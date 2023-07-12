New tavern-style restaurant, The Gritzmaker, plans opening in Zeeland

The former Elbo Room at 120 E. Main Ave. in Zeeland could soon be home to a new, tavern-style restaurant.

ZEELAND — A building quietly vacated during the pandemic in downtown Zeeland could soon be home to a new, tavern-style restaurant.

The restaurant, called The Gritzmaker, received approval from Zeeland City Council for a liquor license and social district application in June and is planned for 120 E. Main St. in the old Elbo Room.

Owner Scott Ingersoll, who did not respond to requests for comment from The Sentinel, told council the restaurant will be the first of its kind in Zeeland, offering a professional, pub-type atmosphere from lunch to dinner and a family-style restaurant from dinner through the end of the night.

The restaurant is Ingersoll’s second attempt at opening in the location. At one point, he had possession of the liquor license for 120 E. Main St. and planned to purchase it, but then-owners ultimately backed out. He went to Comstock Park and used his talents to purchase Mill Creek Tavern, the same type of restaurant he's proposing for Zeeland.

Ingersoll also helped open The Win Tavern 33 and Bird Dogs in Jenison, the latter of which closed in March.

He hopes to open The Gritzmaker this fall, depending on approvals and licensing.

The Elbo Room Bistro closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. That closure, coupled with the loss of Public in late 2021 and a disastrous fire at Community Restaurant in April 2022, left Zeeland desperate for more eateries on Main Avenue.

The Elbo Room Bistro closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Changes to the building at 120 E. Main Ave. were made possible after the building was sold in March 2022. It was purchased by Bryan Lanser of 120 Main LLC for $375,000.

Lanser later sought permission for a "residential revamp" in the mixed-used building, replacing two apartments with four second-floor apartments and one main-floor apartment and refreshing the ground-floor restaurant space.

Public will return to its building on Main Street as part of a new development project, with an anticipated opening in 2024. Community Restaurant, meanwhile, has started the rebuild process.

It looks like the city's restaurant scene is back on track.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: New tavern-style restaurant, The Gritzmaker, plans opening in Zeeland