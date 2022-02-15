U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.00
    +61.00 (+1.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,811.00
    +340.00 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,536.75
    +283.75 (+1.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,051.10
    +31.70 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.50
    -2.96 (-3.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.00
    -13.40 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.37
    -0.48 (-2.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1355
    +0.0046 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.56
    -0.80 (-2.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3548
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6150
    +0.0650 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,227.69
    +2,030.39 (+4.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.80
    +59.59 (+6.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,569.92
    +38.33 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

TaskUs Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering a Seamless and Effortless Customer Experience (CX) with Its Next-generation CX Solutions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TASK

The next-generation CX solutions empower enterprises to perform seamless transactions faster; reduce costs; save agent time; and increase efficiency, productivity, and customer satisfaction.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on recent analysis of the North American customer experience outsourcing services industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes TaskUs with the 2022 North America Company of the Year Award. The company helps agents remain agile and security-conscious while maintaining customer and agent engagement. It provides clients with speed, flexibility, and responsiveness when interacting with customers, helping them increase productivity, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. Its cloud-based approach differentiates TaskUs from the competition and positions it to deploy digital innovations faster and increase adaptability to clients' infrastructure. Available in more than 30 languages, the solutions enable support across a spectrum of customers.

2022 North American Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award
2022 North American Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award

TaskUs transforms back-office support through a mix of human touch, automation, and artificial intelligence (AI) technology that underpin its CX offerings. The company leverages robotic process automation (RPA) and human intervention to deliver an effortless, world-class CX. It offers several security certifications and Falcon, a digital solution for fraud prevention that monitors agent activity and flags triggering events. Its policy and enforcement strategies provide clients with the capability to future-proof their businesses. The company improves agent experience and increases agility and the pace of innovation across an entire organization. The cutting-edge product suite empowers teams to enhance performance and develop stronger customer support practices.

  • AutomateUs leverages process automation—full or hybrid—to eliminate monotonous tasks and maximize speed, productivity, and accuracy.

  • AssistUs improves agent experience and subsequent results. It includes a CX web-based, next-best-action chatbot to provide agents suggestions..

  • ConnectUs builds better management practices by automating tasks for leadership and support staff. It supports remote managers with RPA-based productivity alert systems and accurate report generation.

  • Cirrus, a cloud-based global site, helps clients shift to remote work. It deploys humans and technology to enhance CX, enabling teams to leverage all the technical resources they need. It boosts performance management and increases engagement and interaction with customers.

"TaskUs reported over 30% revenue growth in 2020 to attain rapid success in the North America CX outsourcing market, multiplying its average growth five times and significantly increasing its market share to become a top fifteen provider," said Steven Lopez, Best Practices research analyst for Frost & Sullivan.

TaskUs empowers CX teams to optimize customer satisfaction while equipping agents and managers with the solutions needed to excel at their jobs. The IdeasUs sharing portal helps leadership encourage teammates to submit innovation ideas to further improve CX operations. The Learning Experience platform delivers product, policy, and process enhancements that lower costs and drive CX initiatives; it optimizes training and reduces workflow gaps. The virtual digital experience center enables the company to co-create with sales teams and leverage continuous engagement feedback about products and services. Client services teams monitor client performance, prioritize innovation initiatives, and configure the best solutions to meet clients' needs.

According to Sebastian Menutti, industry principal for Frost & Sullivan, "TaskUs' next-generation solutions allow employees to improve performance and efficiency, making for an optimal, effortless, and memorable customer experience."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength for innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value as well as speed in response to market needs. The award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Bianca Torres
P: 1.210.247.8860
E: bianca.torres@frost.com

About TaskUs

TaskUs (Nasdaq: TASK) is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of September 30, 2021, TaskUs had approximately 35,600 employees across twenty locations in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia.

Investor Contact:

Alan Katz
Vice President, Investor Relations
alan.katz@taskus.com

Media Contact:

David de Castro
Director, Communications
david.decastro@taskus.com
mediainquiries@taskus.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taskus-applauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-delivering-a-seamless-and-effortless-customer-experience-cx-with-its-next-generation-cx-solutions-301482168.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Recommended Stories

  • Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) at $10,000

    Bitcoin hash rate has reached a new all-time high of 248.11 million terahashes per second one year after China kicked crypto miners out.

  • Buffett's Berkshire extends board shuffle as Tom Murphy resigns

    Murphy had been a Berkshire director since 2003. His departure followed the 2020 exit from the board of Bill Gates, another friend of Buffett's and co-founder of Microsoft Corp, after 16 years of service.

  • How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan

    The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Drained Crypto Accounts at IRA Financial Leave Victims Searching for Answers

    Retirement accounts held at Gemini were hit during a Feb. 8 exploit. The crypto IRA firm has yet to say much but victims estimate millions of dollars were moved.

