Tata Steel Reports Surprise Loss on Weak Europe Performance

(Bloomberg) -- Steelmaker Tata Steel Ltd. reported an unexpected quarterly loss after a poor performance at its European units, even as production rose in its home country of India.

The group loss at the steel producer was 61.96 billion rupees ($744 million) for the three months to September, compared with a profit of 15.1 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a statement Wednesday. Analysts had expected a profit of 5.69 billion rupees. Revenue fell 7% from a year earlier.

Although, European operations of the Mumbai-based company continued to put pressure on its earnings, a financial deal with the UK government to overhaul its British facility has been cheered by analysts and ratings agencies, including Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings. The aid, coupled with booming Indian consumption, is expected to benefit the mill in the longer term.

Tata has assessed the potential impact of the electric arc furnace-based decarbonization project and restructuring in the UK and has taken an impairment charge of 27.46 billion rupees, it said. Additionally, the company saw a charge for restructuring and other provisions of 36.12 billion rupees, it said.

“Given our plans to change the processed route for steelmaking, the existing heavy end assets at Tata Steel UK will only be used for a defined period,” Chief Financial Officer Koushik Chatterjee said in the statement.

Tata Steel’s production in Europe dropped 17% in the July-September quarter from a year earlier, while deliveries fell 4.3%. European sales dropped almost 13%. However, crude steel output in India grew 4%, but sales declined 1.8%.

Steel demand in the world’s fifth-biggest economy is expected to climb 7% annually until 2030 on the back of large infrastructure investments and consumption from the auto sector, Moody’s said in September. That will be a key driver of Tata Steel’s credit profile, it added.

The company’s shares closed Wednesday down 1.8% lower in Mumbai, before the results were published. Analysts have 24 buy recommendations on the stock, 5 holds and 2 sells, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

