U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,733.84
    -25.85 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,097.04
    -50.72 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,391.18
    -133.62 (-1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.92
    -1.21 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.14
    -1.86 (-2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,634.50
    -15.50 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    19.55
    -0.05 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9760
    -0.0059 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    +0.0650 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1164
    -0.0227 (-1.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2000
    +0.4980 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,258.40
    -5.45 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.51
    -3.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

TAT's Feel Thailand Initiative Highlights Expanded Access to Thailand for U.S. Travelers

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is proud to announce the launch of Feel Thailand with Delta and Korean Air, a bold new initiative that showcases Thailand's increased accessibility for U.S. travelers.

Bangkok, Thailand - Khao San Road
Bangkok, Thailand - Khao San Road

Thailand Welcomes US Tourists with New Initiative.

Taking place November 1-9, 2022, this one-of-a-kind mega-trip will bring together 50 travel agents from throughout the U.S. to experience Thailand's new offerings. Featuring stays in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket, the nine-day outing will promote tourism by helping agents discover the latest tourism products, learn about sustainable and responsible tourism practices, meet with trusted trade suppliers in one-on-one meetings, and build strong relationships with program partners.

"With winter approaching on their doorstep, many Americans are finding now is the perfect time to rediscover the wonders of Thailand," said Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor. "With the country fully open to travelers, we want to showcase the new and perennial offerings of our kingdom that serve to create a truly unforgettable holiday."

U.S. travel agents will get a chance to live that holiday experience firsthand through Feel Thailand. Throughout the trip, participants will have the opportunity to sample a variety of adventures, whether it's sipping drinks at a rooftop bar overlooking the dazzling Temple of Dawn in Bangkok, exploring a sustainable artisan-run village in Chiang Mai, or basking in a golden afternoon while island hopping in Phang Nga Bay.

"There are so many adventures awaiting U.S. travelers in Thailand," said Siriwan Seeharach, Director of the TAT Los Angeles Office. "We're making sure that those adventures are easier to access, no matter where you live in the U.S."

To achieve this goal, TAT is joining forces with Delta Air Lines and Korean Air to increase flight options for tourists traveling from the U.S. to Thailand. The industry-leading Delta-Korean Air transpacific joint venture offers customers greater choice and a more comprehensive range of benefits, including efficient connections to Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket from a combined network of 17 U.S. gateways.

Traveling to Thailand also lets American tourists take advantage of an exceptionally strong U.S. dollar, currently trading at its highest since 2006. That translates into increased purchasing power for tourists, who will have more local currency to spend on lodging, food, recreation, and shopping.

Another element that recent visitors to Thailand have found appealing is the country's emphasis on meaningful travel. As part of the country's Bio-Circular-Green Economic Model, TAT is working with its partners to promote sustainable tourism by creating quality standards for tourism while maintaining and rehabilitating natural resources in tourist areas.

In 2019, Thailand's tourism industry attracted more than 1.1 million U.S. visitors. This year, the country has set a target of 7-10 million international tourists overall.

About the Tourism Authority of Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) was established in 1960 by the Royal Thai Government to be responsible for tourism promotion. Since 1965, TAT has had a presence in the US with offices in New York and Los Angeles.

About Delta Air Lines

One of the major airlines of the United States and a legacy carrier, Delta is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The airline operates over 5,400 flights daily and serves 325 destinations in 52 countries on six continents. Delta is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance and ranked second among the world's largest airlines by the number of passengers carried.

About Korean Air

Korean Air, established in 1969, is one of the world's top 20, operating over 460 flights per day to 124 cities in 44 countries on six continents.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tats-feel-thailand-initiative-highlights-expanded-access-to-thailand-for-us-travelers-301668227.html

SOURCE Tourism Authority of Thailand Los Angeles Office

Recommended Stories

  • Why Royal Caribbean Pulled Cruise Stocks Higher Today

    Royal Caribbean just proved that cruise line operators can be profitable again. Let the buying spree begin.

  • United Airlines pokes fun at Southwest's boarding system in new ad campaign

    United said it will automatically call Southwest travelers 24 hours before their Southwest flight departs so they can avoid the dreaded Group C boarding tier.

  • Huge Las Vegas Strip Casino Deal Falls Through

    Real estate on the Las Vegas Strip has become incredibly valuable. MGM Resorts International MGM sold Mirage to Hard Rock International for $1 billion and paid $1.625 billion to buy Cosmopolitan. Essentially, $1 billion has become the bare minimum to buy/build a modern Las Vegas Strip resort/casino and that makes any property on the Strip incredibly valuable.

  • Southwest Airlines Closer to Solving Its Biggest Problem

    Southwest Air has faced a lot of problems coming out of the covid pandemic, but it's working toward solving a major customer pain point.

