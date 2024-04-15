Tat Seng Packaging Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: S$0.12 (vs S$0.13 in FY 2022)

Tat Seng Packaging Group (SGX:T12) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: S$258.9m (down 23% from FY 2022).

Net income: S$18.8m (down 8.8% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 7.3% (up from 6.1% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was driven by lower expenses.

EPS: S$0.12 (down from S$0.13 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the People’s Republic of China (PRC) segment contributing a total revenue of S$211.6m (82% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth S$201.8m amounted to 78% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was Sales & Marketing costs, amounting to S$16.8m (44% of total expenses). Explore how T12's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Tat Seng Packaging Group's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Tat Seng Packaging Group you should be aware of.

