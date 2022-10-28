U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

Tavanta Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data for TAVT-135 at the North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference

·2 min read

~ Tavanta is progressing TAVT-135, a novel pan-genotypic chloride ion transporter, in cystic fibrosis ~

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tavanta Therapeutics, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it will present preclinical data on TAVT-135, a cell-penetrating peptide conjugate, at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference (NACFC). The conference will take place November 3-5, 2022, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

Tavanta Therapeutics (PRNewsfoto/Tavanta Therapeutics)
Tavanta Therapeutics (PRNewsfoto/Tavanta Therapeutics)

TAVT-135 is a novel pan-genotypic chloride ion transporter intended to restore chloride ion balance and mucus hydration in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). The restoration of chloride ion levels in the airways prevents mucus thickening and accumulation, and subsequently slows the progressive deterioration of lung function. While CF transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators have revolutionized the treatment of CF, a significant unmet need remains for patients with ineligible genotypes, inadequate responses, or intolerance. Therefore, new alternative agents, including those capable of mediating chloride ion transport, are needed.

Details on Tavanta's NACFC Presentation:

Poster: In vitro evaluation of TAVT-135, an artificial pan-genotypic chloride ion transporter
Presenters: Martina Gentzsch, PhD, The Marsico Lung Institute at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and István Mándity, PhD (Tavanta Therapeutics, Hungary)
Poster Number: 434
Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022
Live Poster Session: 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. EDT

The Company's abstract, which has been made available on the Journal of Cystic Fibrosis website and on Science Direct can be viewed here. For more information about NACFC visit www.nacfconference.org.

About Tavanta Therapeutics

Tavanta Therapeutics (Tavanta), headquartered in King of Prussia Pa., is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing a diverse pipeline of specialty drugs designed to bring clinically meaningful benefits to patients with serious or debilitating diseases. Tavanta has developed a risk-balanced approach to discovery and product development by both enhancing the clinical performance of established molecules and synthesizing novel small molecules and therapeutic peptides.

For more information, visit www.tavanta.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Corporate:
Lynne Powell, CEO
lynne.powell@tavanta.com

Media:
Elixir Health Public Relations
Lindsay Rocco
+1 862-596-1304
lrocco@elixirhealthpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tavanta-therapeutics-to-present-preclinical-data-for-tavt-135-at-the-north-american-cystic-fibrosis-conference-301662485.html

SOURCE Tavanta Therapeutics

