TATA Elxsi extends its Technology Network to Frankfurt to Spur Digital Engineering

·2 min read

BENGALURU, India and FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TATA Elxsi, a global design and technology services company, announced the opening of its Digital Engineering center in Frankfurt, Germany. This Digital Engineering Hub will serve as a platform to bring together TATA Elxsi's talent and expertise in providing world-leading digital Engineering solutions for next-generation mobility, media and communications and healthcare sectors.

TATA Elxsi Logo

TATA Elxsi's Frankfurt center will work closely with its OEMs, Tier 1, European technology companies and universities to discover and develop new SW and HW design and engineering concepts driving business outcomes and adding value to our customers across Europe.

The center will host around 30 to 40 local engineering talent and expertise by the end of FY23 with a potential to grow to 100 engineers by FY25, ensuring accelerated innovation and proximity to our European customers as a Nearshore delivery Centre incubating local delivery capabilities.

"With existing engineering hubs in India, the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom that currently provide next-generation mobility solutions (in the areas of ADAS, e-Mobility, Chassis Electronics, connectivity, Cyber security, Embedded AI, and cloud engineering), Frankfurt's Digital Engineering Center complements TATA Elxsi's European Hubs. Furthermore, it is integrated with the global network to leverage TATA Elxsi's design thinking-based creative engineering approach," said Nitin Pai, SVP of Strategy & Marketing TATA Elxsi.

About TATA Elxsi
TATA Elxsi is a global design and technology services company headquartered in Bangalore. It addresses the automotive, broadcast and communications, consumer electronics and healthcare industries. This is supported by a network of design studios, development centers and offices worldwide.

The company has a well-defined focus on the application of automation and AI in its digital solutions and on the Internet of Things (IoT), predictive maintenance and DevOps capabilities. It has also developed frameworks and tools to increase automation and cognitive abilities in digital services, which includes tailored solutions for target industry verticals and toolsets to increase efficiency and effectiveness.

TATA Elxsi works with leading OEMs and suppliers in the automotive and transportation industries for R&D, design and product engineering services from architecture to launch and beyond. For more information, please visit www.tataelxsi.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742257/Tata_Elxsi_Logo.jpg

