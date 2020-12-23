U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,663.75
    -13.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,822.00
    -90.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,670.50
    -39.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,972.90
    -12.10 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    46.38
    -0.64 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.10
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2180
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9180
    -0.0230 (-2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    24.23
    -0.93 (-3.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3392
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.5500
    -0.0900 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,700.78
    -113.83 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.06
    +14.62 (+3.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,453.16
    +36.84 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,494.78
    +58.39 (+0.22%)
     

TaskRabbit is resetting customer passwords after finding 'suspicious activity' on its network

Sarah Perez and Zack Whittaker
·3 min read

TaskRabbit has reset an unknown number of customer passwords after confirming it detected "suspicious activity" on its network.

The IKEA -owned online marketplace for on-demand labor said it reset user passwords out of an abundance of caution and that it "took steps to prevent access to any user accounts," a TaskRabbit spokesperson told TechCrunch.

The company later confirmed it was a credential stuffing attack, where existing sets of exposed or breached usernames and passwords are matched against different websites to access accounts.

"We acted in an abundance of caution and reset passwords for many TaskRabbit accounts, including all users who had not logged in since May 1, 2020, as well as all users who logged in during the time period of the attack, even though most of the latter activity was attributable to users’ regular use of our services," the spokesperson said.

"As always, the safety and security of the TaskRabbit community is our priority, and we will continue to be vigilant about protecting our users’ personal information," said the spokesperson.

TaskRabbit customers were alerted to the incident in a vague email that only noted their password had been recently changed "as a security precaution," without saying what specifically prompted the account change. TechCrunch confirmed that the email was legitimate.

The password reset email sent to TaskRabbit customers. (Image: Sarah Perez/TechCrunch)

It's not uncommon for companies to reset passwords after a security incident where customer or account information is accessed or stolen in a breach.

Last year, online apparel marketplace StockX reset customer passwords after initially citing "system updates," but later admitted it took action after it found suspicious activity on its network. Days later, a hacker provided TechCrunch with 6.8 million StockX account records stolen from the company's servers.

StockX was hacked, exposing millions of customers’ data

TaskRabbit's freelance labor marketplace was founded in 2008, and grew over time from an auction-style platform for negotiating tasks and errands to a more mature and tailored marketplace to match customers with contractors. That eventually attracted the attention of furniture retailer IKEA, which bought the startup in September 2017 after TaskRabbit put itself on the market for a strategic buyer.

The year after the acquisition, however, TaskRabbit had to take its website and app down due to a "cybersecurity incident." The company later revealed an attacker had gained unauthorized access to its systems. Then-TaskRabbit CEO Stacy Brown-Philpot said the company had contracted with an outside forensics team to identify what customer information had been compromised by the attack, and urged both users and providers to stay vigilant in monitoring their own accounts for suspicious activity.

Following the attack, the company said it was implementing several new security measures and would work on making the log-in process more secure. It also said it would reduce the amount of data retained about taskers and customers as well as "enhance overall network cyber threat detection technology."

Brown-Philpot left TaskRabbit earlier this year, and the CEO role has since been filled by former Airbnb and Uber Eats leader, Ania Smith.

Updated with additional comment from TaskRabbit.

How to respond to a data breach

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Trump Threatens To Veto 'Disgrace' Of A Stimulus Deal

    Dow Jones futures were little changed late Tuesday. President Trump threatened to veto the coronavirus stimulus deal.

  • The new stimulus deal includes 6 tax breaks that could help Americans

    The $900 billion coronavirus relief deal includes six tax breaks for Americans. Another three tax benefits show up in the government spending bill attached to the package.

  • Apple reportedly working on an electric car sends the stock of this Bill Gates-backed battery startup surging

    Reports on an Apple car sheds light on QuantumScape, an up and coming car battery maker.

