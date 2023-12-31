TaskUs, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 34% over the last three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study TaskUs' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for TaskUs is:

11% = US$45m ÷ US$429m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.11 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

TaskUs' Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To start with, TaskUs' ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 13%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 7.9% seen over the past five years by TaskUs.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that TaskUs' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 11% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about TaskUs''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is TaskUs Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

TaskUs doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with TaskUs' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