  • Why Booking Holdings Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) were moving higher today after the world's largest online travel agency posted better-than-expected results in its third-quarter earnings report. Booking, which owns Priceline, Booking.com, and Kayak, among other travel booking sites, said that gross travel bookings increased 36%, or 52% in constant currency, to $32.1 billion, showing the company continues to make a robust recovery from the pandemic. Adjusted earnings per share, meanwhile, rose 41% to $53.03, ahead of analyst expectations at $49.85.

  • Royal Caribbean Saw a Strong Bookings Boost From Covid Protocols Dropping

    Royal Caribbean Group received a strong boost in its booking volume thanks to relaxed Covid protocols, the cruise company’s executives said on an earnings call Thursday. Booking volumes in the third quarter was higher than in the same quarter last year. Booking volumes for 2023 in the third quarter have doubled compared to the second […]

  • Air Canada Announces Canada's Best New Restaurants 2022

    After a brief hiatus, Air Canada enRoute is thrilled to present the anticipated Top 10 list of Canada's Best New Restaurants, with Toronto's Restaurant 20 Victoria taking the number one spot.

  • Airbnb’s Chesky Says He’s ‘Very Confident’ About Travel Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Airbnb Inc. Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky said he feels good about the fourth quarter, citing the home-rental site’s adaptable sales model and customers’ continuing interest in long-term stays.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildBlackstone’s $7

  • Exclusive-Airbnb faces light-touch regulation under EU plan -sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission will propose light-touch rules for Airbnb and other short-term home rental companies, people familiar with the matter said. Under the draft rules, short-term home rental companies will have to provide data on numbers using their services and how many nights they stay to national authorities, they said. The data will be stored at a single digital entry point available to all public authorities, one of the people said.

  • Too Many Rich People Bought Airbnbs. Now They’re Sitting Empty

    Many Airbnb hosts are weathering a decline in renters, after a pandemic boom

  • Pilots union rejects American Airlines contract offer, seeks more pay

    U.S. airlines will have to pay more than they expected to reach new contracts with pilots, who are using the leverage of a pilot shortage and rising travel demand to seek significant wage increases.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now on Sale

    The current stock market volatility might not let up in the near future, but history has taught investors that patience and consistency can yield robust, compounded returns with time. If you have money to invest in the stock market right now, this could be an excellent time to snatch up shares of companies you like while they're trading at a discount. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has seen its stock price fall nearly 40% over the last year as broad investor sentiment steadily turned away from growth- and tech-oriented businesses.

  • Sabre’s Slow Recovery Gets Lift From Pandemic Booking Milestone

    Even as it grapples with a slow recovery, Sabre reported September as its strongest month for air booking volumes since the start of the pandemic primarily because of increased international travel. The Texas-based airfare distribution and airline operational software company shared the update during a quarterly earnings call on Wednesday. The company reported 68.8 million […]

  • Airbnb Falls, but This Nasdaq Stock's Getting Hit Even Harder

    The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has been in a bear market for much of 2022, and many see the Federal Reserve as the primary culprit. With its aggressive series of interest rate increases, the prospects for capital-hungry growth stocks have gotten a lot less certain over the course of the year. A downbeat financial report from travel disruptor Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) weighed on investor sentiment, given the hope that a recovery in travel activity would prove to be a lasting supportive trend.

  • Wall Street Is Giving Up on Airbnb. Is the Growth Story Over?

    Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) delivered another round of strong growth Tuesday night, topping estimates on the top and bottom lines. Investors seemed to balk at Airbnb's fourth-quarter guidance even though it was in line with expectations. The company called for revenue to increase between 17% to 23% in the fourth quarter (23% to 29% in constant currency) in range of $1.8 billion to $1.88 billion, compared with the consensus at $1.85 billion.

  • Love Your AirTag? This Airline Is Banning The Use of Them

    After a hectic post-pandemic period of travel chaos, travelers are taking additional measures to regain control of their flying experience.

  • Which parking apps do you need in South Florida? Who gets the money? Curious305 checks

    Editor’s Note: This article was inspired by questions submitted from Miami Herald readers Nicky Zarchen and Barby Perego through Curious305, our community-powered reporting series that solicits questions from readers about Miami-Dade, Broward, the Florida Keys and the rest of the Sunshine State. Submit your question here or scroll down to fill out our form.

  • Top MSP airport routes for revenue? After Covid, not Chicago or New York

    Air routes between MSP and destinations more common for business travel aren't making nearly as much money now as they did in 2019, according to Cirium data.

  • Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Booking Holdings would like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For a list of factors that could cause Booking Holdings' actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the safe harbor statements at the end of Booking Holdings' earnings press release, as well as Booking Holdings' most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, Booking Holdings undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

  • Trivago CEO: Travel demand still strong but there are 'early signs' of slowing

    Trivago CEO Axel Hefer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings, travel demand, top destinations, and consumers looking to cut costs amid inflation.