AI systems to analyze security camera footage.

"When it comes to learning and personal development, no amount of generic articles or watching pre-recorded videos [can replace] a real person with experience in a given area. Creating TaskHuman was our response to solve this challenge," Swaminathan told TechCrunch in an email Q&A. "We started by offering foundational needs, including health and wellness, physical fitness, mental, spiritual, emotional wellbeing, and more. Since then, we’ve continued to expand and support the entire needs of an individual for personal and professional growth, like financial wellbeing, sales and leadership coaching, pet training, travel planning, and more."

TaskHuman users connect with experts over live video chats. The company claims to have a network of over 1,000 "coaches" across nearly 50 countries, each specializing in distinctive areas. An AI-powered search feature lets users search for topics and coaches in natural language (e.g., "I want to lose weight"), while a recommendation engine attempts to personalize the browsing experience by suggesting, for example, similar coaches based on past sessions.

"TaskHuman has a direct relationship with each coach, and we pay them according to the terms of our relationship for their coaching contributions. They are all contractors globally," Swaminathan said, when asked about the coaching payment structure.

Users can buy access to the TaskHuman network with "TaskHuman minutes," which can be applied to a chat session with any specialist or topic, Swaminathan says. Alternatively, companies can subscribe to TaskHuman to offer unlimited access to their employees as well as in-app content and group sessions.

TaskHuman
TaskHuman

Image Credits: TaskHuman

Swaminathan makes the case that the enterprise in particular stands to benefit from TaskHuman's platform. It's true that corporate training programs tend to be a mixed bag, with only 25% of respondents to a McKinsey survey saying that their company's training improved their job performance. According to another survey, 75% of managers were dissatisfied with their company's learning and development function in 2019.

"At the board and C-suite level, many companies view insufficient attention to employee well-being as a threat to productivity and, conversely, a strong commitment to each worker’s physical, mental, and spiritual prosperity as a competitive advantage for recruiting and retaining talent in a time of labor shortages and the 'Great Resignation,'" Swaminathan said. "From case studies, we have found return on investment in four main areas: preventing burnout, reducing employee attrition, improving employee engagement and recruitment, and reducing medical cost claims."

Competition in the crowded e-learning field spans BetterUp, CoachHub and Torch. Swaminathan argues that his company's offering is broader in scope, however, and offers superior access to specialists because it doesn't require scheduling sessions in advance.

"We have found that the pandemic really allowed people to go beyond their comfort zones and embrace video technologies like TaskHuman, Zoom, RingCentral, and others," Swaminathan said. "We feel a need to accelerate our mission during these difficult times to help people in both their personal and professional lives, and we feel an urgency to combat the current mental health crisis and Great Resignation culture by fulfilling the dire craving for 1:1, personalized engagement for personal and professional growth."

Certainly, TaskHuman has benefited from the pandemic, which spurred coaches of all types to move online. According to a 2021 survey by the International Coaching Federation, 83% of coaches increased their use of audio-video platforms for coaching during the health crisis while 82% saw a decrease for in-person sessions.

TaskHuman says that its customers include Zoom, Dr. Scholl’s, RingCentral and public and government institutions like Purdue University, Oakland Housing Authority and Job Corps centers run by the U.S. Department of Labor. While Swaminathan declined to disclose financials, he said that annual recurring revenue has grown by more than 5 times year over year.

"Our company is laser-focused on global expansion and scaling its network of coaches," Swaminathan said. "We will be continually adding to the set of human experience and expertise that are available on the platform and expanding support for providers in even more languages and countries around the world."

Recommended Stories

  • MAYA Capital closes second fund with $100M for early-stage Latin American startups

    Lara Lemann and Monica Saggioro of Sao Paulo–based MAYA Capital take a regional approach to investing, and their strategy is paying off. The investors raised $40 million for their first fund after starting the firm in 2018 and have now closed on $100 million in capital commitments for MAYA’s second fund. With their first fund, they backed over 29 companies in 12 sectors across Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Chile.

  • The Drako Motors 2,000-hp electric luxury SUV "feels more like a spaceship"

    Startup EV manufacturer Drako Motors previewed today the follow-up to its $1.25 million Drako GTE: the 2,000-horsepower Drako Dragon Super-SUV. Individual torque control and a three-stage suspension make the Dragon “feel less like a car and more like a spaceship,” according to the company. Little is known about the Dragon's price, delivery date or electric range.