  • Moderna, BioNTech Post Worst Day for Vaccine Stocks in a Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Moderna Inc. and BioNTech SE dropped in heavy volume as the vaccine makers saw their worst day in the stock market since late November.The leading U.S. Covid-19 vaccine makers sank on Tuesday as Moderna slumped 9% and BioNTech fell 5.5%. Those declines together with Pfizer Inc.‘s 1.7% drop, erased a combined $10 billion of market value.Biotech shares, which have been popular among retail traders, are some of the most volatile stocks in the market and the two vaccine makers have been no exception -- the average daily price swings for both stocks were more than 3 times the broader market’s.The declines came after health officials said the new Covid-19 variant that emerged in the U.K. could possibly already be in the U.S., Germany, France and Switzerland. So far, there has been no indication the companies’ shots won’t work against the evolving strain. BioNTech says its vaccine will likely be effective in inoculating against the new virus strain discovered in Britain, tests against the new variant should take about two weeks. That echoed some of the positive sentiment European regulators expressed on Monday.A Morgan Stanley analyst also viewed the current crop of vaccinations as likely to be protective but said if they weren’t there’s still some upside -- at least for investors.“If current vaccines are not protective, it would be a severe setback for society but extend durability of vaccine manufacturer sales,” David Risinger, an analyst at Morgan Stanley wrote in a client note. He added that the vaccines were likely to be effective against a new strain.Individual investors this year have helped bolster the biotech companies chasing after Covid-19 products, though interest waned upon commercialization. Moderna, BioNTech and Pfizer have each traded off their highs since their vaccines received regulatory clearance.Tuesday’s slide puts a small dent in a rally that has pushed Moderna’s shares to jump more than sixfold so far this year while BioNTech has nearly tripled in value.(Updates with closing prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Falls Ahead Of Trump Stimulus Signature, Schumer Wants 'Much More;' Apple Smokes Tesla

    The Dow Jones fell ahead of President Donald Trump signing the new $900 billion coronavirus stimulus bill.

  • Trump's longtime banker at Deutsche Bank resigns

    Rosemary Vrablic, a managing director and senior banker in the lender's wealth management division, recently handed in her resignation, which the bank accepted effective as of year-end, Deutsche Bank spokesman Dan Hunter said in an emailed statement. According to the New York Times, which first reported Vrablic's resignation, she arranged for the lender to grant hundreds of millions of dollars of loans to Trump's company. The resignation of another longtime colleague of Vrablic, Dominic Scalzi, has also been accepted by the bank, Hunter said, without mentioning reasons for the resignations.

  • Congress has passed new stimulus checks — here's when to expect yours

    The bill now awaits President Trump's signature. How much will you get — and when?

  • How a millennial's $57,700 charity lunch with Bill Ackman turned into a $46.5 million IPO

    The $57,700 lunch turned out to be an excellent investment that led to a friendship and, ultimately, a business partnership.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Are Poised for a Massive Rally, Say Analysts

