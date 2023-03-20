U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,958.00
    +11.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,174.00
    +103.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,668.00
    +23.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.30
    +17.90 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.37
    -0.37 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.10
    +6.60 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0719
    +0.0048 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4470
    +0.0520 (+1.53%)
     

  • Vix

    25.80
    +2.81 (+12.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2239
    +0.0064 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2600
    -0.5430 (-0.41%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,212.19
    +954.20 (+3.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    613.57
    +41.56 (+7.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,381.16
    +45.76 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Tavus taps generative AI to power personalized videos with voice and face cloning

Paul Sawers
·8 min read

Generative AI is already looking like the major tech trend of 2023. The ability to generate fresh content via algorithms has been thrust into the public consciousness by the likes of ChatGPT, a chatbot-style technology trained on large language models (LLMs) capable of producing essays, poems, lyrics, news articles, and even computer programs. And then there's DALL-E, from the same Microsoft-backed OpenAI that spawned ChatGPT, which serves a similar purpose but for visual creations instead.

While some have argued that ChatGPT signals AI’s arrival into the mainstream, the truth of the matter is we're just at the start of a new era of AI-powered applications that will transform just about every facet of industry -- from consumer search and stock photography, to real estate and content marketing.

And it's against that backdrop that a fledgling startup called Tavus is looking to make its mark by enabling companies to create "unique" videos tailored to a specific individual, but based entirely on a single initial recording.

The idea is that a sales and marketing team, for example, can issue an endless stream of video pitches to prospective customers, maybe based on textual data the prospect submitted through an online form. Or perhaps a headhunter will use the platform to send multiple personalized videos to potential candidates using data gleaned from their LinkedIn profiles.

Founded out of San Francisco in 2020 by CEO Hassaan Raza and Quinn Favret, Y Combinator (YC) alum Tavus today announced that it has raised $6.1 million in a seed round of funding led by Silicon Valley investor Sequoia, with participation from a slew of high-profile backers including Accel Partners, Index Ventures, Lightspeed Ventures, and YC Continuity.

How it works

Any company looking to create multiple personalized videos will know that it's an incredibly time-consuming, repetitive process: recording the same message, with substantively the same content, but tweaked for different clients or candidates. And that is what Tavus is looking to address, allowing users to create their own AI video templates in minutes, and then generate an unlimited number of versions of a video from that original source.

The initial onboarding process requires the user -- for example, a recruiter or sales executive -- to record a 15-minute video based on a script provided by Tavus, which is used to train the AI. Then, the user records a template for each campaign they want to create.

Tavus: Reading a script to create a base template Image Credits: Tavus

Using a web-based editor, users can then select what elements of the video they want to personalize, specifying each variable (e.g. company, executive name or location), adding in calls to action, and so on.

Tavus: Personalizing script with variables Image Credits: Tavus

Tavus also supports longer-form variables via ChatGPT-powered snippets for more personalized introductions, something that Favret says has been highly requested by its users. For example, the base script on which a video is created can be configured to include a one-sentence introduction generated from a specific individual's LinkedIn profile.

Tavus: Generating personalized content Image Credits: Tavus

In essence, Tavus is striving to replicate what mass-marketing software has been doing in the email realm for donkey years, bringing it to the more visually-engaging world of videos. In truth, this could raise some red flags for some -- will people be all that receptive to a personalized sales pitch when they discover that the sender hasn't really gone to the effort of making a video just for them? But more than that, there is perhaps something a little creepy about an AI-generated video that uses personal information gleaned from a database, meaning that something designed to be personal could ultimately come across as incredibly impersonal when the user learns about how it was made.

Questions raised by such scenarios will continue as AI becomes more ingrained in our everyday lives. And Favret is quick to stress that while sales and marketing are obvious use-cases for its technology, it isn't purely about those verticals -- it's seeing uptake from "an eclectic group of users," including recruiters, university deans, and C-level executives.

"There’s a common misconception that Tavus only works with sales and marketing teams," Favret said. "While this is a focus of ours, we have users applying Tavus in innovative and powerful ways across the full customer journey. Many of our power users apply Tavus broadly across their organizations, including for customer success, product, recruiting, and other go-to-market related functions."

And who exactly, is putting themselves forward for cloning?

"Typically the user clones themselves, however it’s also common for businesses to have a central figure -- such as an executive or spokesperson -- record the videos to have a consistent face of the company," Favret added. "Tavus is designed for all types of users to easily be able to clone themselves in minutes."

Under the hood, Tavus says that it uses machine learning to train a model on facial gestures and lip movements, creating a system that realistically mimics these movements in sync with synthesized audio.

As for deployment, companies can access Tavus in two main ways. Half its users do so through its web dashboard, while the others integrate Tavus into their own systems via API or integrate it natively.

