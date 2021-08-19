U.S. markets open in 7 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,382.00
    -12.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,789.00
    -98.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,815.75
    -33.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,139.80
    -15.20 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.18
    -1.28 (-1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.80
    -4.60 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.21 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1678
    -0.0042 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.57
    +3.66 (+20.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    -0.0041 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0900
    +0.3300 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,402.16
    -990.92 (-2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.54
    -14.14 (-1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,327.78
    -258.13 (-0.94%)
     

Tata Elxsi partners with DStv in the Digital Transformation of Ad Media Sales

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BANGALORE, India and JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, has collaborated with DStv Media Sales, a globally recognised and awarded media sales organisation and part of MultiChoice Group, to consult and collaboratively build a vision for DStv Media Sales (DMS) that addresses current challenges while also positioning DMS for future growth.

Tata_Elxsi_Logo
Tata_Elxsi_Logo

DMS specializes in advertising on DStv's digital platforms, linear channels, and GOtv. Its mission is to assist global and local companies in reaching a larger audience across Africa and expanding their brand presence with unique platforms and creative advertising.

The major transformation goals were to establish an integrated cross-platform for linear and digital Ad sales workflows. The technology platform support the entire process, from media insights and analytics, bespoke campaign design and budget allocation, to campaign management, optimisation, and post-campaign expenditure analysis.

The transformation consulting team at Tata Elxsi created a playbook for Digital Transformation of DMS Business operations and further developed and integrated a complete Digital Transformation solutions, including a custom Programmatic Trading Portal that powerfully blends design and digital technologies to make it intuitive, easy and simple for the DMS specialists, brand managers and media planners to develop and deploy omni-channel advertising campaigns.

The Digital Transformation initiative was carefully planned and implemented in multiple stages, ensuring integration with both Linear and Digital platforms. Automation further helped to significantly improve productivity and business outcomes for the DMS teams by simplifying digital workflows and approval processes.

Furthermore, the platform implements AI-based technologies to assist price modelling, and provides insights and analytics to optimise campaign outcomes.

"DStv media sales has always been deliberate about driving change within the advertising marketplace. This latest innovation is a way to help us transform. As Africa's most loved storyteller, we are excited about the long-term prospects of the business and the opportunities advertisers can experience from our Ad media platform. Tata Elxsi been a key partner in helping us transform how we engage with advertisers and brands to maximise campaign outcomes and reach their target audiences, all through a transparent and easy digitally enabled platform and process," said Fahmeeda Cassim Surtee, Chief Executive Officer at DStv Media Sales, MultiChoice Group.

"DStv Media Sales focus has been on digitalization as the essential means to ensure our business operates efficiently, saves cost, and consistently delivers superior customer experience. As a strategic transformation and innovation partner, Tata Elxsi continues to conceptualise and implement solutions such as Shoppable TV, Advanced AI Based pricing modelling, and more, to ensure we are constantly innovating and making DStv the advertising platform of choice in the region," said Rani Bisal, Head of Business Optimization at DStv Media Sales, MultiChoice Group.

"We are delighted to collaborate with DStv Media Sales in their digital transformation journey of Ad Platforms, enriching lives and keeping audiences entertained anytime and anywhere through our engineering creativity. We are proud to be a part of this journey and look forward to a long term collaborative partnership," said Sreekumar, VP Media and Communication at Tata Elxsi.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology Services Company. Tata Elxsi works with leading MSOs, content providers and studios to develop innovative services and applications that create subscriber stickiness and drive revenue growth.

Tata Elxsi is working on various aspects of the Ad-media domain. Our AdTech services ensure profitability with increased inventory fill rates. We offer services that help improve performance across Ad Platforms, Ad Processes, Ad Operation, and Ad Technologies. Please click the link for more information on our AdTech offerings

About DStv Media Sales

DStv media sales division was established about 20 years ago as part of MultiChoice Group, providing dynamic media solutions; handling commercial airtime, on-air sponsorships, content integration, and online sales across a variety of 130+ channel brands on linear TV, VOD, social media, and digital platforms.