    The conventional wisdom is that we’re on the cusp of another major stock market rally. 2020 has been a volatile year, with the unprecedented ‘coronavirus recession’ in February and March, followed by a bull run through the summer and fall, with increased volatility in late autumn, as investors tried to make sense of the elections and the ‘second wave’ of the virus.But that’s all in the past. The election is settled, Congress will be split so narrowly that major legislative initiatives are unlikely, and the long-awaited COVID vaccines are starting to enter circulation. In short, we have a combination of risk and reward setting up, for investors willing to put some skin in the game. And for those who are truly ready to shoulder the extra risk, penny stocks can be the right choice for a major rally. These stocks are priced low, under $5 per share, and low prices usually happen for a good reason. But some penny stocks are fundamentally sound, and with their low price already baked in, they have nowhere to go but up. Using the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled up details on two compelling stocks that fit this profile of low share price and huge upside potential, 200% or more, according to Wall Street analysts. Not to mention, both boast a “Strong Buy” consensus rating.Palatin Technologies (PTN)We'll start with Palatin Technologies, a biopharmaceutical company with a unique niche and a competitive advantage. Palatin specializes in the development of melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. These are a new class of potential medications, receptor-specific and highly targeted toward specific diseases. Palatin has drugs in development for dry eye disease, obesity, and congestive heart failure. Palatin’s pipeline has more immediate applications, as well – PL8177, originally developed to target ulcerative colitis, has recently entered Phase 1 trials as a treatment for COVID-19.For the competitive advantage, Palatin has Vyleesi. Vyleesi is the marketing brand name of bremelanotide, the first melanocortin peptide treatment for premenopausal women with generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder. The FDA considers Vyleesi a ‘first in class’ medication, and approved it for use in June 2019. Palatin has been marketing Vyleesi in North America since then. In July of this year, Palatin settled a legal dispute with AMAG Pharmaceutical, in which Palatin regained all North American legal rights to Vyleesi, along with a $16.3 million settlement, of which $12 million has already been paid. Currently going for $0.42 apiece, Canaccord analyst John Newman thinks that the share price presents an attractive entry point."Vyleesi continues to make commercial progress, securing broader insurance reimbursement coverage and strengthening relationships with healthcare providers [...] Palatin continues to look for potential US re-licensing for Vyleesi to enhance commercialization. Possible re-licensing/partnership could revolve around a company currently in the female healthcare products market. We believe a new re-licensing agreement could carry a meaningful upfront payment, given that Vyleesi has full FDA approval," the 5-star analyst opined.On top of this, Palatin announced Phase 2 data from its PL9643 dry eye disease (DED) exploratory study last week. Newman points out that the results "showed statistically significant improvement in multiple signs and symptoms in the moderate to severe patient population." Palatin plans to initiate phase 2/3 trials in mid-2021.In line with his bullish stance, Newman rates PTN a Buy, and his $3 price target implies room for a whooping 615% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Newman’s track record, click here)Overall, Palatin gets a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, and that verdict is unanimous, based on 3 recent Buy reviews. The average price target, $2.17, implies an impressive 417% upside for the coming year. (See PTN stock analysis on TipRanks)Mustang Bio (MBIO)Mustang Bio is another clinical phase biopharmaceutical company. Mustang’s focus is on potential cures for blood cancers, solid tumors, and genetic diseases, using medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies to create targeted medications. The company is actively developing CAR-T (Chimeric antigen receptor T cells) therapies as treatments for non-Hodgkin’s Leukemia and other cancers.Mustang has a robust research pipeline, with gene therapies, hematologic CAR-Ts, and solid tumor CAR-Ts in development to treat a wide range of diseases. Pre-clinical research is ongoing, and Phase 1 and 2 trials are planned through 2023. The company has six clinical trials ongoing, for conditions ranging from glioblastomas to multiple myeloma to prostate cancer. The company’s clinical stage drug, MB-106, is showing promise as a treatment for non-Hodgkin’s Leukemia.In his detailed review of the company for B. Riley Securities, analyst Justin Zelin notes the early success of MB-106, and its potential for the company going forward.“We view MB-106's robust efficacy of 89% overall response rate (ORR) and 44% complete response rate (CRR) and an extremely favorable safety profile in n=9 NHL patients treated with Mustang's modified cell manufacturing process as a significantly positive de-risking event for the program and Mustang's platform overall. On the heels of this positive data-set, Mustang will file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application in 1Q21E to enable the initiation of a multi-arm multicenter Phase II study of MB-106, providing a de-risked registrational pathway to approval in CD20+ NHL patients,” Zelin wrote.At the bottom line, Zelin is bullish on Mustang, writing, “We continue to believe Mustang Bio is undervalued relative to peers due to a historical lack of catalysts and clinical data, which is now changing with positive clinical data presentations.”Zelin’s comments back up his Buy rating, and his $13 price target indicates room for up to 300% growth next year. (To watch Zelin’s track record, click here)Mustang is another penny stock with a unanimous Strong Buy rating, this one based on 4 recent Buy reviews. The company’s shares are selling for $3.16 and have an average price target of $10.75, suggesting an upside 235% on the one-year time frame. (See MBIO stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • EV Startup Canoo Stock Falls In Debut; Lordstown Sees Big Demand

    Canoo had its stock market debut Tuesday, while Lordstown said it has 80,000 reservations for its electric pickup truck.

  • I didn’t receive a $1,200 stimulus check during the first surge of COVID-19. Will I get a $600 check this time around?

    ‘With a second round of stimulus checks of $600 announced by Congress on Sunday, will the Internal Revenue Service give me a check based on my 2019 return?’

