Tatiana Jordan is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tatiana Jordan is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as an Exceptional Healthcare Professional in the Medical field, acknowledging her noteworthy work as co-founder of The Globe Press to help younger generations live a more holistic lifestyle.

During the early stages of her career, Mrs. Jordan gained valuable professional experience as an intensive care nurse in her native Bulgaria. Her parents and grandparents all had a background in the healthcare field. However, she realized that the care given was insufficient to truly transform and change people's lives for the better.

Seeking a different path, Mrs. Jordan studied genetic engineering at Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski, from which she received a Master's degree in science in 2005. She practiced as a scientist at the Bulgarian Academy of Science before resolving herself entirely to affect profound and holistic changes by working in the fields of global education and publishing as an independent scholar.

Through The Globe Press, which she co-founded, Mrs. Jordan promotes the Baha'i Faith and its principle of the oneness of humanity as the foundation for social transformation. In her work with the organization, she oversees daily operations and spiritual activities, manages its website, and encourages the next generation to contribute to the betterment of society. By co-founding The Globe Press, Mrs. Jordan's initial focus was to build a change agent that brings to life meaningful stories that will generate the transformation of humanity to a new spiritual and material level of evolution.

Due to her vast breadth of knowledge, Mrs. Jordan is incredibly proud of her research work in producing the scholarly book "Awakening," which has been published in six different languages since its release.

In accounting for her success, Mrs. Jordan gives full credit to pursuing noble spiritual aspirations that aim to better humanity instead of material, personal pursuits. While her career has been filled with highlights, she is most proud to have educated the younger generation via publications, articles, small group talks, and more. Looking toward the future, Mrs. Jordan intends to participate in the 2023 Parliament of the World's Religions on the subject: A Call to Conscience: Defending Freedom & Human Rights, as well as facilitate three of the 10,000 global conferences to be held in New York, which aim to harmonize perspectives and recognize our oneness as a single human family through a universal call to work for the betterment of the world.