For more information, please visit www.dstvmediasales.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742257/Tata_Elxsi_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tata-elxsi-partners-with-dstv-in-the-digital-transformation-of-ad-media-sales-301358603.html

SOURCE Tata Elxsi

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Sinks to Record Low as China Plans Further Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares slumped as much as 4.3% to a record low in Hong Kong on Thursday, extending a selloff in Chinese technology giants after Beijing hit the industry with a fresh round of regulations.Shares dropped after China said it is studying separate proposals to further ensure the rights of drivers who work for online companies and to step up oversight of the live streaming industry. Sentiment for China’s largest advertising platform also soured after peer Tenc

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Why Nio Stock Rebounded Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been on a steady decline over the past seven trading days. Nio reported its quarterly financial results last week, and some investors weren't adequately impressed. The automaker has also been caught in a net of U.S.-listed Chinese names that have taken hits due to Chinese government regulators who have taken aim at certain technology industries.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • 3D Systems CFO: "We Will Have the Strongest Financial Profile in Our Industry"

    Let's explore this claim by the 3D printing company's management, made on the Q2 earnings call.

  • Key Palantir Levels To Watch As It Looks Like Its Breaking Out

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading higher Wednesday after Investor’s Business Daily reported the stock as a new long idea. The company has traded along an uptrend for the past few weeks and now looks to be breaking out of a pattern. Palantir Technologies was up 5.47% at $25.28 at market close Wednesday. See Also: What's Going On With Palantir's Stock Today? Palantir Technologies Daily Chart Analysis The stock looks to be breaking out of what technical traders call an asce

  • China Dip Buyers Finally Reach ‘Breaking Point’ After 56% Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- After several crushing months, dip-buyers are finally starting to abandon Chinese tech stocks.The $4.9 billion KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund (ticker KWEB) has posted two straight days of outflows, putting the exchange-traded fund on track to break its five-week streak of inflows, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s as losses approach 60% from its mid-February high, with China’s wide-ranging regulatory crackdown battering fund mainstays from Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • Palantir Buys Gold Bars as Hedge Against ‘Black Swan Event’

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin.Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment. A spokeswoman for Palantir said no one has yet done so.Embracing nontraditional currencies “reflects more of a worldview,” Shyam Sankar, the chi

  • Market Recap: Wednesday, August 18

    Stocks sank on Wednesday Wednesday, with investors digesting Federal Reserve meeting minutes that signaled officials were increasing discussions over the start of tapering their asset purchase program. Eric Lynch, managing director of Scharf Investments and Rebecca Felton, RiverFront Investment Group joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • Retail shareholders ask questions on Robinhood call

    Robinhood's (HOOD) earnings call included a series of previously submitted shareholder questions ranging “Will Hood pay out a dividend in the future?” to “Is Robinhood getting a crypto wallet?"

  • Time to Take Profits in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • Target crushes Q2 earnings, Lowe's same-store sales drop, TJX net sales beat

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the latest quarters and outlook for Target, Lowe's, and TJX.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Sells Off As Fed Moves To Exit; Nvidia, dLocal, Robinhood Earnings Late

    Stocks tumbled into the close amid Fed hints it'll start tapering bond buys this year. Nvidia and Robinhood led earnings late.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 200% Gains (Or More)

    The Federal Reserve, for now, remains committed to its low-rate policy, so the stock market is the place to look for investors seeking a high return. To find names that can deliver solid returns and now come with a bargain price tag, investors will often turn to penny stocks, or those trading for less than $5 per share. Sure, there could be a very good reason these tickers are so affordable, but should there be even minor share price appreciation, massive percentage gains could materialize, alon

  • Why Sgoco Group Stock Exploded 75% Higher on Wednesday

    Sgoco Group (NASDAQ: SGOC), a small-cap conglomerate that operates in China, saw its stock soar on Wednesday on increased trading volume. On average, Sgoco Group stock gets bought and sold 327,000 times a day. There was no press release or earnings announcement from Sgoco Group that warranted this big move, so the likely suspects could be Wall Street Bets traders on Reddit, who have tried to push around this stock in the past.

  • Where Will Palantir Be in 5 Years?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is a divisive stock. The bulls believe the data mining firm will continue to expand across the government and commercial sectors, while the bears believe it's too dependent on government contracts, its commercial business faces too many competitors, and its stock is too expensive. Palantir's volatility reflects that battle.

  • Pfizer Ousts Moderna as Day Traders’ Favorite Vaccine Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Move over Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc. is the new day traders’ favorite Covid-19 vaccine stock. Pfizer climbed about 9% in the the four trading days through Tuesday, with retail traders snapping up about $63 million of the shares on Tuesday alone, according to data from Vanda Research. The day-trading crowd sold off more positions than they bought in Moderna and BioNTech.It marks a sharp change in fortunes. Both Moderna and BioNTech have amassed triple digit gains this year, a rally

  • Warren Buffett Invests Billions in These 3 Tech Stocks

    After avoiding tech for years, the world's most famous value investor has been converted by these three companies.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.