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy Amid High Hopes For Big Annual Event?

    Supercharged Nio stock taps demand for electric cars. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying Nio shares now.

  • QuantumScape Is Now the Second Most Valuable Car Stock In America

    QuantumScape stock is up almost 80% this week and nearly 600% over the past three months. It’s hard to figure out what is going on.

  • Goldman Sachs Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 30% From Current Levels

    After a true annus horribilus, we’re all ready for better times. The US equity strategy team at Goldman Sachs, led by David Kostin, sees those better time ahead, and in the near-term. The team is predicting a 25% gain for the S&P 500 within the next 24 months – or to put it in absolute numbers, they believe the index will hit 4,600 by December 2022. Kostin lays out four clear reasons for believing that we’re at the start of another prolonged bull run. First, he notes the generally improving economic conditions; second, he points out corporate earnings growth; third, are the historically low interest rates, as the Fed sticks to its near-zero rate policy; and finally, there’s TINA, or ‘there is no alternative.’ Stocks are entering a virtuous circle, Kostin believes, as they offer the highest returns available for now.In a recent interview, Goldman’s chief equity strategist said of these points, “That's the story, it's about an economy that's getting better, coming off the pandemic, and generally getting better, and the Fed on hold. All of that is to the positive and I think the market is recognizing that and will continue to do that.”Goldman Sachs analysts are following Kostin’s lead, and pointing out three stocks that they think will gain from the general market rise. We ran the trio through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them.Lordstown Motors (RIDE)The first Goldman's choice is Lordstown Motors. This Ohio-based company, closely linked to Big 3 standard General Motors, is an electric vehicle maker. The company works out of the GM’s old Lordstown, Ohio assembly plant, which it purchased last year. Lordstown boasts over 6.2 million square feet of production floor space, and a capacity of 600,000 vehicles per year. The company’s flagship vehicle is the all-wheel drive Endurance pickup truck. The vehicle is based on a unique design, using individual electric motors at each wheel hub. The Endurance is scheduled for delivery in the fall of 2021.Founded in 2018, Lordstown Motors went public earlier this year through a merger with a ‘blank check’ company. These transactions are designed to provide capital for companies looking to enter the public market. As part of preparations for releasing its Endurance truck, Lordstown has entered into an agreement with Camping World Holdings (CWH), the RV maker. Camping World will train its mechanics on the new truck, and provide garage floor space for Lordstown’s customers. The agreement includes potentials for expansion, such as sharing sales, space and providing electric drive systems for RVs.Covering this stock for Goldman Sachs, analyst Mark Delaney writes, “We believe this collaboration is a first step to address Lordstown’s service footprint and charging infrastructure, and we view Lordstown’s decision to leverage an existing service footprint as a cost effective strategy… we believe that the broader customer experience, including service and charging, plays a significant role in product differentiation and can help EV start-ups to be successful. In our view, the ease and reliability of maintenance and charging is particularly important to Lordstown’s fleet/commercial customer base, which is focused on vehicle up-time.”In line with these comments, Delaney rates RIDE shares a Buy along with a $31 price target for the next 12 months. At current levels, that implies a 67% upside potential. (To watch Delaney’s track record, click here)Overall, RIDE shares get a Hold from the analyst consensus, reflecting Wall Street caution toward a new – and highly speculative – endeavor. The rating is derived from 4 recent reviews, evenly split between 2 Buys and 2 Sells. However, the $27.50 average price target suggests that RIDE has a 48% upside for the year ahead. (See RIDE stock analysis on TipRanks)Liberty Global (LBTYA)Next up is Liberty Global, a holding company in the telecom sector. Liberty has a global presence with operations in seven European countries: the UK, the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Poland, Slovakia, and Switzerland. The company boasts annual revenues in excess of $11 billion.Through its subsidiaries, Liberty serves over 11 million customers with a combined 25 million subscriptions to broadband internet, TV, and telephone services. The company also claims 6 million mobile and wifi subscribers. Liberty is a leading investor in European digital and online infrastructure projects.Among the company’s recent moves was the acquisition of Swiss telecom provider Sunrise Communications last month. With completion of the transactions, Liberty Global now owns over 98% of Sunrise’s total share capital, making the Swiss company of a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Global Group.Goldman Sachs analyst Andrew Lee, in an extensive review of Liberty’s current business and market position, points out the Swiss acquisition as a key factor for the company’s future. He writes, “We view Sunrise as a quality asset, with sustained market share growth potential. We expect this to benefit LBTYA directly as Sunrise continues to win share from Swisscom but also to help stabilize the UPC asset.”Lee gives LBTYA shares a Buy rating along with a $33 price target. This figure implies ~36% one-year upside from current levels. (To watch Lee’s track record, click here)Like RIDE above, Liberty has an even split among its recent reviews – in this case, 3 Buys and 2 Holds, making the analyst consensus view a Moderate Buy. The shares are priced at $24.32, and the average price target of $30.12 indicates room for ~24% growth from that level. (See LBTYA stock analysis on TipRanks)Lufax Holding (LU)Fintech is a rapidly growing niche, and Lufax operates a personal financial services platform serving the Chinese market. The company provides wealth management for the fast-growing middle class in China, a population that is not only growing in size but also in affluence. Lufax offers financing solutions for personal and business loans to this population, which is not always well-served by China’s established banking sector. The company’s customer base includes small business owners and salaried workers.Revenue for the third quarter, reported earlier this month, came in at $2 billion in US currency. The EPS of 24 cents beat the estimates by 10 cents, or 71%. These numbers were down year-over-year, however.The key uncertainty facing Lufax at the present is state regulation. China’s government, while permitting a market-based economy, keeps a tight grip on economic activity generally, and modern, cutting edge companies like Lufax can run afoul of regulators who are sometimes uncomfortable with the digital world. The prospect of tighter regulation, as government officials seek to impose controls on fintech, has some investors worried.After an extensive review of the Chinese tech regulatory environment, Goldman’s Elsie Cheng, who covers Lufax, noted: “We remain constructive on Lufax’s capability to navigate through the continually evolving regulatory environment and deliver consistent value-add to its consumers/financial partners.”In light of that, Cheng rates LU a Buy alongside a $20 price target, which implies a 34% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Cheng’s track record, click here)All in all, the Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating on Lufax is based on 7 reviews, including 4 Buys and 3 Holds. The average price target of $17.70 indicates a potential 15% upside next year. (See LU stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • What Rate of Return Should I Expect on My 401(k)?

