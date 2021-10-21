U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,524.00
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,456.00
    -21.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,344.75
    -32.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,286.80
    -0.70 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +0.38 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.10
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.50
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1669
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • Vix

    15.49
    -0.21 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2700
    -0.0590 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,603.77
    +654.31 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,527.14
    +46.33 (+3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,161.71
    -93.84 (-0.32%)
     

TaskUs Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TaskUs, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. (“TaskUs”) announced today the pricing of a previously announced underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of TaskUs Class A common stock by certain of its selling stockholders at a price to the public of $63.50 per share. The offering was upsized from 10,000,000 shares of Class A common stock to 12,077,480 shares of Class A common stock. The selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,811,622 shares of Class A common stock. The offering is expected to close on October 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

TaskUs is not selling any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale. TaskUs will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than the underwriting discounts.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Baird, RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities and William Blair are acting as joint book-runners for the offering. Blackstone, TD Securities, BTIG, Fifth Third Securities, AmeriVet Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, C.L. King & Associates and Penserra Securities LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The public offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus and the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-902-1171, facsimile: 1-212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-212-834-4533 or by emailing at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

A registration statement, including a prospectus, which is preliminary and subject to completion, relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and has become effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About TaskUs

TaskUs (NASDAQ: TASK) is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of June 30, 2021, TaskUs had approximately 31,500 employees across twenty locations in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding the offering of TaskUs Class A common stock. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in the registration statement relating to the public offering. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the registration statement. TaskUs undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

Alan Katz
VP, Investor Relations
alan.katz@taskus.com


Recommended Stories

  • Should We Be Cautious About Move Logistics Group Limited's (NZSE:MOV) ROE Of 3.4%?

    Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is...

  • Why DLocal Stock Is Sinking Today

    DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) delivered preliminary results for the third quarter that showed year-over-year growth in total payment volume (TPV) decelerating over the prior quarter. The stock is still up nearly 70% since its initial public offering earlier this year.

  • Qantas prepares planes for Sydney's international reopening

    Qantas Airways Ltd engineers are preparing for the airline's fleet to ramp up international flying starting Nov. 1, when Sydney opens to fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents without quarantine. With the exception of its Airbus SE A380 super-jumbos, which remain stored in the Mojave Desert in California, most of Qantas' international fleet has already been doing some limited flying on cargo and repatriation flights. "What we do is have them on a bit of a part-time schedule so they have been doing one day a week rather than seven days a week," said John Walker, the airline's head of line maintenance.

  • La Palma Volcano Spews Lava and Ash Amid Renewed Eruptions

    The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma, which began erupting on September 19, remained active more than one month after its first eruption.Video shared on October 20, shows large smoke columns emanating from the volcano, as it spits out ash and molten rock.A 4.8-magnitude tremor – the most powerful since the volcano’s first eruption – hit La Palma on Tuesday night, Spain’s Institute of Geosciences (CSIC-UCM) said.The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan) reported a new eruption at 7:45 pm local time on Wednesday, prompting local authorities to issue evacuation orders for affected areas. Credit: Idafe.com via Storyful

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Tesla Earnings Were Great. Why the Stock Is Dropping.

    The EV company reported $1.86 in per-share earnings from $13.8 billion in sales. It beat Wall Street's profit estimate but missed on sales.

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • Tesla’s earnings show is more cautious — and yes, boring — without Elon around

    Tesla Inc. was more cautious Wednesday in both its shareholder letter and its conference call, its first since Chief Executive Elon Musk bowed out of the quarterly earnings show, and it may have cost the stock.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    After a nearly month-long stretch of losses that saw markets decline by some 5%, both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are climbing back to the record-high levels they posted last this past summer. The story here wasn’t so much the market decline, as it was the volatility. The market was reacting to a series of economic and political crosswinds, making it difficult for investors to keep abreast of developments. Writing from RBC Capital, head of equity strategy Lori Calvasina Calvasina describes the ma

  • 4 Healthcare Stocks Selling for Way Less Than Analysts Think They’re Worth

    Healthcare stocks are trailing the market since the start of the pandemic. Barron's looked for those at the biggest discounts to the average price targets among analysts.

  • China Evergrande Ends Talks on Hopson Deal, Asks to Resume Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group scrapped talks to offload a stake in its property-management arm and said real estate sales plunged about 97% during peak home-buying season, worsening its liquidity crisis on the eve of a dollar-bond deadline that could tip the company into default.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathG

  • Las Vegas Sands misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finances' Ines Ferre breaks down the numbers to know from Las Vegas Sands' Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • Micron's $150B expansion plan comes as Manassas courts microchip maker to grow locally

    Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), an Idaho-based microchip manufacturer with a big plant in Manassas, said Wednesday it would invest more than $150 billion over the next decade into its manufacturing and research. The company said the investment may include potential new factories in the U.S., but warned that domestic expansion is only appetizing if government funding and refundable tax credits are made available. Micron cited U.S. microchip manufacturing costs being 35% to 45% higher than "lower-cost markets" in its appeal for economic incentives.

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat