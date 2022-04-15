U.S. markets closed

Taste Modulators Market Size to Grow by USD 851.48 Million | Increasing Popularity of Low-calorie Sweeteners to Drive Growth| Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The taste modulators market share is expected to increase by USD 851.48 million from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Taste Modulators Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Make confident decisions using the benchmarks and analysis provided by Technavio. Download Free Sample Report

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Taste Modulators Market Analysis Report by Type (Sweet modulators, Salt modulators, and Fat modulators) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. View our Report Snapshot

Market Driver

The increasing popularity of low-calorie sweeteners is driving the taste modulators market growth. The sweeteners include rice syrup, maple syrup, and agave syrup, among others. Their popularity is attributed to the rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity across the world. The rising number of cases of diabetes in the UK has led to the growth in sales of low-calorie sweeteners in the country. The obesity levels in the UK also increased significantly from 1993 to 2020. Similarly, in the US, the obesity level in the population increased during the same period. Therefore, the rising demand for low-calorie sweeteners is a major trend that is estimated to have a positive impact on the growth of the global taste modulators market during the forecast period.

Major Taste Modulator Companies:

  • Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • Bernard Food Industries

  • Carmi Flavor and Fragrance Co. Inc.

  • Firmenich SA

  • Flavorchem Corp.

  • Givaudan SA

  • Ingredion Inc.

  • International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

  • Kerry Group Plc

  • Koninklijke DSM NV

  • Sensient Technologies Corp.

  • SweeGen Inc.

  • Symrise AG

  • T. Hasegawa Co. Ltd.

  • The Flavor Factory

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Taste Modulators Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • Sweet modulators - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Salt modulators - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Fat modulators - size and forecast 2021-2026

Taste Modulators Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Do you want to learn about the contribution of each segment of the market? View an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Revenue-generating Type Segments

The sweet modulators segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Sweet stimuli bind to dimeric receptors on the cell surface found along with molecules called G-Proteins. This causes subunits of the G-Protein to split into alpha and beta-gamma, which activates an enzyme. This causes the formation of cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP) that blocks the proton channels, which depolarizes the cell and sends a signal to the brain. These factors will drive the taste modulators market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 26% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increase in the demand for organic food products that contain natural flavors will drive the taste modulators market growth in APAC during the forecast period. China is the key country for the taste modulators market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Related Reports:

Plant-based Water Market by Product Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Food Hydrocolloids Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Taste Modulators Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.6%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 851.48 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.8

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 26%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bernard Food Industries, Carmi Flavor and Fragrance Co. Inc., Firmenich SA, Flavorchem Corp., Givaudan SA, Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Sensient Technologies Corp., SweeGen Inc., Symrise AG, T. Hasegawa Co. Ltd., and The Flavor Factory

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Sweet modulators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Salt modulators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Fat modulators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Carmi Flavor and Fragrance Co. Inc.

  • 10.4 Firmenich SA

  • 10.5 Givaudan SA

  • 10.6 Ingredion Inc.

  • 10.7 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

  • 10.8 Kerry Group Plc

  • 10.9 Koninklijke DSM NV

  • 10.10 Sensient Technologies Corp.

  • 10.11 Symrise AG

  • 10.12 The Flavor Factory

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taste-modulators-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-851-48-million--increasing-popularity-of-low-calorie-sweeteners-to-drive-growth-technavio-301525785.html

SOURCE Technavio