    There's no one number. Pinpoint what you’ll need in retirement and your time frame until that day, and derive what to expect from your 401(k) from that.

  • Will FuelCell Stock Reach $20 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 300 investors on whether shares of FuelCell (NASDAQ: FCEL) will reach $20 by 2022.FuelCell Stock Forecast FuelCell Energy designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.According to FuelCell, their systems are catered to meet the needs of customers across several industries, including utility companies, municipalities, universities, government entities and a variety of industrial and commercial enterprises.The stock trades around $10.84 at publication time. Overwhelmingly, 80% of readers told us shares of FuelCell would reach $20 per share by the end of 2021.Many respondents suggested the Biden administration's embrace of clean energy will provide favorable business conditions for FuelCell in the coming years, providing strength to the electric vehicle, fuel cell and biogas industries at large.See Also: Best Index Funds.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will Palantir's Stock Reach By 2022? * Thinking About Buying Stock In Palantir, FuboTV, Apple, Shopify Or Snowflake?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Will Palantir's Stock Reach $50 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 200 investors on whether shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) will reach $50 by 2022.Palantir Stock Forecast Palantir delivers big data analytics software solutions to United States government projects. Palantir released its Gotham software platform in 2008, which is the platform that primarily focuses on providing data analytics solutions to the U.S. government's intelligence and defense sectors.The company also provides non-government organizations with solutions to manage large disparate data sets in an attempt to gain insight and drive operational outcomes.Palantir's stock debuted Sept. 30 at $10 a share and trades around $28 at time of publishing; 78% of Benzinga investors said Palantir would reach $50 per share by the end of 2022.Traders and investors who participated in our study said Palantir's stock will increase off new and continuing partnerships with the U.S. government and defense-related projects. Although Palantir has yet to turn a financial profit in its 17-year history, Benzinga readers see Palantir leadership, including co-founder and CEO Alex Karp, accelerating revenue growth in the near-term.See Also: Top 10 Blue Chip Stocks.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 200 adults.Photo courtesy: Cory Doctorow via FlickrSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Thinking About Buying Stock In Palantir, FuboTV, Apple, Shopify Or Snowflake? * Thinking About Buying Stock In Palantir, Nio, Carnival, Plug Power Or Moderna?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Top Small Cap Stocks for January 2021

