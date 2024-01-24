Tata Steel Swings to Profit on India Growth, Lower Costs

(Bloomberg) -- Tata Steel Ltd. returned to profit as a strong performance at its Indian operations and lower costs offset weakness at its European business.

Group profit at the steel producer was 5.13 billion rupees ($61.7 million) for the three months ending Dec. 31, compared with a loss of 22.2 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a statement Wednesday. Analysts had expected a profit of 17.91 billion rupees.

Revenues declined 3.1% during the quarter to 553.1 billion rupees from a year earlier, with the European business notching a 13% drop. Total costs eased 6.7% during the period.

Steel consumption in India has been growing at a strong pace this financial year as infrastructure spending accelerates ahead of federal elections in 2024. While stiff competition and cost pressures have been a drag on Tata’s European operations, the company recently secured funding from the UK government to switch to greener steelmaking and last week said it will shut down two loss-making blast furnaces.

Tata Steel’s production in Europe fell 15% in the October-December period from a year earlier, while deliveries slid 6.8%, partly due to subdued demand, it announced earlier this month. Deliveries in India grew 3% during the period and crude steel output rose 6.4%.

The company’s shares closed 3.9% higher in Mumbai Wednesday, before the results were announced. Analysts have 22 buy recommendations on the stock, five holds and four sells, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

