Tasmania's Lark Distilling Co. to Acquire Pontville Distillery and Estate

2 min read
HOBART, Australia, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lark Distilling Co. Limited (ASX: LRK) ('Lark' or 'the Company'), Australia's leading distiller of single malt whisky, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement for the acquisition of Kernke Family Shene Estate Pty Ltd, the owner of the Pontville Distillery and Estate ('the Acquisition'), the construction of a new 1 million litre distillery on the acquired land and the acceleration of Lark's export strategy.

Lark Distilling Co. Limited&#39;s Founder and Global Ambassador Bill Lark with Master Distiller Chris Thomson at Pontville Distillery and Estate in Tasmania, Australia.
Lark Distilling Co. Limited's Founder and Global Ambassador Bill Lark with Master Distiller Chris Thomson at Pontville Distillery and Estate in Tasmania, Australia.

The total consideration for the Acquisition is $40 million comprised of $38.5 million in cash and $1.5 million in Lark shares[1] to be issued to the vendors. In order to fund the Acquisition, Lark is undertaking an equity raising of approximately $53 million comprised of a fully underwritten unconditional placement of $46.5 million ('Institutional Placement') and a non-underwritten conditional placement of $6.4m ('Conditional Placement', together the 'Placement'). A total of 10.6 million new fully paid shares are expected to be issued, representing approximately 16.8% of issued capital.

Directors of the Company are highly supportive of the Acquisition and intend to subscribe for $6.4m worth of shares via the Conditional Placement, subject to shareholder approval being obtained at Lark's annual general meeting.

The iconic estate and distillery are located 30 minutes north of Hobart at Pontville and includes 40 acres of land and buildings, a 130,000 litre distillery, a cellar door, eight bond stores, a working cooperage and the historic stables and homestead.

Pontville will be Lark's third working distillery in Tasmania, alongside its Cambridge and Bothwell sites and will contribute to the inhouse production of 576,000 litres of Lark whisky each year. Lark at Pontville will commence distilling from February 2022 with its cellar door open to the public from this date. All whisky distilling, product innovation and development will continue to be led by Lark's Master Distiller Chris Thomson and his team.

In addition, Lark has commenced planning for the construction of a new 1 million litre greenfield distillery on the Pontville site, expected to be commissioned in 2023.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tasmanias-lark-distilling-co-to-acquire-pontville-distillery-and-estate-301401992.html

SOURCE Lark Distilling Co. Limited

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Fall as Inflation Fears Mount: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks and U.S. futures slid Monday as surging energy prices cemented worries about inflation and Chinese growth slowed. Bond yields rose. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the

  • This Chinese Tech Giant Just Got a Big-Time Fine, So Why Is Its Stock Skyrocketing?

    Chinese stocks have sold off en masse since the Spring, but is now the time for aggressive investors to go bargain-hunting in the Middle Kingdom? One indication could be the recent case of Meituan (OTC: MPNGF), the largest food delivery company in China, with businesses in daily deals, hotel bookings, community e-commerce, restaurant software, and grocery and drugstore delivery. On Oct. 8, China's State Administration for Market Regulation imposed a $534 million fine on Meituan -- a penalty for abusing its dominant market share in food delivery to force restaurants into exclusivity arrangements.

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • Is Ocugen Stock Heading for a Crash?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares took center stage earlier this year when the biotech joined the coronavirus vaccine race. The company partnered with India's Bharat Biotech to co-develop and co-commercialize Bharat's vaccine candidate -- Covaxin -- in the U.S. As a result, Ocugen shares soared as much as 763% in about six weeks. Now, some investors might be wondering if Ocugen will hang onto this positive momentum -- or whether the stock is heading for a crash.

  • Electric vehicle battery startup ONE backed by BMW, Gates-led firm

    Michigan-based Our Next Energy, which is developing an advanced battery for electric vehicles, has raised $25 million from investors ranging from German automaker BMW to a clean technology venture firm headed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the young company said on Monday. Investors in ONE’s Series A round include BMW iVentures, Detroit-based Assembly Ventures and Chicago-based Volta Energy Technologies, which is partnered with Argonne National Laboratories. Another investor is Singapore-based electronics manufacturer Flex Ltd, which is also a strategic partner with ONE.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • 2 Small-Cap Stocks With Substantial Upside; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Let’s talk a bit about return potential, and small-cap stocks. The two attributes are related, and frequently offer investors a fine combination of risk-reward ratio to emphasize the former. It’s the basic arithmetic behind finding a solid return potential. A small cap stock, one with a market value lower than $2 billion, will usually feature a relatively low share price – and when share price is low, even a small gain in absolute terms will quickly translate into a high-percentage return. Some

  • First U.S. bitcoin ETF looks set to debut Monday or Tuesday from ProShares Trust

    ProShares looked set to be the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to sources and fund specialists.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks. Are They Right for You?

    Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of our time. As a result of his long-term success, when he takes a position in a publicly traded stock, investors take notice. Read on to find out about a handful of stocks that Warren Buffett owns and determine for yourself whether they're also right for you to own.

  • Want $5,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $57,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    With yields ranging from 7.7% to 10.4%, these dividend stocks can help maximize income-investors' returns.

  • Jamie Dimon keeps blasting Bitcoin as 'worthless' — try these 3 safe havens instead

    Dimon isn't a fan of Bitcoin. Protect your portfolio from inflation this way.

  • What You Need To Know About QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investor Composition

    A look at the shareholders of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows...

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • UK crypto deals surge to $170bn as it steals a march on Europe

    Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, made up 27% of the UK’s transaction value, while ethereum and wrapped ethereum made up 40%.

  • A Big Fund Slashed Its Stake in GameStop Stock. It Bought Moderna and Palantir.

    The Alaska Department of Revenue sold most of its GameStop stock in the third quarter. It initiated positions in Moderna and Palantir stock, and bulked up its holdings in Analog Devices stock.

  • The Threat of Stagflation Is Haunting Investors. Here’s How Scared You Should Be.

    Despite recent slowing, U.S. economy is posting solid growth. And the nation has had trouble sustaining even 4% annual inflation over the past 40 years.

  • Tesla, AT&T, Netflix, Chipotle, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Third-quarter earnings season ramps with results from companies including AT&T, Tesla, Netflix, Verizon, American Express, J, P, Chipotle, IBM, and many others.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • What to Watch for in GE's Earnings

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) upcoming earnings report is unlikely to produce any significant surprises on a headline basis. After all, management tends to give wide guidance ranges, and CEO Larry Culp spoke extensively about trading conditions at a conference in mid-September. Investors will be very interested in putting the pieces together to build a picture for 2022 and beyond.