    These are the small cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for January 2021.

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 Cruise Line Stocks to Bet on (And 1 to Avoid)

    The coronavirus pandemic crisis shows no signs of abating, even with a vaccine coming on to the markets. We’re still facing severe social lockdown policies, with a number of states (such as California, Minnesota, and Michigan) forcing even harsher restrictions on this round than previously.It’s a heavy blow for the leisure industry that is still reeling from one of the most difficult years in memory. The difficulties faced by restaurants are getting more press, but for the cruise industry, corona has been a perfect storm.Prior to the pandemic, the cruise industry – which had been doing $150 billion worth of business annually – was expected to carry 32 million passengers in 2020. That’s all gone now. During the summer, the industry reeled when over 3,000 COVID cases were linked to 123 separate cruise ships, and resulted in 34 deaths. After such a difficult year, it’s useful to step back and take a snapshot of the industry’s condition. JPMorgan analyst Brandt Montour has done just that, in a comprehensive review of the cruise industry generally and three cruise line giants in particular."We believe cruise shares can continue to grind higher in the near term, driven overwhelmingly by the broader vaccine backdrop/progress. Looking out further, operators will face plenty of headwinds when restarting/ramping operations in 2Q3Q21, but significant sequential improvement of revenues/cash flows over that period will likely dominate the narrative, and we believe investors will continue to look through short-term setbacks to a 2022 characterized by fully ramped capacity, near-full occupancies, and so far manageable pricing pressure," Montour opined.Against this backdrop, Montour has picked out two stocks that are worth the risk, and one that investors should avoid for now. Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison tool, we lined up the three alongside each other to get the lowdown on what the near-term holds for these cruise line players.Royal Caribbean (RCL)The second-largest cruise line, Royal Caribbean, remains a top pick for Montour and his firm. The company has put its resources into facing and meeting the pandemic’s challenges, shoring up liquidity and both streamlining and modernizing the fleet.Maintaining liquidity has been the most pressing issue. While the company has resumed some cruising, and has even taken delivery of a new ship, the Silver Moon, most operations remain suspended. For Q3, the company reported adjusted earnings of -$5.62, below consensus of -$5.17. Management estimates the cash burn to be between $250 million and $290 million monthly. To combat that, RCL reported having $3.7 billion in liquidity at the end of September. That included $3 billion in cash on hand along with $700 million available through a credit facility. Total liquidity at the end of Q3 was down more than 9% from the end of Q2. Since the third quarter ended, RCL has added over $1 billion to its cash position, through an issue of $500 million senior notes and a sale of stock, putting an additional 8.33 million shares on the market at $60 each.In his note on Royal Caribbean, Montour writes, “[We] are most constructive on OW-rated RCL, which we believe has the most compelling set of demand drivers... its extensive investments in premium priced new hardware, as well as consumer data, all set RCL up well to outgrow the industry in revenue metrics, margins, and ROIC over the longer term.”Montour backs his Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating with a $91 price target. This figure represents a 30% upside potential for 2021. (To watch Montour’s track record, click here)Is the rest of the Street in agreement? As it turns out, the analyst consensus is more of a mixed bag. 4 Buy ratings and 6 Holds give RCL a Moderate Buy status. Meanwhile, the stock is selling for $69.58 per share, slightly above the $68.22 average price target. (See RCL stock analysis on TipRanks)Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)With a market cap of $7.45 billion and a fleet of 28 ships, Norwegian Cruise Line found its relatively smaller size as an advantage in this pandemic time. With a smaller and newer fleet, overhead costs, especially ship maintenance, were lower. These advantages don’t mean that the company has avoided the storm. Earlier this month, Norwegian announced a prolongation of its suspension of voyages policy, covering all scheduled voyages from January 1, 2021 through