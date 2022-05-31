U.S. markets open in 5 hours 36 minutes

Tata Elxsi and Lenovo collaborate to provide proven, scalable and easy to deploy XR solutions for Enterprise

·2 min read

Smart XR solutions for Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare and Transportation

HANNOVER, Germany and BANGALORE, India, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi – a leading Design and Technology services provider and Lenovo - the global technology giant, announced the collaboration to deliver smart XR solutions for enterprise and engineering applications today.

Tata_Elxsi_Logo
Tata_Elxsi_Logo

Tata Elxsi and Lenovo aim to provide end-to-end solutions and services for customers using Lenovo's smart XR devices, which transform work in office and industrial settings, both large and small. Tata Elxsi and Lenovo will enable enterprises to deliver immersive Digital Transformation solutions. These span across Engineering Design & Modeling, Maintenance & Repair, Remote Collaboration, Worker Safety & Training etc., and help to save cost, improve efficiency and enhance next-level productivity.

Lenovo brings hardware and software expertise with its smart XR platform ThinkReality. The platform provides a proven, scalable, and streamlined path from proof of concept to productivity for enterprise and engineering AR/VR applications.

Tata Elxsi's Design2RealityTM practice brings together a team of experts - solution architects who consult, specialists who interact technically, and technologists who deliver solutions to customers. This practice also brings expertise in design and content development, overall application development, Metaverse as a service, systems integration, managed services support, and infrastructure support to help deliver use cases for industries across Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare and Transportation.

Aditya S Chikodi – Business Head and General Manager of Design & Innovation at Tata Elxsi, said, "It brings us great pleasure to collaborate with Lenovo to develop immersive solutions and champion disruptive innovation in new technologies.

AR / VR technologies foster outcomes around remote collaborations to improve productivity, enhance customer experiences and help get products faster to the market. Tata Elxsi and Lenovo are together working in helping forward-thinking customers scale into the next big wave of immersive experience – The Metaverse and accelerate the adoption of XR."

Vishal Shah, General Manager of Commercial AR/VR at Lenovo, said, "Speed-to-solution is going to give firms first-mover advantages in the emerging enterprise Metaverse. The ThinkReality portfolio of solutions offers better pathways to deployment and scalability for the enterprise by providing the right fit of hardware, software and services from Lenovo and Tata Elxsi".

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading design and technology services providers across industries, including Automotive, Broadcast, Media, Communications, Healthcare, and Transportation. Tata Elxsi's Extended Reality practise has pioneered and helps customers create innovative XR experiences, deliver new content and services, reduce costs, enhance productivity, and help faster time-to-market. With cross-domain expertise in Research, Design & Content Development, Technology Innovation, Systems Integration and Infrastructure support, Tata Elxsi is helping enterprises fast track their metaverse journeys.

LENOVO and THINKREALITY are trademarks of Lenovo. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tata-elxsi-and-lenovo-collaborate-to-provide-proven-scalable-and-easy-to-deploy-xr-solutions-for-enterprise-301557601.html

SOURCE Tata Elxsi

