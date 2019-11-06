Tata Steel Profit Rises on Tax Gain, Cuts Debt Target

(Bloomberg) -- India’s top steelmaker, whose quarterly profit was lifted by a one-time tax gain, slashed its debt-reduction target by nearly half as the slowest economic growth in six years hit demand.

Tata Steel Ltd.’s group net income rose to 41.4 billion rupees ($583 million) in the three months ended September from 35.8 billion a year earlier, it said Wednesday. Sales fell 15% to 345.8 billion rupees.

Key Insights

Indian steel companies are grappling with declining margins, a sharp fall in product prices, weak demand and high inventories. That’s pushing Tata Steel to cut its $1 billion debt-reduction target by almost half, the company said.“In a good year, a billion dollars is quite feasible,” Chief Financial Officer Koushik Chatterjee said at a post-earnings press conference. “In a year where there is an unprecedented reduction in market conditions, arithmetically we will not reach that target.”Tata said last month that sales volumes in India dropped 4.2% during the quarter as economic activity weakened further because of low investment and a demand slowdown, as seen in plummeting vehicle sales.Global business confidence remained subdued during the quarter and prolonged uncertainty over trade conflicts impacted investment decisions and trade flows.Companies globally have sounded alarm over falling demand, higher costs and slowing economic growth. Mills such as Posco, South Korea’s biggest steelmaker, posted a 32% decline in quarterly profit, while in India JSW Steel Ltd. cut its capital expenditure for the year on slack demand.

Market Reaction

Shares of Tata, which have lost more than 20% of their value this year, closed little changed at 404.45 rupees in Mumbai on Wednesday.Analysts have 20 buy recommendations on the stock, 5 hold and 5 sell, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Get More

The company reported a tax gain of 43.7 billion rupees compared with an expense of almost 5 billion rupees a year earlier“The market is really bad,” Chatterjee said. “This is my fourth downturn and it is clearly the most structurally impaired one because you don’t see green shoots.”The company said it’s in talks with Synergy Metals and Mining Fund to finalize a pact on the Indian mill’s sale of a 70% stake in Tata Steel Thailand.

