Tata Communications a 'Leader' for 10th consecutive year in Gartner Magic Quadrant

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ -- Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, is recognised as a 'Leader' for the tenth consecutive year in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Services, Global for 'Completeness of Vision' and 'Ability to Execute'.

Throughout the year, Tata Communications has enhanced its offering by improving cloud application performance and agility for enterprises to adapt in a rapidly evolving business environment; empowering customers with instant contactless access to orders, services, requests, reports and support via a unified self-service portal; and a network-on-demand to support short-term interim bandwidth requirements for specific use cases such as eCommerce and retail giants during annual or periodic 'big' sales days campaigns.

"We celebrate this recognition with our customers and thank them for their continued trust in us. This continued recognition, we believe, is a testimony of our commitment in ensuring their success," said, Genius Wong, Executive Vice President - Core and Next-Gen Connectivity Services & Chief Technology Officer. Further adding, "The next generation of networking will be immensely intent based for a highly immersive and personalised experience. As organisations accelerate digital adoption, we remain focused to deliver smarter networks for delightful customer experiences."

According to Gartner, "Providers in the Leaders quadrant are performing well and maintaining a stable organization, with a clear vision of market direction. They deliver comprehensive portfolios of quality network services across the broadest geographies. They address the global networking needs of a broad range of enterprises in terms of size, geographic distribution and vertical industry. Leaders shape the direction of the market by extending their coverage, developing new class-leading capabilities and commercial models, and deploying them at scale."

Tata Starbucks Private Limited : "We were facing a lot of challenges related to network availability and looking for a solution that could offer network resiliency and also enable us to track consumer behaviours in our stores. IZO TM SDWAN looked as a perfect solution with promising benefits. Having previously worked with Tata Communications, we know about their customer centric culture, technological capabilities, market reach (especially in tier-2, tier-3 cities) and chose them as our preferred partner to implement IZO TM SDWAN. Since they already knew our business well, the time-to-market is much faster compared to other service providers. It's been close to an year since we have been working together on this project and we are delighted with project approach, technical strength and customer centricity. Once this project is successful, we will be able to reap the benefits with a more efficient and dynamic network in place." - Vipin Gupta, Head - Technology and Digital Transformation, Starbucks India

Archroma : "We are a specialty chemicals company committed to innovation, quality, service, cost-efficiency, and sustainability. We have our presence in 31 countries with 25 production sites and, for over three years now, Tata Communications has been our sole provider across the globe for Internet Access Services, covering these production sites as well as our IT Offices. Their MPLS and IZO™ Internet WAN is highly reliable and ensures stability. Adding to this is the exceptional service and support extended to us by their Customer Success Teams. Overall, I'm happy to say that Tata Communications has been a great partner to work with." - Ivan Moronta, Global Telecommunications Manager, Archroma

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, By Danellie Young, Karen Brown, Gaspar Valdivia, 22 February 2023.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM; BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Certain words and statements in this release concerning Tata Communications and its prospects, and other statements, including those relating to Tata Communications' expected financial position, business strategy, the future development of Tata Communications' operations, and the general economy in India, are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including financial, regulatory and environmental, as well as those relating to industry growth and trend projections, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tata Communications, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, among others, failure to increase the volume of traffic on Tata Communications' network; failure to develop new products and services that meet customer demands and generate acceptable margins; failure to successfully complete commercial testing of new technology and information systems to support new products and services, including voice transmission services; failure to stabilize or reduce the rate of price compression on certain of the company's communications services; failure to integrate strategic acquisitions and changes in government policies or regulations of India and, in particular, changes relating to the administration of Tata Communications' industry; and, in general, the economic, business and credit conditions in India. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, many of which are not in Tata Communications' control, include, but are not limited to, those risk factors discussed in Tata Communications Limited's Annual Reports.

The Annual Reports of Tata Communications Limited are available at www.tatacommunications.com. Tata Communications is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements.

TATA COMMUNICATIONS and TATA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Tata Sons Private Limited in India and certain countries.

