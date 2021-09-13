U.S. markets closed

TaskUs Celebrates 13th Anniversary, Announces Planned Office Expansions

TaskUs
·6 min read
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK), a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, today celebrated its founding anniversary and announced office expansion plans across the globe.

Over the past 13 years, TaskUs has grown exponentially, from five employees in a one-room office in Manila to over 31,500 employees across more than 20 sites in eight different countries. TaskUs continues its growth with six new office locations—on top of growing its existing presence in Mexico and its global headquarters, New Braunfels, TX.

TaskUs’s newest U.S. location in Rio Grande Valley will be a training and meeting hub for teammates who work in Cirrus, TaskUs’s work-from-home platform. The 9,717-square-foot space is set to open in October 2021.

Expanding its existing footprint in India, TaskUs plans to open two new offices in Gurugram and Mohali. The 34,000-square-foot office in Gurugram, called “Jamboree,” is planned to open by December 2021. The company is also building a 100,000-square-foot office in Mohali that is expected by early 2022.

In the Philippines, TaskUs expects to launch “Atlantis,” its permanent site in Batangas by November 2021. It is also transferring its main office in the Philippines from Bonifacio Global City, Taguig to an 86,000-square-foot space in Ortigas, which is scheduled to be fully operational in 2022.

Lastly, before the end of 2021 TaskUs plans to unveil a site in Cali, Colombia, which will be called “Arena.”

“It’s incredible to see the growth of TaskUs over the past years, and I cannot wait to see what the next 13 years has in store,” said Bryce Maddock, TaskUs CEO and Co-Founder. “What started as a small company with two childhood friends has now grown into an international organization powering high-growth and disruptive technology companies.”

All of TaskUs’s sites across the globe reflect the company’s modern, vibrant, and #RidiculouslyRefreshing culture. TaskUs heavily invests in its workspaces, designed to engage and promote happiness and foster overall well-being for teammates.

From Jamboree’s Jumanji theme, Atlantis’s underwater concept, to Arena’s sports-inspired motif, TaskUs continues to transform the industry by providing an exceptional experience for its employees and clients.

TaskUs’s anniversary and office expansions come on the heels of their recent IPO in June of this year. In addition to their business success, TaskUs is committed to prioritizing their people and culture. TaskUs is consistently recognized as one of the best places to work in the world, with a recent award from the Business Intelligence Group in March 2021.

To learn more about TaskUs, visit https://www.taskus.com or the following social media accounts:

About TaskUs

TaskUs (NASDAQ: TASK) is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of June 30, 2021, TaskUs had approximately 31,500 employees across twenty locations in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and further include, without limitation, statements reflecting our current views with respect to, among other things, our operations, our financial performance, our industry, the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on our business, and other non-historical statements including the statements in the “Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Outlook” section of this press release. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to: the dependence of our business on key clients; the risk of loss of business or non-payment from significant clients; our failure to cost-effectively acquire new, high-growth clients; the risk that we may provide inadequate service or cause disruptions in our clients’ businesses or fail to comply with the quality standards required by our clients under our agreements; unauthorized or improper disclosure of personal or other sensitive information, or security breaches and incidents; negative publicity or liability or difficulty retaining and recruiting employees; our failure to detect and deter criminal or fraudulent activities or other misconduct by our employees; global economic and political conditions, especially in the social media and meal delivery and transport industries from which we generate most of our revenue; the dependence of our business on our international operations, particularly in the Philippines and India; our failure to comply with applicable privacy and data security laws and regulations; substantial increases in the costs of technology and telecommunications services or our inability to attract and retain the necessary technologists; our inability to adapt our services and solutions to changes in technology and client expectations; fluctuations against the U.S. dollar in the local currencies in the countries in which we operate; our inability to maintain and enhance our brand; competitive pricing pressure; our dependence on senior management and key employees; the limited experience of our management team in managing a public company; the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the resulting global economic uncertainty and measures taken in response to the pandemic; the control of affiliates of The Blackstone Group Inc. and our Co-Founders over us; and the dual class structure of our common stock. Additional risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to ​those described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s prospectus, dated June 10, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) pursuant to Rule 404(b)(4) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on June 14, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the registration statement. TaskUs undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

David de Castro
TaskUs
david.decastro@taskus.com

Rohj Mariano
TaskUs
rohj.mariano@taskus.com


