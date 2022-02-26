Tautachrome (OTC: TTCM) Targets Criminal Stock Trolls and Forums that Protect Them

Tautachrome, Inc.

ORO VALLEY, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tautachrome Inc. (OTC: TTCM) today describes the direction and focus of its integrity defense activity seeking to curb stock troll criminality aimed at the Company’s securities.



The Company understands that internet platforms of all kinds exist that empower anybody to speak or shout-out comment of every kind. And we consider that good. But we also believe that the power to comment does not carry the right to criminally troll, that is to hide behind pseudonyms and make false and misleading statements aimed at damaging others.

As we announced earlier this week, the Company has established an integrity defense activity aimed at curbing stock troll attacks against Company’s securities and has reactivated Michael Nugent, our former advancement official, to lead the activity.

Mr. Nugent spoke today on the Company’s direction and focus on this activity.

“For a public Company like Tautachrome, stock trolling is a serious matter,” Nugent said. “We know from first-hand experience that trolls will ride certain investment forums in order to make false and misleading statements for the express purpose of manipulating the price of stocks they are trading, the effect of which is stealing money from the accounts of other investors who are unaware of the manipulation.”

Nugent went on to say: “Criminal trolling is exponentially increased when owners of investment forums not only permit such trolling, but go to extreme lengths to protect trolls from exposure. An example of an investment forum whose policies protect stock trolling is InvestorsHub. We see trolling of our own Company by pseudonymous individuals on this forum, and find the forum’s reluctance to act to cure the illegal behaviour very troubling.”

“My information shows,” he said, “that InvestorsHub is a wholly owned subsidiary of the London firm ADVFN PLC, whose CEO, Clem Chambers, has for years been responsible for the forum’s reluctance to curb criminal stock trolling on their InvestorsHub. Chambers has allowed pseudonymous trolls to post false and misleading information about listed companies to gain hits and clicks to sell advertisement, and yet has carefully protected his own company, ADVFN PLC, from such troll attack.”

“Today we learned,” said Nugent, “that Chambers was yesterday removed from ADVFN PLC, and replaced by the new CEO Mr. Jonathan Mullins. That could be good news for the integrity of the InvestorsHub forum. Today we therefore ask Mr Mullins to tear down the wall that InvestorsHub has erected protecting criminal trolls.”

The Company intends to adapt to changes that come our way and we fully understand that the public environment changes constantly. But the securities laws under which we abide are stable and do not change in this way. They need to be enforced so that criminal stock trolls be held to account.

About Tautachrome, Inc: Tautachrome, Inc. (OTC: TTCM) is an emerging growth company in the Internet applications space. The company has licenses, patents, and patents pending in augmented reality, smartphone image authentication, and imagery-based social networking. The company is leveraging these technologies to develop privacy and security-based applications for global business and personal use.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements made in this press release are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, risks of raising money sufficient to achieve the Company’s objectives, risks of managing growth, governmental regulatory risks, technology development risks, schedule slippage risks, and political and other business risks. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this paragraph and the risks and other factors detailed in Tautachrome's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tautachrome undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

