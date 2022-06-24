U.S. markets open in 7 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,830.00
    +30.25 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,864.00
    +192.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,855.00
    +117.50 (+1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,724.10
    +12.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.72
    +0.45 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.90
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.07
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0547
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.05
    +0.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2282
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7300
    -0.2030 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,088.34
    +663.07 (+3.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.52
    +21.30 (+4.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.45
    -68.77 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,497.61
    +326.36 (+1.25%)
     

TATA CHEMICALS EUROPE OPENS UK'S LARGEST CARBON CAPTURE PLANT

·3 min read

NORTHWICH, England, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Chemicals Europe ("TCE") today opened the UK's first industrial scale carbon capture and usage plant today, signalling a key milestone in the race to meet the UK's net zero targets.

Tata Chemicals Europe Carbon Capture Plant, UK
Tata Chemicals Europe Carbon Capture Plant, UK

The £20 million investment has been completed by UK-based Tata Chemicals Europe, one of Europe's leading producers of sodium carbonate, salt and sodium bicarbonate. The plant captures 40,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year - the equivalent to taking over 20,000 cars off the roads and reduces TCE's carbon emissions by more than 10%. The project will help unlock the future of carbon capture as it demonstrates the viability of the technology to remove carbon dioxide from power plant emissions and to use it in high end manufacturing applications.

In a world-first, carbon dioxide captured from energy generation emissions is being purified to food and pharmaceutical grade and used as a raw material in the manufacture of sodium bicarbonate which will be known as Ecokarb®. This unique and innovative process is patented in the UK with further patents pending in key territories around the world.

Ecokarb® will be exported to over 60 countries around the world. Much of the sodium bicarbonate exported will be used in haemodialysis to treat people living with kidney disease.

The carbon capture plant, which was supported with a £4.2m grant through the UK Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy's ("BEIS") Energy Innovation Programme, marks a major step towards sustainable manufacturing which will see TCE make net zero sodium bicarbonate and one of the lowest carbon footprint sodium carbonate products in the world. These are used to make essential items like glass, washing detergents, pharmaceutical products, food, animal feed and in water purification.

Martin Ashcroft, Managing Director of Tata Chemicals Europe, said: "The completion of the carbon capture and utilisation plant enables us to reduce our carbon emissions, whilst securing our supply of high purity carbon dioxide, a critical raw material, helping us to grow the export of our pharmaceutical grade products across the world.

"With the support of our parent company, Tata Chemicals, and BEIS, we have been able to deliver this hugely innovative project, enabling our UK operations to take a major step in our carbon emissions reduction journey. Since 2000 we've reduced our carbon intensity by 50% and have a clear roadmap to reduce this by 80% by 2030."

Speaking about the opening of the plant, Secretary of State for Business and Energy, Kwasi Kwarteng, said: "This cutting-edge plant, backed by £4.2 million government funding, demonstrates how carbon capture is attracting new private capital into the UK and is boosting new innovation in green technologies.

"We are determined to make the UK a world-leader in carbon capture, which will help us reduce emissions and be a key part of the future of British industry."

For more information visit: Carbon Capture & Utilisation | www.tatachemicalseurope.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1846557/Tata_Chemicals_Europe.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1846556/Tata_Chemicals_Europe_Logo.jpg

Tata Chemicals Europe Logo
Tata Chemicals Europe Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tata-chemicals-europe-opens-uks-largest-carbon-capture-plant-301574495.html

SOURCE Tata Chemicals Europe

Recommended Stories

  • Nobody is shocked that this Kenyan food delivery startup failed after one year

    The company's CEO Robin Reecht said they "ran out of money completely" and couldn't find investors nor a buyer.

  • Plug Power To Build Large-Scale Hydrogen Plant In Europe; Is PLUG Stock A Buy?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Oil CEOs Get Olive Branch From Granholm in Gas-Price Huddle

    (Bloomberg) -- The US energy chief struck a conciliatory tone in a high-stakes meeting with top oil executives to discuss soaring gasoline prices on Thursday, though the huddle yielded little progress on a plan to address the supply crunch. Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Fl

  • Crop Facilities Hit at Ukraine Port, Adding to War’s Food Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Infrastructure owned by two major agriculture traders was damaged in Russian attacks at one of the biggest crop-handling ports in Ukraine, adding to the mounting losses suffered by its farm sector.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Ver

  • 3M Invests for Future of Sustainability, Jobs and Manufacturing in Cordova, Illinois

    3M is investing more than $170 million at its Cordova, Illinois, site to engineer and install cutting-edge technology as it pursues its company-wide goal of enhancing the quality of water returned ...

