U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.33 (-1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,391.89
    -1,107.54 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Tax Accounting Services Market will have an Incremental CAGR of 5.87% by 2025 | SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has been monitoring the Tax Accounting Services Market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.58 Billion during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Tax Accounting Services Market Procurement Research Report
Tax Accounting Services Market Procurement Research Report

Request for a FREE sample to access the definite purchasing guide on Tax Accounting Services procurement.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major market threats?
    The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

  • What is the expected price changes in this market?
    The Tax Accounting Services Market is expected to have a CAGR of 5.87% during 2021-2025.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Baker Tilly International Ltd., Crowe LLP, and CohnReznick LLP, are some of the major market participants.

  • What are the pricing models followed by buyers?
    Fixed-fee pricing and hourly billing pricing, are the widely adopted pricing models in Tax Accounting Services Market.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Request a free sample report now: www.spendedge.com/report/tax-accounting-services-procurement-market-intelligence-report

Related Reports on Financial Services Include:

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Tax Accounting Services that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Tax Accounting Services TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tax-accounting-services-market-will-have-an-incremental-cagr-of-5-87-by-2025--spendedge-301378946.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Why Wait for a Crash? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Already Down Over 20%

    How are we going to find a way forward in today’s market environment? The general trend is upwards – the S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ is close behind at 19% – but market strategists at Goldman Sachs are predicting a pull back before the end of the year, and have scaled back their growth forecast for the S&P to from 6.2% to 5.7%. August’s weak jobs report and rising inflation prompted their shift. Looking at the headwinds, Goldman’s Ronnie Walker says, “The Delta varian

  • Natural-Gas Prices Surge, and Winter Is Still Months Away

    The jump in prices is prompting worries about winter shortages and forecasts for the most expensive fuel since frackers flooded the market.

  • Russia And China Are Looking To Tap Afghanistan’s $1 Trillion Resource Reserves

    The end of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan has opened up an opportunity for China and Russia to tap the country’s vast mineral wealth

  • Why a record number of container ships are chilling off the California coast

    As retailers gear up for the holiday season, a record number of container ships trying to bring imported goods into the US are stuck off the coast of California, another casualty of ongoing disruptions to the global supply chain. Sixty-five vessels were waiting to dock at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in the San Pedro Bay Sept. 16, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California, a record high. Captain Kip Louttit of the Marine Exchange told Quartz that an unprecedented 23 of these ships are in a drift area—meaning there is no room for them to anchor in the water.

  • Tax the rich? Democrats’ plans let billionaires off the hook

    The House Ways and Means Committee outlined plans on Sept. 13, to move the top marginal income rate up a couple of notches to 39.6% and to introduce a 3% surtax on incomes above $5 million. Tax policy is deemed progressive if the chunk of income taken increases with the income of the individual – so wealthy Americans would pay a larger proportion of their income than poorer ones. With a regressive tax policy, lower earners pay a larger percentage of their earnings in tax than wealthier ones.

  • Here's Why Moderna's Stock Could Crash Before the End of 2021

    If you invested in COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) last year, you're likely sitting on a fantastic return, as the stock is up more than 500% in 12 months (the S&P 500 has increased by just 31%). With a pricey valuation that's significantly higher than analyst price targets and a business that today is dependent on COVID-19, it may only be a matter of time before a correction takes place. Moderna could soon face more competition in the U.S.

  • Urge to splurge: Americans went overboard on spending this summer, study says

    This trend may continue through to the end of the year — here's why.

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood stands out to investors for generating consistently outsized returns. This focus on insights differentiates it from Snowflake, which identifies itself as a complete database, or Salesforce.com's Tableau, which serves as a data visualization tool.

  • These 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Could Give You an Early Retirement

    Famed investor Cathie Wood attracted major public attention last year, and for good reason. The pandemic actually propelled many of her big portfolio holdings, which focus on companies that utilize innovative technology to disrupt traditional industries. As an individual investor looking to boost your returns, you can gain exposure to some of Cathie Wood's best stocks by investing in their shares directly.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally At Turning Point As Rebound Fizzles; What To Do Now

    With the S&P 500 just below its 50-day , the market rally is at a turning point. What should investors do now?

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy Now

    Despite optimism for a Biden infrastructure bill that supports electric vehicles, many automakers have seen their share prices struggle as of late. Traditional automakers including Toyota, GM, and luxury brands like Lamborghini and Porsche have unveiled bold plans to integrate zero-emission vehicles into their lineups. Whether it's automakers, parts suppliers, basic materials companies, or other businesses, investing in the EV industry can be challenging and confusing.

  • Can This Couple Afford to Build Two Vacation Homes? A Financial Adviser Weighs In.

    Jennifer Boskin and Kevin Boskin want to build two vacation homes on a property they recently purchased. The couple, who live in Baltimore, paid $50,000 for land in Garrett County, Md. The property is zoned for two units and they would like to build one house as a second home and another as a rental property. Mr. Boskin, 35, is a finance manager at a food company and Ms. Boskin, 34, works in quality assurance at a medical-device company.

  • Former Theranos Chemist Says Elizabeth Holmes Was Aware of Testing Failures

    Surekha Gangakhedkar testified in the fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes that she left the blood-testing startup because its flawed machines were being rushed out.

  • Gold price: Here's why the yellow metal could double and the best ways to buy it

    Here's how to dabble in the most popular investment in human history.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling These 10 Chinese Stocks Amid Crackdowns

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks hedge funds are selling amid crackdowns. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Hedge Funds are Selling These 5 Chinese Stocks Amid Crackdowns. The stocks of major China-based companies that trade on exchanges in the United States have […]

  • Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them?

    When it comes to retirement savings, American workers have a lot of work to do. A recent Insured Retirement Institute survey found that workers between ages of 40 and 73 have insufficient retirement savings to cover their income needs, and they … Continue reading → The post Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Earnings Alarm Bells Ringing for Market Showing Signs of Fatigue

    (Bloomberg) -- An alarming number of companies have warned that profits won’t meet expectations when they report in a month. The group, including PP Industries Inc. and Sherwin-Williams Co., are primarily materials producers that have struggled amid supply-chain disruptions. While just a small part of the S&P 500, their earnings have historically been the most correlated to the index’s of all sectors, a study by Bank of America Corp. found.The profit warnings come as economic growth is slowing,

  • 7 timely Warren Buffett quotes to help guide you in this risky market

    Let the Oracle of Omaha be your guide in today's tough market.

  • Got $100,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Collectively Net You Almost $8,700 in Annual Income

    With yields ranging from 7.4% to 10.2%, these ultra-high-yield stocks can pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • You’re suddenly rich — so how do you handle your money now?

    1. Decide who is your one trusted advisor—then build a support team around that person. You should take the time to identify your one trusted advisor and build a team of other professionals around him or her. Frequently, the newly wealthy have previously been working with one professional, such as an accountant, financial advisor or insurance broker, and continue relying on that same professional as their primary source of advice.