February 28, 2021, plus selected voyages in March 2021. These cancellations come as Norwegian’s revenues are down – in the third quarter, the top line was just $6.5 million, compared to $1.9 billion in the year-ago quarter. The company also reported a cash burn of $150 million per month.To combat the cash burn and minimal revenues, Norwegian, in November and December, took steps to improve liquidity. The company closed on $850 million in senior notes, at 5.875% and due in 2026, during November, and earlier this month closed an offering of common stock. The stock offering totaled 40 million shares at $20.80 per share. Together, the two offerings raised over $1.6 billion in new capital.On a more positive note, Norwegian is preparing for an eventual resumption of full services. The company announced, on Dec 7, a partnership with AtmosAir Solutions for the installation of air purification systems on all 28 vessels of its current fleet, using filtration technology known to defeat the coronavirus.JPM’s Montour points out these advantages in his review of Norwegian, and sums up the bottom line: “This coupled with a relatively newer, higher-end, brand/ship footprint would generally lead us to believe it was in a good position to outperform on pricing growth, though its demographics skewing to older age customers probably will remain a drag through 2021. Ultimately, NCLH is a high-quality asset within the broader cruise industry, with a higher beta to a cruise recovery, and it should see outperformance as the industry returns and investors look further out the risk spectrum.”Montour gives the stock a $30 price target and an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating. His target implies an upside of 27% on the one-year time frame.Norwegian is another cruise line with a Moderate Buy from the analyst consensus. This rating is based on 4 Buys, 4 Holds, and 1 Sell set in recent months. Like RCL above, the stock price here, $23.55, is currently higher than the average price target, $23.22. (See NCLH stock analysis on TipRanks)Carnival Corporation (CCL)Last up, Carnival, is the world’s largest cruise line, with a market cap of $23.25 billion, more than 100 ships across its brands, and over 700 destination ports. In normal times, this giant footprint gave the company an advantage; now, however, it has become an expensive liability. This is clear from the company’s fiscal Q3 cash burn, which approached $770 million.Like the other big cruise companies, Carnival has extended its voyage cancellations, or, in the company’s terms, the ‘pause in operations.’ The Cunard line, one of Carnival’s brands, has cancelled voyages on the Queen Mary 2 and the Queen Elizabeth through early June of next year. Carnival has also cancelled operations in February from the ports of Miami, Galveston, and Port Canaveral, and pushed back the inaugural voyage of the new ship Mardi Gras to the end of April 2021. These measures were taken in compliance with coronavirus restrictions.Carnival’s shares and revenues are suffering deep losses this year. The stock is down 60% year-to-date, despite some recent price rallies since the end of October. Revenues fell to just $31 million in the fiscal third quarter, reported in September. Carnival reported a loss of nearly $3 billion in that quarter. The company did end the third quarter with over $8 billion in available cash, an impressive resource to face the difficult situation.This combination of strength and weakness led Montour to put a Neutral (i.e. Hold) rating on CCL shares. However, his $25 price target suggests a possible upside of 23%.In comments on Carnival, Montour wrote, “[We] believe that some of the same relative net yield drags it saw in 2018-2019 due to its sheer size will likely become top of mind on the other side of this crisis… However, given CCL’s relative share discount, less pricing growth ahead of the crisis, and geographical diversification, we see it as the company with the least downside over the next few months and are not surprised by its recent outperformance. We believe this will reverse in the 2H21.” Overall, Carnival has a Hold rating from the analyst consensus. This rating is based on 10 reviews, breaking down to 1 Buy, 8 Holds, and 1 Sell. The stock is selling for $20.28 and its $18.86 average price target implies a downside potential of ~7%. (See CCL stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • AT&T Stock Is in the Doghouse. How to Play Its Options for Quick Gains.

    The realized volatility of AT&T’s options that expire in three months is priced at among the highest levels in five years. That presents an opportunity.