U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,375.25
    -6.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,807.00
    -42.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,206.50
    -32.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,050.10
    -6.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.89
    +1.29 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.50
    +9.20 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.14 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1104
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1580 (+9.26%)
     

  • Vix

    30.74
    -2.58 (-7.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3384
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5950
    +0.0750 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,984.71
    -307.95 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.86
    -7.67 (-0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,623.27
    +230.24 (+0.87%)
     

Tata Elxsi and Renesas Establish Next-Generation EV Innovation Center

·4 min read

Focuses on Electric Vehicle System Development and Market Enablement

BANGALORE, India and TOKYO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, and Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, announced today their collaboration on a state-of-the-art design center in Bangalore that will develop targeted solutions for electric vehicles (EV). The new Next Generation EV Innovation Center (NEVIC) was opened in January of this year.

Tata Elxsi Logo
Tata Elxsi Logo

Electric Vehicles have become foundational to the new mobility paradigm across the globe. Certain segments, such as two-wheel and light EVs are finding rapid adoption, especially in emerging markets such as India where these segments fit across multiple use cases. To enable this adoption, solutions that can offer key building blocks for scalability and re-usability while delivering reliable performance and offering room for technology customization are critical. These solutions will support creation of quick-to-market solutions and a wide portfolio of products and variants for OEMs and suppliers.

Tata Elxsi and Renesas will bring together their deep domain expertise, intellectual property, and assets to the NEVIC and collaborate to create reference designs and solution accelerators for critical EV subsystems like Battery Management Systems and Motor Control Units, among others. With the electric vehicle market, especially the Light EV segment, at an inflection point, the companies aim to provide key enablers for the market, starting with India and expanding globally to optimize development time and effort.

''We are excited to continue our collaboration with Renesas, a market leader in semiconductors for integrated, sophisticated and reliable solutions for the Electrification domain," said Shaju S, Vice President and Head of Transportation, Tata Elxsi. "Electric vehicles are revolutionizing not only the traditional automotive market but also the mobility and energy ecosystems as a whole. Our customers will undoubtedly benefit from the proven chipsets and support system of Renesas as it will definitely help us in developing cutting edge and futuristic solutions which the industry demands. Markets like India are especially sensitive to cost, and these solutions will help cut down product development risks, costs and greatly improve time-to-market. In addition, we also bring industry-proven solutions and services for productization, testing, calibration and downstream integration, which will benefit customers in rapid NPI and time-to-market. These include eMobility HILS for validation and AUTOSAR suite 4.2.2 and 4.3 for software integration."

''Renesas is pleased to work with Tata Elxsi, a proven leader of design and technology services for the automotive industry," said Taizo Hayashi, Vice President of Automotive New Business Creation Division, Renesas. ''This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to support the 'Make in India' government initiative and we look forward to generating future business growth in India. The NEVIC Solution Center will be a turning point as OEMs and Tier 1s will now have access to secure system solutions and can leverage Tata Elxsi's Electrification expertise for use case specific customizations."

Through NEVIC's product and service offerings, Tata Elxsi and Renesas will support the acceleration of eMobility, particularly the two-wheel and light EV segments, assisting clients in overcoming time to market and technology complexity.

About Tata Elxsi

Incorporated in 1989, Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries, including Automotive, Media, Communications, Healthcare, and Transportation. Tata Elxsi's 12+ years of deep domain expertise in electrification is complemented by our 30+ years of technology and product development heritage that enable brands to differentiate and win. Tata Elxsi provides integrated offerings – from research and strategy to electronics and mechanical design, software development, validation, and deployment, and is supported by a network of design studios, global development centers, and offices worldwide. These cover the entire spectrum of the EV ecosystem, from the In-Vehicle systems and subsystems to the connectivity, cloud platform and EV infrastructure elements.

For more information, please visit https://www.tataelxsi.com/industries/automotive/vehicle-systems-engineering/next-generation-ev-innovation-center-nevic

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products, Renesas provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, industrial, Infrastructure, and IoT applications that help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Media Contact

Tata Elxsi
Hari Balan
Phone: +91 80 2297 9123
E-mail: media@tataelxsi.com

Renesas
Don Parkman
Phone: + 1-408-887-4308
E-mail: don.parkman.xh@renesas.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tata-elxsi-and-renesas-establish-next-generation-ev-innovation-center-301494249.html

SOURCE Tata Elxsi

Recommended Stories

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After the Recent Drop?

    Several factors have come together that have scared investors out of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock this week. In just the past two days, Rivian shares have plunged almost 20%.  The electric vehicle (EV) start-up will provide its operational and financial update next week, and investors are worried about what they'll hear.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • Snowflake Stock Plunges On Fiscal 2023 Revenue Growth Guidance

    Snowflake stock plunged Wednesday on disappointing revenue guidance. The software maker reported a narrower-than-expected loss while revenue topped views.

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Catching Fire Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were up by 4% as of 12:08 p.m. ET Wednesday. The drugmaker's stock is rising today in response to two separate catalysts. First up, President Joe Biden's Test to Treat initiative, announced during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, ought to be a boon for Pfizer's oral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid.

  • Fed Chair Powell says he expects to raise rates at March meeting

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down Fed Chair Powell's statement on the economy ahead of his testimony before Congress.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will Backfir

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Took Another Step Towards Delivering on a Big Promise

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently increased its distribution by 15%, pushing its yield to an attractive 6.7%. The energy company took another step toward achieving that target this week after agreeing to sell its interest in its Canadian operations. The deal will help strengthen its balance sheet and finance its U.S. expansion, potentially freeing up cash flow for further dividend increases.

  • Earnings: Okta posts narrower-than-expected losses, Snowflake reports slowing revenue growth

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on&nbsp;earnings results for Okta and Snowflake.

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • ChargePoint stock rallies 6% after Q4 sales beat expectations

    ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock rose more than 6% in the extended session Wednesday after the electric-vehicle charging network company reported quarterly sales above expectations and called for higher yearly revenue. ChargePoint said it lost $60.5 million, or 23 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $91 million, or $5.31 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose 90% to $81 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 16 cents a share on sales of

  • Why Apple Stock Popped Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock hit the mark Wednesday afternoon, scoring a 2.5% gain as of 2:45 p.m. ET after the tech giant announced it will hold a "Peek Performance" product launch event on March 8 -- less than a week away. Investors seem so excited about the news, that they're looking right past Apple's other announcement, yesterday, that it will halt product sales in Russia, and remove Russian propaganda/news sites RT News and Sputnik from its outside-Russia Apple Stores, sacrificing both hardware and services revenue in the process. As CNBC reports, Apple just sent out a batch of invitations asking media to tune into its Peek Performance launch event online -- the company's first such event since October 2021.

  • C3.ai just named a new CFO, its third in 17 months

    On the same day it reported its fiscal third-quarter results, Tom Siebel's company announced it has yet another new head of its finance department.

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • Ukraine jets hit Russian column; Russia has used thermobarics, Ukraine military says

    Startling new claims in Russia's war on Ukraine by the head of Ukraine's defense intelligence agency.

  • Why Are Karyopharm Shares Trading Lower Today

    Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) stock plunged after an update on its supplemental New Drug Application submission based on the Phase 3 SIENDO study data of selinexor as front-line maintenance therapy following chemotherapy in advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. The cmpany received feedback that the current SIENDO study topline results would not support an sNDA approval. Karyopharm and the FDA participants had differing views on the study significance and overall clinical benefit