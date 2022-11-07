U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

Tattoo Market to Hit USD 3.55 Billion by 2029 | Industry to Generate Striking 9.43% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in Tattoo Market are Celebrity INK (Thailand), Aliens Tattoo (India), Fulham Tattoo (U.K.), Cloak and Dagger London (U.K.), Vivid Ink (U.K.), Radical Ink (Romania), BodyCanvas (India ), Devil'z Tattoo (India), Rock n'Roll Tattoo and Piercing (U.K.), Three Kings Tattoo (U.S.), and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global tattoo market size was valued at USD 1.75 billion in 2021 and USD 1.89 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 3.55 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.43% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to stimulate due to the growing use of tattoos in the entertainment and fashion industry. Fortune Business Insights™ stated this in a report titled, "Global Tattoo Market, 2022-2029”.

COVID-19 Impact:

Closure of Parlors and Tattoo Studios Hinders Market Growth

A noticeable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is observed in the global market. Due to the closure of parlors and tattoo studios, the market experienced a significant loss during the initial stage of the pandemic. Furthermore, to maintain health and avoid any physical contact, the market experienced a detrimental influence.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/tattoo-market-104434

Tattoo Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast CAGR

9.43 %

2029 Value Projection

USD 3.55 Billion

Base Year

2021

Tattoo  Market Size in 2021

USD 1.75 Billion

Historical Data

2018-2020

No. of Pages

189

Segments Covered

By Type, By Category, By Application, By End-User, By Region

Tattoo  Market Growth Drivers

Rising Number of Studios and Spa Clinics to Propel Market Growth

Rising Preference for Laser Tattooing Services to Accelerate Market Growth

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the tattoo market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

  • Celebrity INK (Thailand)

  • Aliens Tattoo (India)

  • Fulham Tattoo (U.K.)

  • Cloak and Dagger London (U.K.)

  • Vivid Ink (U.K.)

  • Radical Ink (Romania)

  • BodyCanvas (India )

  • Devil'z Tattoo (India)

  • Rock n'Roll Tattoo and Piercing (U.K.)

  • Three Kings Tattoo (U.S.)

Report Coverage

The report provides insights into the regional analysis covering different regions, contributing to the market's growth. The report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact the market. Adopting strategies by major players to introduce partnerships, collaboration, and new products will contribute to the market's growth.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/tattoo-market-104434

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Number of Body Art & Piercing-Related Educational Institutions to Stimulate Product Demand

The rising adoption of 3D services among the youth to enhance their body appearance has surged the demand for the product at a decent pace. Furthermore, the growing number of tattooing professionals with expertise in delivering high-fashioned services and the increasing number of body art & piercing-related educational institutions have considerably stimulated the current scenario of the market across the global community. This ensures the maximization of profits. Meanwhile, the high risk of allergies and skin infections associated with it could impede the global tattoo market growth.

Segments-

Growing Trend of Tattooing Techniques Spurs Temporary Segment

On the basis of type, the market is classified into permanent and temporary. The temporary segment will dominate as it allows customers to use various shapes and designs to enhance skin appearance.

Increasing Number of Professional Artists Surges Demand for Professional Artists

In terms of category, the market is categorized into medical, professional, and cosmetic. The professional segment will rule due to the increasing number of professional artists.

Rising Popularity of Pictorial Patterns to Boost Tattooing Trend on Skin

Based on application, the market is fragmented into corneal, mouth, skin, and others. The skin segment dominates the global market owing to rapid evolution of the fashion & beauty industry.

Rise in Demand for Cosmetic Patterns Spurs Women Segment

In terms of end-user, the market is segregated into women and men. The women segment will gain traction due to the rise in demand for cosmetic patterns among the female population.

Regional Insights

Growing Celebrity Endorsement Nurtures Growth in the European Market

The European market held a prominent global tattoo market share and is expected to lead the global market during the projected period due to growing celebrity endorsements across the region.

Asia Pacific has projected significant growth during the forecast period due to the surge in consumer awareness toward body art, stimulating the development of the industry.

The Middle East & Africa market is expected to showcase significant growth due to the increasing trend of tattoo culture among youth, which could favor the region's growth.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/tattoo-market-104434

Detailed Table of Content: 

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent Market

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Tattoo Products/Equipment-related Supply Chain Analysis

    • Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19)

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

      • Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Pandemic

  • Global Tattoo Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Temporary

      • Permanent

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Category

      • Cosmetic

      • Medical

      • Professional

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Skin

      • Corneal

      • Mouth

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Women

      • Men

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • South America

      • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Competitive Landscape

Investments in Tattooing Machine Technology Spurs Fashion Industry

Key firms, such as Celebrity INK, will probably invest in new product techniques and strategies to expand their consumer base by adopting and opening new studios. With high investments in machine technology, the key players are trying to develop efficient, sustainable, and organic ink products to offer safe tattooing techniques.

Key Industry Development:

  • February 2022- The U.S.-based tattoo skincare brand, Mad Rabbit, received USD 4 million to expand its retail footprint and improve its product portfolio.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/tattoo-market-104434

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. Is the Tattoo Industry growing?

Answer: Fortune Business Insights says that the global market size was USD 1.75 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 3.55 billion by 2029.

2. Who are the key players in the Tattoo Market?

Answer: Celebrity INK, Fulham Tattoo, Cloak and Dagger London, Vivid Ink, Radical Ink, BodyCanvas, and Devil'z Tattoos are the leading companies.

3. What are Key Factors Raising the Market?

Answer: The rising number of studios worldwide is the crucial factor driving the growth of the market.

Read Related Insights:

Cosmetics Market Size Hit USD 415.29 Billion by 2028 | Cosmetics Industry Striking CAGR With 5%

Spa Services Market Projected to Hit USD 133.28 Billion by 2020-2027 | Spa Services Industry Exhibit a CAGR of 4.1%

Vegan Cosmetics Market is Projected to Hit USD 24.79 Billion in 2021-2028 | Vegan Cosmetics Industry exhibit a CAGR of 6.57%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Emailsales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


