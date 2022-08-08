U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

Tata Communications enhances InstaCC™ Platform with digital features

·6 min read

Partners with Genesys® to further transform customer engagement

MUMBAI, India and SANTA JOSE, Calif.,, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW/ -- Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, today enhances its InstaCC™ platform with digital features to transform customer engagement of enterprises. It stitches a secure, connected digital fabric that allows global enterprises and end users to connect across varied channels ranging from social media to web browsers to mobile applications and company websites. This allows global enterprises to engage with customers in an intelligent, seamless and user-friendly way, across their preferred channel.  The InstaCC™ platform, an omnichannel Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS), strengthens Tata Communications position as a global end-to-end digital customer experience (CX) orchestrator.

As part of its global CCaaS strategy, Tata Communications InstaCC™ platform enables businesses to seamlessly grow beyond geographies adhering to international regulatory compliance.  Furthermore, Tata Communications and Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, are joining hands to widen the InstaCC™ portfolio by providing an enhanced CX offering. This partnership enables enterprises to harness the power of cloud, digital and AI technologies for proactive, predictive and personalized customer engagement through Genesys Cloud CX™️, an all-in-one, composable CCaaS and employee experience solution.

The enhanced Tata Communications InstaCC™ platform in partnership with Genesys is equipped with tools that boost productivity of contact centre agents such as workforce management solutions, call recording and knowledge-based integration of interactions.

"Customer excellence and customer delight are critical growth factors for global enterprises in today's ultracompetitive and hyperconnected business environment," said Mysore Madhusudhan, Executive Vice President of Collaboration and Connected Solutions at Tata Communications. "Together with Genesys and our combined expertise over decades in the contact centre market, we are now redefining global customer engagement, bringing personalised and intelligent ways for enterprises to interact and engage with their users."

"In the experience economy, building trust and loyalty requires organizations to transform into digital engagement powerhouses so they deliver effortless, connected experiences across all the channels consumers use today," said ML Maco, EVP, Global Sales and Field Operations, Genesys. "Our partnership with Tata Communications is grounded in our shared vision to enable global enterprises with cloud-first and AI-enabled solutions that allow them to orchestrate people-centred customer and employee experiences at scale."

The increased adoption of cloud, automation and AI is bringing intelligent and efficient customer-enterprise interactions. Gartner® projects that by 2031, conversational AI chatbots and virtual assistants will handle 30% of interactions that would have otherwise been handled by a human agent, up from 2% in 2022.

Know more about Tata Communications InstaCC™ platform, and the partnership between Tata Communications and Genesys®.

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys orchestrates billions of remarkable customer experiences for organisations in more than 100 countries. Through the power of our cloud, digital and AI technologies, organisations can realise Experience as a ServiceSM, our vision for empathetic customer experiences at scale. With Genesys, organisations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive, and hyper personalised experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales, and service moment on any channel, while also improving employee productivity and engagement. By transforming back-office technology to a modern revenue velocity engine Genesys enables true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com/en-sg.

©2022 Genesys. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo, Genesys Cloud CX, Genesys Multicloud CX, Genesys DX and Experience as a Service are trademarks, service marks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM; BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com

2022 Gartner, Market Trend: Conversational AI for Agent Automation Delivers an Efficient Customer Contact Center Experience

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Certain words and statements in this release concerning Tata Communications and its prospects, and other statements, including those relating to Tata Communications' expected financial position, business strategy, the future development of Tata Communications' operations, and the general economy in India, are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including financial, regulatory and environmental, as well as those relating to industry growth and trend projections, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tata Communications, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, among others, failure to increase the volume of traffic on Tata Communications' network; failure to develop new products and services that meet customer demands and generate acceptable margins; failure to successfully complete commercial testing of new technology and information systems to support new products and services, including voice transmission services; failure to stabilize or reduce the rate of price compression on certain of the company's communications services; failure to integrate strategic acquisitions and changes in government policies or regulations of India and, in particular, changes relating to the administration of Tata Communications' industry; and, in general, the economic, business and credit conditions in India. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, many of which are not in Tata Communications' control, include, but are not limited to, those risk factors discussed in Tata Communications Limited's Annual Reports.

The Annual Reports of Tata Communications Limited are available at www.tatacommunications.com. Tata Communications is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements.

© 2022 Tata Communications Ltd. All rights reserved.

TATA COMMUNICATIONS and TATA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Tata Sons Private Limited in India and certain countries.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tata-communications-enhances-instacc-platform-with-digital-features-301601373.html

SOURCE Tata Communications

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/08/c5487.html