  • U.S. meets with refiners on high pump prices; no plan yet -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm expressed interest in potentially lifting smog-fighting gasoline rules to fight high pump prices and backed off a plan to ban fuel exports during a wide-ranging meeting with refiners, two industry sources said on Thursday. With tensions high between U.S. President Joe Biden and Big Oil, the two sides entered the meeting with a promise to work together in good faith.

  • Ameren plans $1.7B natural gas plant

    Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE) subsidiary Ameren Missouri said Thursday it plans to develop a $1.7 billion natural gas facility, part of an update to its 20-year energy plan.

  • Natick hydrogen startup secures $198M to advance decarbonization tech

    Electric Hydrogen plans to deploy cost-effective plants to produce green hydrogen in historically carbon-heavy industries.

  • Solar-Powered Bitcoin Miner Starts Operations Despite Difficult Market

    Aspen Creek Digital will also host miners from Galaxy Digital at its new data center in western Colorado.

  • Fire in Hong Kong Knocked Out Power to More Than 160,000 Homes

    (Bloomberg) -- A fire in northern Hong Kong left more than 160,000 homes without power. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Pare Gains After Powell Hints at Recession: Markets WrapThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawHigh-voltage cables on a bridge in Yuen Long caught fire at about 7:10 p.m. on Tuesd

  • Lake Mead comes close to 'dead pool' status, posing serious risks across the Southwest

    Lake Mead's water levels this week dropped to historic lows, bringing the nation's largest reservoir less than 150 feet away from "dead pool" — when the

  • FedEx receives 150 EVs from GM's BrightDrop in move toward carbon neutrality

    Called Zevo 600s, the EVs were sent to FedEx Express — the company’s largest subsidiary — and spread throughout Southern California.

  • Los Angeles may ban new gas stations to help combat climate emergency

    The city famous for its car culture could quit building fossil fuel infrastructure – and it would be the largest city to do so yet

  • Florida team hauls in 18-foot, 215-pound Burmese python

    A team of biologists recently hauled in the heaviest Burmese python ever captured in Florida, officials said. The female python weighed in at 215 pounds (98 kilograms), was nearly 18 feet long (5 meters) and had 122 developing eggs, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida said in a news release. The team used radio transmitters transplanted in male “scout" snakes to study python movements, breeding behaviors and habitat use, said Ian Bartoszek, wildlife biologist and environmental science project manager for the conservancy's program.

  • Not enough or too far? California climate plan pleases few

    Heat waves and drought gripping California highlight the urgency to slash fossil fuel use and remove planet-warming emissions from the air, a top state official said Thursday during discussions of a new plan for the state to reach its climate goals. “I think every single Californian today knows that we’re living through a climate emergency,” said Jared Blumenfeld, secretary of the California Environmental Protection Agency. Environmental groups, academics, and people who live in heavily polluted neighborhoods said the plan doesn't do enough to reduce the production or use of fossil fuels.

  • British car battery champion seeks to woo Elon Musk’s Tesla

    A British electric car battery maker is targeting Tesla as a client by developing power cells designed to appeal to Elon Musk.

  • Where are California's dirtiest beaches? This list might surprise you

    In its annual 'beach report card,' Heal the Bay graded hundreds of beaches in California and ranked the eight dirtiest beaches in the state.

  • Historic flooding displaces tens of thousands in southern China

    One of the worst floods in recent memory has brought devastation to the provinces of Guangdong, Fujian and Jiangxi across central and southern China as rivers overflowed their banks on Tuesday. The flooding produced landslides which wiped away houses, and cars and crops were swept away by the torrents of water. The raging floodwaters prompted tens of thousands of people to evacuate across several provinces in southern China according to The Associated Press. The AP reported that nearly 500,000 h

  • Boring Co. may dig tunnel near Tesla factory east of Austin

    A new site plan filed with the city of Austin proposes a "private access tunnel along with associated improvements" on Tesla Road, near the electric vehicle maker's massive factory. Here's what we know so far.

  • Post-Flood Yellowstone Rebuilding Could Cost More Than $1 Billion

    Restoring Yellowstone National Park after recent floods washed away bridges and roads could cost more than $1 billion, and the effort could take years given the challenge of making repairs in a protected landscape.