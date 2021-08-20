U.S. markets open in 8 hours 21 minutes

TaskUs Greece announces company-paid healthcare benefits for employees and unlimited number of dependents

TaskUs
·3 min read

The new employer-provided healthcare and life insurance benefits cover both employees and their dependents

THESSALONIKI, Greece, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, announced today new employee healthcare and life insurance benefits including coverage for an unlimited number of dependents.

TaskUs Greece teammates, who are automatically enrolled in the free insurance, medical, and disability expenses plan, are eligible to enroll all of their immediate family members, including legal spouse, civil partner, biological or adopted children, and/or children under an employee’s legal guardianship.

“Our teammates' health and well-being remain our top priority, especially during this global pandemic. Through the unparalleled people-first benefits we offer to our teammates and their families, we continue to live up to the values most important to us,” said Nikos Stavropoulos, Vice President for Operations at TaskUs Greece. “Employer-provided health coverage is a huge help for anyone in this global pandemic. TaskUs goes above and beyond as it values people before profits. Taking good care of employees and their families equates to satisfied clients all over the globe.”

TaskUs partnered with a private healthcare insurance provider to give employees and their dependents healthcare and life insurance coverages, which are 100% paid for by the company. Included in the plan are access to private hospitals, medical centers, and intensive care units (ICUs) across the country, and in-hospital benefits such as discounts for checkups and examinations.

TaskUs teammate Christina Eleftheriadou, who was recently in an accident, was very thankful to have the comprehensive coverage. “Thanks to TaskUs’s comprehensive healthcare plan, I managed to get through my recovery with ease. I had access to a well-organized and very highly rated medical center with an excellent surgeon that, if were otherwise chosen over a public hospital, would have cost thousands of euros,” said Eleftheriadou.

The company’s exceptional employee benefits have received numerous industry accolades. In 2021, TaskUs was recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by the Business Intelligence Group and Most Exemplary Employer by the Stevie Awards. TaskUs was also recognized by Comparably as one of the Best Companies for Women, Best Companies for Diversity, Best CEOs, Best Company for Perks & Benefits, and Best Company Culture.

TaskUs has over 31,500 teammates around the world with offices across the U.S., the Philippines, India, Taiwan, Mexico, Greece, Ireland, and Colombia.

To learn more about TaskUs, visit https://www.taskus.com or the following social media accounts:

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of June 30, 2021, TaskUs had approximately 31,500 employees across twenty locations in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia.

Media Contact:

David de Castro
TaskUs
david.decastro@taskus.com

Rohj Mariano
TaskUs
rohj.mariano@taskus.com


