Tattoo shop opens in Salisbury, new Taphouse coming to Ocean City | What's Going There

From brand-new restaurants to hip tattoo shops to upscale nail-care services, the Eastern Shore business scene is the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season.

Check out what's new and coming soon to the Delmarva Peninsula.

Salisbury

CryBaby Tattoo

225 E. Main St.

Cry Baby Tattoo Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at 225 East Main Street in Salisbury, Maryland.

The city of Salisbury is now home to its very own woman-owned tattoo shop — CryBaby Tattoo. The new business, located at 225 E. Main St., is owned and operated by tattoo artist Peach.

"My goal is to create a safe place for all genders, races, sexual orientations and religions. I love working with the community, so I look forward to all of the fun things I can do to give back. This isn't your normal tattoo shop. The future is female," the tattoo artist wrote online.

CryBaby Tatoo, featuring a dazzling pink interior, takes appointments and walk-ins. The shop is now open from 1-11 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and closed Sundays in downtown Salisbury.

SALISBURY: Salisbury Mayor Randy Taylor lays out agenda, City Council leaders selected at swearing in

Carter's

111 E N Pointe Dr Suite 114

The children's clothing store chain Carter's has opened a location at The Commons shopping center in north Salisbury.

Carter's — the baby and children's clothing story chain — has opened its newest location at The Commons shopping center, located at 111 E N Pointe Dr Suite 114, in Salisbury.

Carter's is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. There are 1,222 Carters stores in the U.S. as of Nov. 8, 2023, according to ScrapeHero.

SALISBURY: 'We are lucky': Salisbury firefighter gives back after son, now healthy, has heart surgery

Ocean City

Taphouse West Bar & Grille

12513 Ocean Gateway

Ocean City's Taphouse Bar & Grille has announced the sudden closure of its 4th Street Boardwalk location, located at 407 Atlantic Ave. on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Ocean City's beloved Taphouse Bar & Grille has announced the birth of its newest establishment — Taphouse West Bar & Grille — in West Ocean City, after the sudden closure of its 4th Street Taphouse location on the Boardwalk earlier this year. The restaurant currently operates two other Ocean City locations, on 45th Street and 137th Street.

Story continues

Taphouse West Bar & Grille, soon to be located at 12513 Ocean Gateway on the corner of Route 50 and Keyser Point Road, shared the news in a Dec. 1 Facebook post. "Here's to good times, great flavors, and the warm embrace of community," the restaurant said online.

"With a proud legacy in Ocean City, Maryland, we're expanding our culinary horizons to bring our beloved craft beer pub Americana cuisine concept to your doorstep," the restaurant added. "As we venture into West Ocean City, we're not just opening a restaurant; we're embracing a new community and becoming a part of your story."

BUSINESS: Salisbury opens Fuji Ramen House, Starbucks coming to Pocomoke City | What's Going There

Rehoboth Beach

Zelky’s Beach Arcade

36470 Seaside Outlet Dr, Suite 470

Matt Weiner, owner of Zelky's Beach Arcade, stands next to his Tomato Ketchup claw machine on the boardwalk at Rehoboth Beach on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Weiner fills the machine with ketchup so that for 50 cents people can "play the ketchup game" and get packages for their fries.

Rehoboth Beach's Tanger Outlets will soon be home to Zelky’s Beach Arcade, which is set to open its second location at the Delaware shopping center soon. A grand opening date has yet to be revealed.

Zelky's Beach Arcade is a set of three family-owned arcades, as well as a donut rings shop, all within walking distance on the historic Rehoboth Beach boardwalk. The company initially opened in 1985.

NEW BUSINESS: Salisbury's mall gets two new restaurants to lead big slate of new businesses

Henlopen Pizza Kitchen

18766 John J Williams Highway, Unit 1

Henlopen Pizza Kitchen is now open off Route 24 outside Rehoboth Beach. The pizzeria, located at 18766 John J Williams Highway, Unit 1, is owned by husband-and-wife duo Lincoln and Cassie Rogerson.

According to the eatery's Facebook page, Henlopen Pizza Kitchen is open for business from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, as well as noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

BUSINESS: Fin City Brewing to open in Ocean City, big candy store coming to Centre at Salisbury mall

Downtown Blues

8 North First St

Bethany Blues located in Lewes, Del. is celebrating their 10th Anniversary. Friday, March 9, 2019.

Bethany Blues's new sister restaurant, Downtown Blues, is now open for business at 8 North First St. in Rehoboth Beach. The restaurant offers sit-down service, as well as pickup and delivery.

Downtown Blues' menu features everything from fresh seafood to mouth-watering barbeque. According to its Facebook page, the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.

Millsboro

European Nail Studio

213 Main St, Unit 3

European Nail Studio is now open at 213 Main Street, Unit 3, in Millsboro, Delaware.

Millsboro welcomed its newest nail studio — European Nail Studio — with a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 20. The nail studio, located at 213 Main St., Unit 3, is owned and operated by Valeria Colin.

The nail studio offers an array of services, including Russian-style manicures and pedicures, gel extensions, nail reconstruction and more. European Nail Studio is open by appointments only and accepting new clients now.

TRAIN GARDENS: Choo choo! It's train garden season on the Eastern Shore: Here's 8 holiday-themed displays

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: New Taphouse on way to West Ocean City, Salisbury opens tattoo shop