  • Oil Slumps as Russia Says Some Troops to Return to Bases

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil retreated from the highest since 2014 as traders weighed a possible cooling in the Ukrainian crisis.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceBrent futures fell as much as 2.1% to trade below $95 a barrel

  • Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft Returning to the Office on Feb. 28 as Covid Cases Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. told many U.S. employees to begin returning to their offices starting Feb. 28, making a fresh attempt to get the software maker’s operations back to normal as Covid-19 cases abate. Unless they have a special arrangement, workers should begin a 30-day transition period on that date “to make adjustments to their routines and adopt the working preferences they’ve agreed upon with their managers,” Chief Marketing Officer Chris Capossela said in a blog post Monday.Micro

  • COVID-19: Booster vaccination rollout was 'unfortunate' based on data, doctor says

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician & Editor-in-chief of MedPage Today, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Walmart pulling back its mask mandate for employees, herd immunity myths, boosters and vaccinations, and keeping hospitals safe through vaccine mandates.

  • Artificial intelligence giant SenseTime moves further beyond facial recognition systems with new initiative in manufacturing sector

    SenseTime, the Hong Kong-based software company that runs the world's largest artificial intelligence (AI) platform, is moving further beyond facial recognition systems by applying its technology to the car components manufacturing sector. The company, which went public in Hong Kong last December, said in a statement on Monday that it has launched an AI-enabled automated engine defect detection system with SenseSpring - its proprietary industrial quality inspection training platform - for use by

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • Some Amazon employees fear missing out as pay boost takes effect

    Though employees in certain roles have been told there could be salary increases this April, they aren't guaranteed for everyone and could be given out unevenly. "It is clear that Amazon is further alienating the top talent that they supposedly want to retain," says one employee.

  • My 2 Best Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Warren Buffett is without a doubt one of the greatest stock pickers and business minds of our time. The secret to Buffett's success cannot be summarized in a single sentence, but he once explained his investment philosophy like this: "In business, I look for economic castles protected by unbreachable moats." Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Visa (NYSE: V) are perfect examples.

  • Biden Will Work Like the Devil to Bring Gas Prices Down

    According to the AAA's website, the current average for regular gas prices is $3.488.

  • U.S. is now the ‘Bitcoin mining capital of the world:’ GEM Mining CEO

    China made headlines in 2021 when it first banned all domestic cryptocurrency mining in June and then outlawed cryptocurrencies completely in September. GEM Mining CEO John Warren believes that the U.S. has been able to fill the vacuum left by the Chinese pullout of the crypto space.

  • White House Seeks to Avoid Gas Price Shocks From Ukraine Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The White House is discussing with other countries and energy companies how to avoid shortages of natural gas and other fuels in the event Russia invades Ukraine, a spokeswoman said, including temporary increases in production.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets Wrap

  • Peloton’s Supply-Chain and Business Chiefs Exit in Shake-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc.’s sweeping overhaul, which brought new management and layoffs to the fitness company last week, included the departures of executives running operations, its supply chain and other functions, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsStocks Fail to Hold Gai

  • California, Texas pension funds among new investors in EV startup Rivian

    Seven state government employee pension funds including CalPERS, the largest U.S. pension plan, took stakes in electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc in the quarter that ended Dec. 31, according to securities filings released Monday. The Teacher Retirement System of Texas, the California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS) and the Maryland State Retirement and Pension System were among the seven as well as pension funds for Utah, Colorado, North Carolina and Wisconsin, according to data from fund tracker WhaleWisdom.

  • SEC ratchets up crypto crackdown

    Crypto startup BlockFi agreed to pay $100 million to settle allegations from the SEC and state regulators that it illegally offered a product violating securities law.Why it matters: This is the largest-ever penalty against a cryptocurrency firm and the first in which a crypto company was charged with violating the registration provisions of the Investment Company Act of 1940. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThrough its action,

  • HSBC set to sharply increase pay for some junior bankers as competition for talent heats up

    Some junior staff in HSBC's investment banking and trading division could see their bonuses jump sharply - as much as double - for the 2021 financial year as the lender seeks to retain talent in an increasingly competitive market, according to a person familiar with the matter. Senior bankers also could see bonus increases of at least 10 per cent as Hong Kong's biggest currency-issuing bank tries to keep up with Wall Street rivals, the person said. HSBC declined to comment on the bonus payments.

  • Tax Strategies for Your Retirement Income

    When you retire, your income usually flows from three possible sources: Social Security benefits, distributions from individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and retirement plans, and funds from savings and other investments. Depending on your income level, you may want to use certain tax strategies to minimize what Uncle Sam takes from you in retirement. One of the best strategies for saving taxes on retirement income is to live in or move to a tax-friendly state.