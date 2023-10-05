TaskUs, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TASK) market cap dropped US$66m last week; Individual investors bore the brunt

Key Insights

TaskUs' significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 25 shareholders own 43% of the company

Insider ownership in TaskUs is 26%

Every investor in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 53% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While insiders, who own 26% shares weren’t spared from last week’s US$66m market cap drop, individual investors as a group suffered the maximum losses

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of TaskUs.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TaskUs?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that TaskUs does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see TaskUs' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in TaskUs. With a 13% stake, CEO Bryce Maddock is the largest shareholder. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 13% and 3.6% of the stock. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Jaspar Weir is also President, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of TaskUs

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in TaskUs, Inc.. Insiders own US$227m worth of shares in the US$872m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 53% of TaskUs shares. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