"We frequently see sales teams use and deploy Tavus directly through the platform as they’re able to efficiently generate large batches of videos for campaigns they have planned," Favret said. "Other teams will use Tavus in a more programmatic manner, integrating it directly within their systems. This allows for users to create 'event-driven' workflows where a Tavus video can be generated and sent after a trigger."

By way of an 'event-driven' example, if a sales prospect were to submit a form on a company's website, the company could automatically generate and send a custom Tavus video to that lead using data that the prospect themselves input.

"This empowers companies to capitalize on opportune timing for maximum conversions, without having to wait for a team member to record the video," Favret continued.

Mis-use

At the top end of the generative AI spectrum, we're seeing the likes of Microsoft and Google slug it out to see who can get their respective smarts into the hands of businesses and consumers the quickest, a battle that Microsoft seems to be winning at present. At the same time, we're seeing a whole host of generative AI startups come to the fore such as GlossAi, which is using AI to help businesses easily create shareable marketing skits, while Typeface is doing something similar for marketing copy and image-generation in the enterprise.

Specific to Tavus, there have been comparable companies out there for a few years already such as Windsor, which does something similar albeit with a heavy focus on ecommerce. And then there is London-based Synthesia, backed by a swathe of high-profile investors, which is more about creating digital avatars from text for use in training and how-to videos.

So it's clear that even before all the generative AI hype of the past few months, there was a growing movement in that direction from the startup world, something that Tavus is now looking to capitalize on. Indeed, in its short life so far, Tavus has already garnered some fairly large customers such as real estate data company CoStar and French tech scaleup AB Tasty.

However, it's worth considering potential mis-use of this kind of technology. For instance, is there anything stopping anyone from uploading a video of someone else talking, and then creating new videos from that template? Certainly, there's no shortage of deepfake chicanery examples from across the video and voice spectrum. And some companies -- such as South Park creators’ startup Deep Voodoo -- are already raising VC cash for their deepfake endeavors. As this type of technology becomes more ingrained and normalized within society, the more questions there will be over the ethical implications of all this -- even if the underlying intentions are well-meaning.

According to Favret, Tavus has a built-in feature that makes it more difficult to fool the system, requiring users to perform a voice-verification and record live on the Tavus platform.

"This means that users cannot upload videos of others talking," Favret said. "Furthermore, users have all rights to their data and likeness, allowing them to delete or remove their videos at any time. We are also very intentional with how Tavus is used -- we screen each use-case before a user starts with Tavus, and ensure the use case meets our community guidelines and is ethical. Security and ethics are incredibly important to us, especially given the youth of this technology in society."

Show me the money

In terms of business model, Tavus offers a basic intro plan aimed at smaller businesses, costing $275 per month with restrictions such as the number of videos they can create. The custom "business" plan removes these restrictions, though there is no advertised set price in place -- it basically tailors the price according to how a company intends to use it.

"Tavus plans are customized to a company's specific use-case and needs, but on a high level we operate on a usage-based model where users are charged based on a combination of the number of seats they have, as well as the number of videos they generate," Favret said.

Prior to this latest seed round, Tavus had raised a small amount of funding as part of its participation in the YC program back in 2021. Its full roster of seed-round investors include: Sequoia, Accel Partners, Index Ventures, Lightspeed Ventures, YC Continuity, SV Angel, Hack VC, Remus Capital, Mantis Capital, Liquid2 Ventures, Zillionize, Soma Capital, GTMfund, Terra Nova, and several undisclosed angel investors.

Recommended Stories

  • Indonesia’s GoTo Has Narrower Adjusted Loss on Cost Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- GoTo Group reported a narrower adjusted loss for the fourth quarter, helped by extensive cost cuts at the Indonesian ride-hailing and e-commerce provider.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferThe

  • Factbox-What can the ECB do to stop the banking crisis?

    A Swiss orchestrated rescue of Credit Suisse by rival UBS has failed to calm nerves as investors worry which banks could be next in line. Here's a look at the European Central Bank's "toolbox", which has been expanded over the past 15 years in response to the global financial crisis of 2008, the ensuing euro zone debt crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. The central banks of the 20 countries that share the euro can grant Emergency Liquidity Assistance to their lenders, with the ECB's approval only needed above a certain threshold.

  • Factbox-Ernie vs ChatGPT on global leaders

    Baidu's unveiling of its Ernie bot last week thrust the Chinese search engine giant into a race against global tech peers Microsoft and Google who are also building powerful artificial intelligence-driven chatbots and products. Questions had remained over how Ernie and other Chinese chatbots in development would treat topics that are sensitive in mainland China, where authorities tightly censor the internet. Baidu last Thursday allowed users to apply for invitation codes to access Ernie, and Reuters tests on Monday showed it will decline questions about Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying it has not yet learnt to answer.

