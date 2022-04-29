U.S. markets open in 3 hours 2 minutes

Tata Communications further strengthens IZO™ Internet WAN for global enterprises

·5 min read

Brings new variants with higher cloud performance and simplified one-touch management

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Communications International Pte Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Communications Ltd., a global digital ecosystem enabler, today announces strengthened variants of the IZO Internet WAN for global enterprises. With predictable and dependable network services offering access to more than 150+ geographies, IZO™ Internet WAN offers high-quality Internet services, consistent network experiences over various service options including broadband Internet. It now enables seamless data transfer from branch offices to data centres, from branch offices to clouds, and across multiple clouds for enterprises. Enterprises are able to have a simple and agile management over their global and regional networks. The new variants have been released for enterprises across North America, Europe, United Kingdom & Ireland and Asia-Pacific markets.

Tata Communications IZO™ Internet WAN is suited for enterprises introducing cloud services to their existing IT and networking architecture and for businesses that are looking to cost-effectively extend their global reach to new markets. IZO™ Internet WAN caters to all industries such as Manufacturing, IT, ITeS, Services, Retail, BFSI, etc. IZO™ Internet WAN, launched in 2014, is the world's first predictable and dependable internet.

"We closely listened to our global enterprise customers and for them, guaranteed uptime is business critical. Hence, our objective has always been to deliver highly available quality Internet. We have expanded our global reach, added service variants from Dedicated Internet Access to broadband to meet customers' different business needs, and ensured cross border regulatory compliances so enterprises can have predictable, dependable Internet to run their business. We have simplified operation and management, and enhanced the experience for our customers across geographies," said Song Toh, Vice President, Global Network Services, Tata Communications.

"Tata Communications IZO™ Internet WAN has enabled us to focus on our core business, while improving our people's efficiency and effectiveness. In addition, higher availability is enhancing our experience. In today's cloud-first world, where enterprises are moving workloads to clouds, market offerings like dedicated Internet or broadband, the lack of guaranteed performance, uptime and short restoration becomes a critical hindrance for any enterprise. And, Tata Communications has helped address this vital need at a very opportune time for our business," said Øystein Eide, Vice President, Head of Cloud Infrastructure, DNV AS.

Gartner predicts that growing cloud deployments of business-critical applications will drive 30% of global enterprises to use enhanced Internet services by 2023, up from less than 1% in 2020.

"Enterprises increasingly are entrusting priority business traffic to Internet connections. To support these businesses, the enterprise Internet experience must be reliable, predictable, and seamless. Tata Communications IZO™ Internet WAN aims to provide consistent high performance between broadband Internet endpoints and cloud services, as a widely available and dependable service option," said Brian Washburn, Research Director, Service Provider Enterprise & Wholesale from Omdia.

For more information, please visit: Tata Communications IZO™ Internet WAN

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM; BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Certain words and statements in this release concerning Tata Communications and its prospects, and other statements, including those relating to Tata Communications' expected financial position, business strategy, the future development of Tata Communications' operations, and the general economy in India, are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including financial, regulatory and environmental, as well as those relating to industry growth and trend projections, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tata Communications, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, among others, failure to increase the volume of traffic on Tata Communications' network; failure to develop new products and services that meet customer demands and generate acceptable margins; failure to successfully complete commercial testing of new technology and information systems to support new products and services, including voice transmission services; failure to stabilize or reduce the rate of price compression on certain of the company's communications services; failure to integrate strategic acquisitions and changes in government policies or regulations of India and, in particular, changes relating to the administration of Tata Communications' industry; and, in general, the economic, business and credit conditions in India. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, many of which are not in Tata Communications' control, include, but are not limited to, those risk factors discussed in Tata Communications Limited's Annual Reports.

The Annual Reports of Tata Communications Limited are available at www.tatacommunications.com. Tata Communications is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements.

© 2022 Tata Communications Ltd. All rights reserved.

TATA COMMUNICATIONS and TATA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Tata Sons Private Limited in India and certain countries.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tata-communications-further-strengthens-izo-internet-wan-for-global-enterprises-301536160.html

SOURCE Tata Communications

