A Taste of Mystic shows off southeastern Connecticut businesses

Sep. 10—MYSTIC — At 11 a.m. Sunday, the third and final day of the Taste of Mystic Festival opened to the public at Olde Mistick Village, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the promise of food, music or icy beverages lured crowds to the Olde Mistick Village parking lot, they were not disappointed. The festival featured 16 food and drink vendors. As live bands played, people milled around the village's parking lot carrying fried or grilled treats, or sipping icy cold Del's lemonade to keep cool.

"Spicy!" workers at a tent staffed by former restaurant the Portuguese Fisherman called out Sunday afternoon. Now the restaurant just does festivals or caters, its owner, Bob Sousa said.

At the next tent, about 15 feet away, workers from Groton-based Ryan's Pub called back, "Spicy!" Ryan's has has been in business for about 40 years, worker Norm Vanasse said.

The two had been at it all weekend, their workers said.

For Portuguese Fisherman, it was always followed by the dishing out of a hot sausage on a grinder roll, smothered with peppers and onions. Other options included fresh cheese ravioli with lobster, shrimp and crab sauce, or lobster, crab and shrimp bisque.

Ryan's Pub had their own callout. "Bacon!," which was repeated back to them by the Fisherman's workers, meant they had to prepare one of their signature "ripper dogs" wrapped with bacon. As the name suggests, these were all-beef hot dogs, wrapped in bacon and deep-fried so that the casing was ripped. The dogs were accompanied by sweet corn fritters and gourmet fries, with the option of garlic or cajun ranch seasoning.

The call-and-response made the food service, which would have been hot even without all the stoves and food-warmers, more enjoyable, Sousa said.

"Some people heard us calling out and they actually came over," Vanasse said.

Nicole Jenkins, one of three owners of restaurant the Tin Peddler in North Stonington, which has been in business for two and a half years, served smashburgers at the restaurant's tent.

"One of the best things for us is getting our name out there," Jenkins said about the festival. "There's still a lot of people that don't know us."

On Saturday afternoon, the Tin Peddler's booth had been hopping, Jenkins said. They had gone through hundreds of the burgers, which were their main seller alongside contenders elote and kung pao pork.

The burgers at the tent, garnished with pickles, cheese and sauce, were a simpler version of the ones they serve at the restaurant, Jenkins said.

"Whatever they get will be even better at the restaurant," she promised.

Meanwhile, a mobile axe-throwing trailer offered multiple interactive games to those who sought a competitive spirit.

Axetreme Entertainment Axe Throwing Trailer, which is outfitted with colorful lights, is different from the usual axe-throwing event, owner Jared Weiss said. Where most axe-throwing businesses have customers throw at a circular target, Weiss's trailer also featured ax games such as connect four, tic-tac-toe and a game where you have to take down zombies.

"The adults are initially scared," Janet Weiss, a family member who works for Jared, said. "What's nice is meeting all the different people and showing them that axe-throwing is safe.

Olde Mistick Village has been hosting the event since 2015, organizer Chris Regan said. Regan and his wife, Annie Hettick, organize the festival themselves, he said. Before they took over in 2015, the town's chamber of commerce had held the festival for 30 years on Cottrell Street, he said.

"People like the ease of parking and that it's bigger than the one street," Regan said, comparing the new festival location to the old one.

"It's also our 50th anniversary for the village," Regan said. Olde Mistick Village opened on Sept. 11, 1973.

Regan said this year has had a good "flow" compared to other years, to which he credits the Navy and Coast Guard volunteers who helped empty trash barrels and sell soft drinks.