  • Tech war: China's flagship CPU designer Loongson puts on a brave face amid US sanctions

    A Chinese chip designer, whose mission has been to reduce the country's reliance on Intel and AMD, is trying to develop its own general-purpose graphic processing unit (GPU) despite being added to a US trade blacklist. Loongson Technology Corp, whose founder Hu Weiwu used to cite Mao Zedong to express his aspirations, is evaluating the advanced 7-nanometre process from a number of foundries to manufacture its future chips, according to a response from the company this week to investor questions.

  • Microsoft is making it easier to set default apps in Windows 11

    This week, Microsoft announced two features it said would ensure Windows 11 users are in control of changes to their app defaults.

  • Apple's 512GB Mac Mini M2 is $99 off right now

    Apple's Mac Mini M2 is the cheapest way to get the company's latest processors, and now Amazon is offering the more desirable model at the best price we've seen.

  • Huawei has replaced more than 13,000 parts, redesigned 4,000 circuit boards to overcome US tech sanctions, founder says

    Huawei Technologies Co has replaced more than 13,000 components in its range of products with local substitutes and redesigned over 4,000 circuit boards in the past three years, founder Ren Zhengfei said, offering a glimpse of its efforts to overcome years of US sanctions. Ren, 78, said the production of circuit boards has "stabilised" after the Chinese telecoms giant developed replacement parts from domestic sources, according to a transcript of his speech published by Nanjing University on Fri

  • OpenAI unleashes GPT-4, SVB files for bankruptcy, and a PE firm acquires Pornhub

    Quick note, TechCrunch Early Stage 2023 is fast approaching. Further down the line, mark your calendar for TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, which will take place in San Francisco on September 19– 21. OpenAI debuts GPT-4: After much anticipation, OpenAI, the AI startup with major backing from Microsoft, has released a powerful new AI model called GPT-4.

  • How a 44-year-old built up enough ‘f–k you money’ to retire early: ‘It’s not just avoid avocado toast’

    Charmagne Chi joined the FIRE movement two years ago to pursue her passions. Her advice: Question every financial decision.

  • Chick-fil-A Follows Starbucks In Making a Move Customers Will Hate

    While Chick-fil-A creates numerous political controversies, its customer base really loves its chicken. In the most recent version of the survey, for example, Chick-fil-A scored an 83, putting it well-above second-place finished Jimmy John's at 79. In a broad sense, on a local store-based level, Chick-fil-A has built its business around customer service.

  • What Wall Street is saying about UBS buying Credit Suisse

    Wall Street largely sees positive signs while digesting the historic deal.

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • Feeling cold and cash-strapped on the first day of spring? These 4 hot states won't tax your pension income at all — no matter how old you are or how much money you've got

    You earned that money, might as well hold onto it.

  • First Republic stock sinks after credit rating slashed by another three notches at S&P

    First Republic Bank's stock sank toward a record low Monday, after the bank's credit rating was slashed further into junk territory by S&P Global Ratings.

  • Switzerland wakes to new era after historic bank merger; employees 'shocked'

    Switzerland awoke to a new era on Monday after UBS swept up Credit Suisse in a government-brokered rescue that dented the country's long-held pride in its banking expertise. A bank employee association said it was deeply shocked by the potential consequences from the deal to save the 167-year-old Credit Suisse after customer and market confidence in the lender evaporated. In a package orchestrated by Swiss regulators on Sunday, UBS will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for Credit Suisse and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses.

  • Banking Crisis: Warren Buffett Is on the Phone with the Biden Administration

    The legendary investor is reportedly in contact with the White House over the crisis of confidence rocking banks, since the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Musk Wants to Eliminate the Tax Schemes of Billionaires and Millionaires

    Tesla's CEO and the world's second richest man says he pays more than his fair share of taxes.

  • New York Community Bank shares surge and Foot Locker’s stock gains, but First Republic’s stock hit by S&P downgrade

    Here are some of the biggest movers on Monday with banks again in focus, after Swiss authorities forced the takeover of Swiss bank Credit Suisse by its peer UBS. New York Community Bancorp Inc. seems to have got a good deal in buying the assets of failed Signature Bank if the former’s share price reaction is anything to go by. NYCB stock (NYCB) was up 30% in premarket trading after the regional bank said it had acquired about $38 billion in Signature’s assets and was taking over all of its branches, prompting Wedbush to upgrade the stock to outperform from neutral.

  • Credit Suisse Turmoil Puts Gulf Investors Among Top Losers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse Group AG’s Middle Eastern shareholders, which together own about a fifth of the Swiss bank, are among some of the biggest losers in the turmoil

  • Tesla’s Vision of EVs Without Rare Earths Will Spur Magnet Race

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s ambition to remove rare earths from future models has producers in the sector reeling, but it also should spur global efforts to deliver alternatives for electric car motors that currently rely on the materials.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking C