Tasktop Names Former Digital.ai Exec Ted Sapountzis as Chief Marketing Officer

·2 min read

Sapountzis to focus on introducing more Global 1000 customers to the benefits of the company's Value Stream Management Platform for digital transformation

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasktop, a leading Value Stream Management solution provider, today announced it has tapped industry veteran Ted Sapountzis as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

(PRNewsfoto/Tasktop)
(PRNewsfoto/Tasktop)

Ted previously served as VP of Marketing at Digital.ai, where he led marketing strategy, demand generation, business development, and field enablement. He brings to Tasktop more than 25 years of experience in enterprise software.

With Tasktop, he will focus on educating potential customers about the power of Value Stream Management through the Flow Institute and Flow Partner Program, in addition to driving increased brand awareness and helping the sales team succeed.

"While software has been eating the world for years, the success rate of most digital transformation efforts is pretty dismal. Value Stream Management, and particularly the approach Tasktop has pioneered, helps organizations course-correct by providing them the insights they need to connect the dots between digital transformation initiatives and the business outcomes their C-suite and capital markets expect," said Ted.

"A key benefit of the approach Tasktop has pioneered that personally energizes me is our ability to incorporate the role employee happiness plays in the success of our customers' digital transformation initiatives. In order for organizations to succeed in the face of The Great Resignation, and ongoing war for talent, they have to measure employee happiness with the same urgency and priority as productivity and revenue," Ted continued.

About Tasktop
Tasktop's Value Stream Management platform enables enterprises to master software at scale. Leading brands, including half of the Fortune 100, use Tasktop to provide real-time visibility into the health of product value streams, allowing them to make better decisions and align with business goals. Tasktop plugs into existing tools and overlays the end-to-end value stream to provide the abstractions, automations, visualizations and forensics needed to practice Value Stream Management on a daily basis. Learn more about Tasktop at tasktop.com and follow them on Twitter @tasktop.

Media Contact for Tasktop:
Emily Morris
tasktop@clarity.pr
630-346-4936

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tasktop-names-former-digitalai-exec-ted-sapountzis-as-chief-marketing-officer-301382508.html

SOURCE Tasktop