  • OPEC, Allies Agree to Boost Oil Production Ahead of Biden’s Saudi Visit

    OPEC and its allies agreed to boost oil production, endorsing a plan they announced earlier this month that has done little to alleviate concerns over supply ahead of President Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia in July.

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Spirit Airlines delays shareholder vote on proposed Frontier merger

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Spirit Airlines decision to delay the shareholder vote on its proposed Frontier merger.

  • ‘I wouldn’t be successful at my job without her’: My friend cleans, cooks and cares for my child. I pay her $50 a day. Am I taking advantage of her?

    In order to actually get work done, I have pieced together childcare using the help of family and friends. Alternatively and preferably, hire another nanny for one or two days a week and pay that person a fair rate.

  • Local officials pledge to fight for Granite City steel mill jobs

    The CEO of Greater St. Louis Inc., a native of the Metro East town, called the plan by U.S. Steel to sell the plant in a move that would result in around 1,000 layoffs "personal" and highlights the importance of attracting advanced manufacturing to the region.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles Towards Washout as Crypto Enters 'Get Me Out' Phase

    In our June 13 review of bitcoin futures we gave a sober outlook for prices including a price target: "In this daily Point and Figure chart of bitcoin, below, we can see the breakdown and a price target of $15,750." In this daily bar chart of the continuous bitcoin futures contract, below, we can see that prices topped out in October/November. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weakening since late October as traders of bitcoin have been more aggressive with heavier trading volume on days when the cryptocurrency has closed lower.

  • Oil Set for First Monthly Drop This Year as OPEC+ Hikes Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil is heading for the first monthly decline since November as OPEC+ completed the return of output that it halted during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokemon Go Creator Niantic Cancels Four Projects, Cuts 8% of StaffWest Texas Intermediate futures trade

  • Ford’s Talk of New EV-Selling Rules Rattles Some Dealers

    Ford Motor is preparing new rules for how it sells electric vehicles, a shift that is concerning some dealers and seen as challenging the traditional franchise model.

  • Tesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site Closes

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. laid off hundreds of workers on its Autopilot team as the electric-vehicle maker shuttered a California facility, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokemon Go Creator Niantic Cancels Four Projects, Cuts 8% of StaffMo

  • Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Big food shakeup ‘already underway’ amid Kellogg's split — here's who could be next

    As investors digest Kellogg's decision to split the food conglomerate into three separate companies, the next question on analysts' minds — who's next?

  • You're More Likely to Have Guaranteed Retirement Income If You Do This

    A new study by the financial services company Allianz says that a higher percentage of Americans working with financial advisors buy products that provide guaranteed sources of retirement income. That's compared to folks who've never used a financial professional. The … Continue reading → The post You're More Likely to Have Guaranteed Retirement Income If You Do This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Or Sell After Signing Lithium Supply Deal?

    Ford is trying to rebound, recently sold part of its Rivian stake and increased investments in EV production. Should you buy Ford stock now?

  • Shiploads of Russian Grain and Good Weather Temper Wheat Crisis

    Fine farm weather and a rush of Russian grain ships through the Black Sea have taken the sting out of global wheat prices, a welcome sign for vulnerable countries struggling with surging food costs.

  • FDA recommends updating COVID booster shots to fight Omicron

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss the FDA's vote to update its COVID-19 boosters.

  • New Rules for Rollover Retirement Accounts Are Coming Friday

    Starting July 1, advisors helping clients navigate a rollover of their retirement account will have to produce documentation explaining their decision-making process.

  • AT&T Makes BofA List of Potential Reshoring Beneficiaries

    Supply-chain turmoil has disrupted economic activity during the pandemic, leading to talk of U.S. companies reshoring their production.

  • Animal Cruelty? Costco Shareholders File Lawsuit Accusing It Of Abusing Birds To Offer $4.99 Rotisserie Chicken

    Two Costco shareholders have filed an interesting lawsuit accusing the chain of engaging in animal cruelty in order to sell cheap rotisserie chickens to its customers